Joe Scarborough frets about Trump's mental state, compares him to his mother with dementia

Morning Joe's Joe Scarborough could not quite believe his ears after President Trump's strange series of comments, interviews, and flip-flops Monday. Quoting presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, who described to Politico the president's "confused mental state," Scarborough said he had read the transcripts from Trump's interviews and "it was really, really shocking."
In Trump's interview with CBS's John Dickerson, for example, Scarborough noted that Trump "was mumbling, he was rambling around, incoherent, and then just sort of quit talking. Walked off."
Scarborough also zeroed in on Trump's curiosity about why the Civil War began. "My mother's had dementia for 10 years," Scarborough told historian Jon Meacham. "That sounds like the sort of thing my mother would say today … That's something that a 5-year-old might ask, but that is not anything that any grown-up that I have ever been around in my entire life would ever let pass from their lips." Jeva Lange
A Texas police chief has changed his interpretation of events that led to the death of an unarmed 15-year-old boy who was shot by a police officer over the weekend, The New York Times reports. The police department of Balch Springs, Texas, originally argued Sunday that the boy, Jordan Edwards, was fired upon because he was the passenger in a car that was reversing toward an officer in an "aggressive manner." On Monday, police chief Jonathan Haber said that the car was actually "moving forward as the officers approached."
"It did not meet our core values," Haber added.
Edwards was an honor student and freshman at Mesquite High School. He was attending a house party when police responded to reports of underage drinking. Edwards was with four other teens in the car leaving the party when he was fatally shot in the head.
His name was #JordanEdwards. He was only 15-years-old. The @BalchSpringsPD shot and killed him last night. https://t.co/LXs0vic4Pj pic.twitter.com/eM6INni1qf
— The Root (@TheRoot) May 1, 2017
The Balch Springs police department discourages officers from ever shooting at cars, leading to more confusion around the incident. "Even if cops need to shoot at a moving car, they're encouraged to only shoot at the driver — only if there's an immediate threat to someone's life," the New York Daily News reports. Jeva Lange
A woman is on trial for laughing when a senator said Jeff Sessions treats 'all Americans equally'
A woman is on trial this week for laughing during Jeff Sessions' congressional confirmation hearing in January when Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) attested the attorney general nominee had a record of "treating all Americans equally under the law." Desiree Fairooz, 61, is accused of "disorderly and disruptive conduct" that was intended to "impede, disrupt, and disturb the orderly conduct" of the hearing, The Huffington Post reports.
Another protester escorted out of Sessions hearing. Her original offense appeared to be simply laughing. pic.twitter.com/p6lWzBVFRW
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 10, 2017
Fairooz is an activist associated with the group Code Pink, but she said she had not planned to disrupt the hearing. Writer Elizabeth Croydon dismissed Fairooz's charges on Twitter, claiming "if my hero Desiree Fairooz wanted to make a scene, she would have made a scene. Desiree just had an involuntary reaction to a bogus lie that was told bold-faced in front of the American people. Jefferson Sessions has a record of not treating every American equally."
A rookie officer who had never worked at a congressional hearing or arrested someone before was responsible for arresting Fairooz. On Tuesday, an attorney asked the officer, Katherine Coronado, if Fairooz's laughter was "loud enough to draw your attention" or if it made people turn around. Coronado agreed it had, and said Fairooz had been laughing "very loudly."
In a video of her arrest, Fairooz can be seen expressing surprise at the reaction of the officers. "Why am I being taken out of here?" she wanted to know as she was escorted her out. "I was going to be quiet, and now you're going to have me arrested? For what?" Jeva Lange
On Monday evening, House Republican leaders and vote counters were corralling and calling on-the-fence Republicans and those opposed to the current version of their health-care bill, scrambling to secure the 216 votes needed to pass the bill before Congress takes a week-long break starting Friday. At least 19 or 20 Republicans say they will vote against the bill, mostly because they say newest version has insufficient safeguards for people with pre-existing conditions, and another 17 are undecided; House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) can lose no more than 22, depending on absences.
GOP leaders are trying to win over members worried about pre-existing conditions by assuring them that very few states will request waivers allowing insurers to charge more for people with pre-existing conditions, and insisting that Senate Republicans will fix the bill — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to strip out many of the House measures with a "manager's amendment," and other Senate Republicans are working on other provisions. It isn't clear what changes the Senate would actually make, or whether far-right House Republicans would approve them after a House-Senate conference reconciled the bills.
House Republicans and the Trump White House are also trying to whip up votes by warning Republicans this is their last best chance to fulfill their promise to at least partially repeal ObamaCare. Trump himself called reluctant lawmakers Monday — he had at least one high-profile failure, Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.), who had supported the earlier version of the GOP health bill but opposes this one because, he said Monday, it "strips away any guarantee that pre-existing conditions would be covered and affordable."
And Trump's suggestion to Bloomberg News on Monday that the bill is "not in its final form right now" and "will be every bit as good on pre-existing conditions as ObamaCare" caused its own problems for GOP leaders and vote-counters. "That potentially off-the-cuff comment seemed to undercut GOP leaders on the Hill, who have insisted the bill is in its final form," Politico reports. "By late evening Monday, Trump was calling lawmakers to walk back his comments." Peter Weber
Administration aides reel after Trump's nonsensical 24 hours: 'He just seemed to go crazy today'
Monday was … strange. President Trump spent the day questioning the cause of the Civil War, doubling down on his praise of Andrew Jackson, claiming he would be "honored" to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, admiring controversial Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, disparaging the current iteration of his party's health-care bill, suggesting breaking up big banks, wobbling both ways on a gas tax, and abruptly walking out on an interview after a reporter pressed him on his renewed allegations of being wiretapped by former President Barack Obama.
"He just seemed to go crazy today," one Republican aide told Politico.
The short period was one of Trump's most accessible days in office as he gave interviews to Bloomberg, SiriusXM, and Face the Nation, but administration officials winced as the president's comments repeatedly came out of left field. "They were not helpful to us," one official said of the interviews. "There was no point to do all of them."
Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley went a step further. "It seems to be among the most bizarre recent 24 hours in American presidential history," he said. "It was all just surreal disarray and a confused mental state from the president." Jeva Lange
President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak by phone on Tuesday afternoon, the White House said Monday night, with a senior Trump administration official telling Reuters that the two leaders will likely discuss the civil war in Syria. Putin and Trump have spoken on the phone two times since Trump's inauguration, once in January and another time after a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg in early April. They have not spoken since Trump launched missiles at an air base of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a Russian ally; Moscow sharply criticized the attack. The U.S. has been backing the rebels fighting to unseat Assad, though Trump's advisers have given mixed signals on his Assad policy. Both Russia and the U.S. consider the Islamic State an enemy. Peter Weber
Just after a midnight deadline on Tuesday, the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers announced a tentative deal on a three-year contract, averting a damaging strike set to begin Tuesday morning. Negotiations had been ongoing in fits and starts since March 13, and last week 96 percent of WGA members authorized a strike, threatening an immediate halt to late-night TV shows and soap operas and more gradual problems for films and scripted TV shows.
In the new contract, subject to WGA member ratification, the writers got increased pay for the shorter TV seasons that are more common on streaming platforms, higher health contributions, and protected parental leave, among other concessions by the Hollywood producers. "Did we get everything we wanted? No," the WGA told members in a memo early Tuesday. "Everything we deserve? Certainly not. But because we had the near-unanimous backing of you and your fellow writers, we were able to achieve a deal that will net this guild's members $130 million more, over the life of the contract, than the pattern we were expected to accept." Peter Weber
Jimmy Kimmel emotionally describes how his infant son almost died last week from a pre-existing condition
Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly, gave birth to their second child last week, and William (Billy) Kimmel had a serious heart disease. "I try not to get emotional, but it was a scary story," Kimmel said on Monday's Kimmel Live. "And before I go into it, I want you to know it has a happy ending, okay? So when I'm telling this, don't get too upset — leave that to me." Kimmel choked up several times telling how Billy's heart problems were discovered and the extraordinary steps the nurses and doctors at Cedars-Sinai and Children's Hospital Los Angeles took to save his son's life.
Kimmel thanked lots of people, and he threw in some humor, including a nod to his most famous celebrity feud. "We had atheists praying for us," he said. "We had people who do not believe in God praying to Him. And I hate to even say it: Even that son of a bitch Matt Damon sent flowers." But in the last few minutes, he dove into the fights over health care gripping Washington, and he tried to do it as a father and a human being.
He started out thanking Congress for adding $2 billion to the National Institutes of Health budget, but mostly he wanted to talk about pre-existing conditions. "Before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease like my son was, there's a good chance you would never be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition," Kimmel said. "If your parents didn't have medical insurance, you might not even live long enough to get denied because of a pre-existing condition. If your baby is going to die, and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make. I think that's something that, whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?"
Congress is considering health-care legislation now that would potentially allow insurers to price people with pre-existing conditions out of the market. "Let's stop with the nonsense, this isn't football, there are no teams — we are the team, it's the United States; don't let their partisan squabbles divide us on something every decent person wants," Kimmel said, crying. "I saw a lot of families there, and no parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child's life. It just shouldn't happen, not here." Watch below. Peter Weber