Seth Meyers takes a closer look at Trump's 'bizarre' comments on the Civil War

In recent days, President Trump has made some interesting remarks about, among other things, the Civil War, Andrew Jackson, and how surprisingly difficult it is to be president, and Seth Meyers can't help but poke fun at his "childlike naiveté colliding with reality."
On Monday's Late Night, Meyers showed a montage of pre-election Trump saying multiple times how "easy" it would be to change up health care and create new jobs, followed by Trump's recent revelation that it's actually pretty hard to be president. Speaking to Reuters, Trump said he "loved my previous life," and he "thought it would be easier" to be POTUS. "You thought the presidency would be easier than being a game show host?" Meyers asked. "There's a reason Abraham Lincoln is on the $5 and not Alex Trebek."
Meyers also mocked Trump for going on a "bizarre tangent" earlier Monday regarding Jackson and his "anger" over the Civil War, which didn't take place until 16 years after his death. In an interview on SiriusXM's POTUS channel, Trump declared that "people don't ask that question, but why was there the Civil War?" Oh yes, Meyers said, "no one ever asked why was there a Civil War. And who could forget those searing letters from soldiers on the battlefield? 'Dearest Elizabeth, I write to you from the front lines, where the Civil War rages on for whatever reason. Today, I bayonetted my own brother. 'For what purpose?' he cried out, and I of course, could only respond, 'I do not know. Nobody knows.'" Find out how the "letter" ends in the video below. Catherine Garcia
This year's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit, better known as the Met Gala, honored Comme des Garçons' Rei Kawakubo, and some of the biggest names in fashion, music, movies, and sports came out Monday night dressed to kill, donning everything from cutting edge 3D (Rihanna) to Inspector Gadget chic (Priyanka Chopra). Find some of the night's more daring designs below. Catherine Garcia
Jake Tapper reminds Trump that 'equating brutality and despotism with leadership' is 'not an American value'
One of the things President Trump says he learned in his first 100 days in office is that the U.S. system of government is "archaic," a word he repeated in multiple interviews over the weekend. On Monday night, CNN's Jake Tapper pulled out the Reagan card to remind Trump that American political history doesn't begin and end with Andrew Jackson.
Tapper began with Trump's suggestions about scrapping long-held bedrock rules, like the Senate filibuster. "Frustrated by his inability to pass any major legislation in Congress, President Trump is now starting to talk about changing those rules, as he threatened during the campaign," he said. "The White House is also now acknowledging that it has spent time — and your tax dollars — trying to figure out a way to change the modern legal interpretation of the First Amendment to the Constitution's guarantee of freedom of the press, James Madison be damned."
This talk isn't isolated banter, Tapper said. "This desire to change the constitutional systems we have in place to protect the nation from any theoretical would-be dictator comes at a time when President Trump has shown unusual actual outreach to a number of actual dictators, such as, for instance, North Korea's Kim Jong Un." He has also invited Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to the White House, and praised Russia's Vladimir Putin, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "the Chinese despots who perpetrated the Tienanmen Square massacre," and other undemocratic rulers.
"Equating brutality and despotism with leadership, that's not an American value," Tapper said. "Ronald Reagan once noted how our Declaration of Independence — especially the notion that each and every individual is endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights — that's a beacon to the world. Reagan said, 'Our creed as Americans is that these rights, these human rights are the property of every man, woman, and child on this planet, and that a violation of human rights anywhere is the business of free people everywhere.' Whatever happened to that?" Stay tuned? Peter Weber
CBS News political director John Dickerson had a wide-ranging, sometimes in-depth, abruptly terminated interview with President Trump over the weekend, and Stephen Colbert, host of CBS's The Late Show, swapped himself in for Dickerson and asked Trump his own questions on Monday night's show. Trump's answers are all real, even if they were in response to separate questions, but if you want to hear Trump insist that he isn't thinking, say he knows people are questioning his sanity, and only back down from nuclear annihilation because of his golf courses, watch below. For bonus points, if you watched the Dickerson interviews, you can try to figure out what questions Trump really was trying to answer. Peter Weber
In a single tweet, President Trump managed to both backpedal from and double down on earlier comments he made about Andrew Jackson being "really angry" about the Civil War.
President Andrew Jackson, who died 16 years before the Civil War started, saw it coming and was angry. Would never have let it happen!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017
On Monday night, Trump declared, "President Andrew Jackson, who died 16 years before the Civil War started, saw it coming and was angry. Would never have let it happen!" Many people are probably wondering where this tweet came from — why was Trump, seemingly out of the blue, bringing up the seventh president of the United States? And how does he know what Jackson felt? Did Frederick Douglass tell him?
It all started earlier in the day, when Trump spoke with Salena Zito on SiriusXM's POTUS channel. Much like a student who read a biography on a historical figure and could not keep what they learned to themselves, Trump continuously brought up Jackson. First, though, he asked Zito why more people "don't ask the question" of "why was there the Civil War?" It was the bloodiest war in U.S. history, but Trump is convinced that had Jackson been around "a little later, you wouldn't have had the Civil War." Jackson was a "swashbuckler," Trump said, "a very tough person" who "had a big heart." Jackson was also a slave owner who signed the Indian Removal Act.
Trump went on to say that Jackson was "really angry" when he "saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War. He said, 'There's no reason for this.'" Jackson did not say this because, as Trump noted in his tweet, he died in 1845, 16 years before the start of the war. For anyone interested in the life and times of Jackson — which again, took place well before the Civil War — there are several biographies to choose from. Catherine Garcia
At May Day protests across the U.S. on Monday, demonstrators marched for the rights of immigrants, women, and workers, with many forgoing their day's pay in order to participate.
Tens of thousands of people made their way through downtown Los Angeles, carrying signs with messages like "No human is illegal!" More than 4,000 filled the streets of Grand Rapids, Michigan, The New York Times reports, and in Homestead, Florida, 1,000 people, including many immigrant farmworkers, marched from a park to city hall. "Trump has pitted the U.S. working class against migrant workers and refugees, and so we must strive to create bridges, not bans or walls, to connect our struggles together," said representatives of the International Migrants Alliance. May Day marches, which typically focus on laborers, were also held in major cities around the world. Catherine Garcia
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross made light of the U.S. missile strike against Syria last month, telling an audience at the Milken Institute Global Conference on Monday that the assault, which took place during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to President Trump's private Mar-a-Lago resort, served as late-night amusement for guests, free of charge.
"Just as dessert was being served, the president explained to Mr. Xi he had something he wanted to tell him, which was the launching of 59 missiles into Syria," Ross said. "It was in lieu of after-dinner entertainment." This garnered laughs from the crowd, Variety reports, and Ross continued: "The thing was, it didn't cost the president anything to have that entertainment." Ross is right — Trump didn't spend a dime on the missiles, but the U.S. military did, to the tune of around $59 million. Don't expect Ross, a billionaire investor, to have his own set at the Chuckle Hut anytime soon. Catherine Garcia
Speaking to supporters at a May Day rally Monday in Caracas, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the country needs a new constitution in order to restore peace. "I don't want a civil war," he said.
Maduro has triggered an article of the current constitution that reforms all public powers, The Guardian reports, and he claimed he did this in order "to achieve the peace needed by the republic, defeat the fascist coup, and let the sovereign people impose peace, harmony, and true national dialogue." Opposition leaders do not agree with this move, and believe it's a way to further sideline the National Assembly, which is controlled by the opposition.
Protests first broke out in March after the country's top court, which supports Maduro and his government, took over the powers of congress. The court reversed this decision quickly, but the move sparked protests by hundreds of thousands of people calling for early elections and Maduro's resignation; the demonstrators are also angry over the country's recession and lack of food and medicine. Since the unrest began, 29 people have been killed. Catherine Garcia