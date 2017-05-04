This conservative columnist just viciously ripped Trump's 'fathomless lack of interest' in American history
Conservative columnist George Will has been watching President Trump's rhetorical accomplishments and historical acumen, and he is not impressed. In a scathing piece published at The Washington Post Wednesday night, Will lambastes Trump's "intellectual sloth," "untrained mind," and "fathomless lack of interest" in history:
What is most alarming (and mortifying to the University of Pennsylvania, from which he graduated) is not that Trump has entered his eighth decade unscathed by even elementary knowledge about the nation's history. As this column has said before, the problem isn't that he does not know this or that, or that he does not know that he does not know this or that. Rather, the dangerous thing is that he does not know what it is to know something. [The Washington Post]
For Americans observing our president's reckless thoughtlessness, Will urges action:
Americans have placed vast military power at the discretion of this mind, a presidential discretion that is largely immune to restraint by the Madisonian system of institutional checks and balances. So, it is up to the public to quarantine this presidency by insistently communicating to its elected representatives a steady, rational fear of this man whose combination of impulsivity and credulity render him uniquely unfit to take the nation into a military conflict. [The Washington Post]
Read the rest of Will's unsparing assessment here. Bonnie Kristian
A Democratic senator just alphabetically listed the pre-existing conditions that could cause people to pay more under the GOP health-care bill
Ahead of the House vote Thursday on the American Health Care Act, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown (Ohio) offered a little refresher on some of the pre-existing conditions that could cause people to "pay a lot more" for health insurance if the GOP bill gets passed.
Brown's alphabetical list spanned 11 tweets, and included everything from anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder, to leukemia, heart disease, and cerebral palsy. Other pre-existing conditions included pregnancy, obesity, and migraines. Here's a handful of Brown's tweets — and these just span the first three letters of the alphabet (he stopped at the letter "u," with ulcers):
AIDS/HIV, acid reflux, acne, ADD, addiction, Alzheimer's/dementia, anemia, aneurysm, angioplasty...
— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017
...anorexia, anxiety, arrhythmia, arthritis, asthma, atrial fibrillation, autism, bariatric surgery, basal cell carcinoma...
— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017
...bipolar disorder, blood clot, breast cancer, bulimia, bypass surgery, celiac disease, cerebral aneurysm, cerebral embolism...
— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017
...cerebral palsy, cerebral thrombosis, cervical cancer, colon cancer, colon polyps, congestive heart failure, COPD, Crohn's disease...
— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 4, 2017
This week, Republicans put an additional $8 billion over five years toward covering insurance for patients with pre-existing conditions, and they've also tacked the MacArthur Amendment onto this version of the bill, which House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) claims protects people with pre-existing conditions. However, The Washington Post noted there is still "no guarantee that they will not face higher costs than under current law."
Opponents of the bill also argue that the ObamaCare prohibition of insurance companies discriminating against people with pre-existing conditions is "gone or greatly weakened" in the AHCA, the Post explained. Proponents insist that it "remains intact, just in different form."
After laying out the list, Brown posited that "chances are" most people at least know someone who has "dealt with something (or multiple things) on this list." "Folks with pre-existing conditions shouldn't be charged more for health care," Brown tweeted. "It's as simple as that." Becca Stanek
The Flint, Michigan, water crisis is far from resolved — and for thousands of families in the area, it may soon get much worse.
Flint's city government has sent out warning letters to 8,002 households in the area threatening foreclosure over water bills residents have not paid for six months or more. The letter recipients aren't in trouble for being behind on their mortgages; if the families lose their homes, it will be via a city tax lien over their unpaid utility bills.
For some who received the warning, paying the bill is a financial problem, but for others it's a matter of principle: Flint's water quality is on the rise since it began buying water from Detroit, but many of the city's lead supply pipes will not be fixed or replaced for several years. "While I understand this is the way the law reads, we are in a totally different situation," said Flint's Melissa Mays, who received the notice and plans to pay her $900 bill to avoid foreclosure, even though she believes the city's threat is unfair given the circumstances.
City officials argue the foreclosure warnings are necessary because the city needs the revenue and cannot give water away for free. A number of officials involved in the water crisis face criminal charges. Bonnie Kristian
Americans have found their limit with the TSA, and it's pulling Post-It Notes out of their bags at security
They can take our privacy, but they'll never take our Post-Its. Since the creation of the Transportation Security Administration in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, Americans have endured much in the name of security. We've been through the nude scanners, the aggressive pat-downs even for children and people with disabilities, the endemic incompetence at detecting actual security threats, and so much more.
But being asked to remove all our paper products from our bags at the checkpoint — an actual new rule the TSA tested in Kansas City, Missouri, this week — is a bridge too far.
A friend confirmed that at Kansas City's airport, PAPER is screened separately by the TSA. pic.twitter.com/1iSsoCrxJj
— Audrey Meier (@meier_audrey) May 2, 2017
TSA asked me to remove paper products. Like if I don't clean out my receipts regularly I'm not going to start in the airport security line.
— Jennie Nguyen (@JennieNguyen18) April 27, 2017
After initially defending the policy, the TSA backtracked on Wednesday, announcing it shut down the extra paper screenings the day before. As you rejoice in this small victory for common sense, check out The Week's "Confessions of a former TSA officer" for the appalling inside scoop on all the stuff the TSA hasn't rescinded. Bonnie Kristian
Adjusted for inflation, the average American construction worker makes $5 an hour less today than in 1972, when builders earned the equivalent of $32 an hour. Though some blame the influx of immigrant workers for the decrease in wages, the decline actually started more than a decade before immigrant laborers flooded the market.
During that decade, contractors and clients shunned unionized labor in favor of undercutting wages to boost their own profits. In the 1970s, 4 in 10 construction workers were union members; today, it's slightly more than 1 in 10.
"Immigrants are not the cause of this, they are the effect," sociologist Ruth Milkman told the Los Angeles Times. "The sequence of events is that the de-unionization and the accompanying deterioration of the jobs come first, before immigrants." Shivani Ishwar
Amanda Knox wrote a bizarre op-ed comparing her murder trial to her relationship with President Trump
In late 2007, Amanda Knox was arrested for the murder of Meredith Kercher, with whom she shared a flat in Italy. In 2009, Knox stood trial in an Italian court for the murder, issuing a not-guilty plea; she was convicted and sentenced to 26 years in prison. In 2010, she began an appeals trial, and in 2011, her conviction was overturned.
But in 2016, she did not vote for Donald Trump for president — and that's the life moment she chose to expound upon in a strange op-ed Thursday in the Los Angeles Times:
I discovered just how blinding loyalty could be when, in December 2009, an Italian court convicted me of a murder I didn’t commit. That judgment rested heavily on the court's bias in favor of the prosecution, which represented the Italian people and the Italian state, over the defense, which represented a foreigner.
This is loyalty taken too far. And it calls to mind the party-over-policy approach that currently plagues our own politics.
Yes, Trump donated to my defense. And yes, Trump defended my innocence, recognizing that coercive interrogations produce false testimony authored by the interrogators themselves, a well-studied and documented fact.
[...] What do I owe Trump? A thank you for his well-intentioned, if undiplomatic, support. So for the record: Thank you, Mr. President. But the more important question is, what do I owe my country? Civic engagement, careful consideration of issues that affect my fellow citizens, and support for policies that deserve support, even if it makes the president "very upset." [Los Angeles Times]
Several times in 2011, during Knox's appeals trial, Trump tweeted about her innocence and called for Americans to "boycott Italy." Knox wrote in her blog last October of her decision to support Hillary Clinton in the election, which you can read here. Kimberly Alters
President Trump offered to preside over Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski's wedding at Mar-a-Lago
Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are getting married, and President Trump has already volunteered himself to officiate. Apparently Trump made the offer over lunch back in January, months before Scarborough and Brzezinski actually got engaged during a recent trip to Cap D'Antibes. Vanity Fair laid out the scene:
Once the fish and scalloped potatoes had been served, and special sauces delivered directly to Trump were placed on the table, the couple said that the president came up with an idea: If they planned on getting married, they should consider doing so at Mar-a-Lago or the White House, they recalled. "That's when Jared [Kushner] interrupted and said, 'Hey, you know what? I've got my license. I could marry you,'" Scarborough said. (A White House spokeswoman had no comment.)
According to Scarborough, that's when Trump snapped from the end of the table, saying: "Why would you marry them? They could have the president of the United States marry them." [Vanity Fair]
Brzezinski seemed open to the idea of getting married at the White House — just not at Trump's White House. "If it weren't Trump, it might be something to think about," Brzezinski said. "The mental picture is just fascinating, but the reality is just ... no. No, no, no, no, no."
Read more on Scarborough and Brzezinski's romance — including how he proposed — at Vanity Fair. Becca Stanek
On Wednesday evening, former President Barack Obama unveiled this striking plan for his presidential library on the South Side of Chicago, the birthplace of his political career:
Obama has unveiled a first glimpse of his presidential library planned for Chicago https://t.co/KDOTwbR87x pic.twitter.com/BvIwYkwgcL
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 4, 2017
Aside from the library, the sprawling $500 million center — which is being designed by local architecture firm Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects — will feature an auditorium, a museum, a restaurant, a public garden, classrooms, and even a recording studio.
The center, which Obama likened to a "campus," is estimated to measure up to 225,000 square feet. Three separate buildings will be connected by underground tunnels, with openings to let in sunlight.
We’re building a working center for good citizenship. Right here on the South Side of Chicago. Join us. See more at https://t.co/t7EbXh7G9x pic.twitter.com/3ykoeKTfw0
— The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) May 3, 2017
"What we want this to be is the world premiere institution for training young people and leadership to make a difference in their communities, in their countries, and in the world," Obama said at an event Wednesday in Chicago. Obama's will be the first presidential library built in an urban setting.
The project is scheduled to be completed in four years. In the meantime, Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have decided to donate $2 million to a summer jobs program in the city. Becca Stanek