Watch these Republicans scurry away when asked if they've actually read the health-care bill they're about to vote on

An MSNBC reporter asked Republican members of Congress ahead of the House vote Thursday whether they'd actually read the GOP health-care bill they're about to vote on. One member, asked if he'd "had time to read the bill," said his team was "still working on it." The vote was hours away.

Of course, this isn't exactly a rarity: In 2012, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) actually proposed a bill to try to encourage lawmakers to read legislation before passing it.

Watch lawmakers respond to whether they've read the American Health Care Act — or, in some instances, power-walk away from responding — below. Becca Stanek