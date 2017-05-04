Throngs of protesters greet Trump in New York City

When he touched down in his native New York City Thursday evening for his first visit since the inauguration, hundreds of protesters were waiting for President Trump outside of the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, where he was slated to give a speech.
Many carried signs, with phrases like "Not my president" and "Dump Trump," and there were also demonstrators near Trump Tower and a banner that read #NoTrumpNYC was unfurled on a Staten Island Ferry. "As a lifelong New Yorker, I think there's something particularly appalling about Trump coming from this environment and just not representing New Yorkers in any way whatsoever," protester Lauren Rothman told the New York Daily News. "New York is an immigrant town. New York is a melting pot, and the policies that he represents don't represent New Yorkers. I think he should know that we don't like him and that he has no home here." Catherine Garcia
After touting the American Health Care Act Thursday night, President Trump raved to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull about his country's health care — much to the delight of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
Trump: Australia has better health care than U.S. (they have universal health care)
Watch the reaction from @BernieSanders to @chrislhayes pic.twitter.com/zYF8NsGKF0
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 5, 2017
During their meeting in New York City, Trump called the AHCA, which narrowly passed in the House earlier in the day, a "very good bill right now," and claimed that "premiums are gonna come down, very substantially" and so will deductibles. "Right now, ObamaCare is failing," Trump continued. "I shouldn't say that to our great gentleman and my friend from Australia, because you have better health care than we do."
Sanders got a hearty laugh from this, as Australia offers universal health care that they call Medicare, in addition to private insurance coverage, a system closer to ObamaCare than the AHCA. "Oh, OK, alright, the president has just said it," Sanders told MSNBC's Chris Hayes. "That's great. Let us take a look at the Australian health-care system, and let's move." Sanders suggested Trump study how health care is handled in Canada and Europe, and then move the U.S. to a "Medicare for all system that does what every other major country on Earth does: guarantee health care to all people at a fraction of the cost per capita that we spend. Thank you, Mr. President, we'll quote you on the floor of the Senate." Sanders also called Trump's assertion that the AHCA lowers premiums and deductibles "preposterous" and "totally false," and predicted this bill will be "even more unpopular" than the one the GOP failed to have a vote on weeks ago. Catherine Garcia
Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that he didn't read the entire text of the Republicans' revised American Health Care Act bill before voting in favor of it, but it's fine because his staff members picked up the slack.
Rep. Chris Collins: "I understand this bill in its entirety, Wolf, without pouring through every word" https://t.co/tvoBXXHMcS
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 4, 2017
The language in the bill, including two new amendments, was only made available within the past 24 hours, and Blitzer asked Collins if he was able to "actually sit down" and read it all before Thursday morning's vote. "I will fully admit, Wolf, I did not, but I can also assure you my staff did," Collins responded. "We have to rely on our staff." Blitzer pressed on, telling Collins that the legislation affects the economy and "millions and millions of Americans," and asking if he thought it was "important" for him to take his time with the text.
"You know, I have to rely on my staff and I can probably tell you that I read every word and I wouldn't be telling you the truth, nor would any other member," Collins said. "We rely on our staff and we rely on our committees and I'm comfortable that I understand this bill in its entirety without poring through every word. I'm just being quite honest, that's the way it is." Collins did not reveal if he read the parts that let states decide if rape is a pre-existing condition, cut funding for special-needs students, and allow Medicaid expansion to be phased out, or if he left those sections to his staff. Catherine Garcia
Hillary Clinton is speaking out against the GOP's American Health Care Act that passed in the House on Thursday, and urging Americans to "fight back" against it.
A shameful failure of policy & morality by GOP today. Fight back on behalf of the millions of families that will be hurt by their actions: https://t.co/yPy2ZW74mw
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 4, 2017
"A shameful failure of policy and morality by GOP today," Clinton tweeted Thursday evening. "Fight back on behalf of the millions of families that will be hurt by their actions." She also retweeted a message from the Swing Left grassroots network, which included a link to donate to the Democrats that will eventually oppose the 35 Republicans representing swing districts who voted for the health-care bill. The AHCA narrowly passed Thursday morning, 217-213, with 20 Republicans and every Democrat voting against it. Catherine Garcia
After making the rounds at some women-centric events this spring, Hillary Clinton may be ready to re-enter the world of politics. Politico reported Thursday that Clinton is gearing up to launch a new political group called Onward Together — a riff on her campaign slogan, "Stronger Together" — as soon as next week.
It's been just six months since Clinton lost the presidential election to Donald Trump, and Politico reports she's spent much of the time recruiting donors and executives for her forthcoming political group. Clinton's spokeswoman declined to comment to Politico on the story, but the magazine cites "multiple people close to" Clinton as well as "people familiar with [Onward Together's] planning."
The board of directors for the group has already filled out, Politico says, and the mission would apparently "focus on sending money to other organizations at a time that Democratic donors are largely unsure about how they should be spending their cash." Read more about Clinton's potential next move at Politico. Kimberly Alters
HBO announced Thursday that it has contracted four writers to each develop scripts for potential spin-offs of its hit series, Game of Thrones. The spin-off shows would "explore different time periods of George R.R. Martin's vast and rich universe," HBO said in a statement.
The network didn't offer a timeline for when the scripts may actually be transformed into series, and The New York Times noted there is "no guarantee that the scripts will pan out." If the projects were to move forward, Game of Thrones' executive producers, Dan Weiss and David Benioff, along with author George R.R. Martin would be involved, but they would not play active roles.
Only 13 episodes of Game of Thrones remain. The second-to-last season will premiere July 16, and the final six episodes will air next year. Becca Stanek
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus made his very own sportsball metaphor Thursday after House Republicans successfully passed their health-care bill:
.@Reince exiting gop cloakroom tells me: "The president stepped up and helped punt the ball into the end zone."
— Molly Hooper (@mollyhooper) May 4, 2017
It is probably safe to say that Priebus did not mean to imply that the Democrats took a touchback and now have the ball in their possession on the 25-yard line.
@mollyhooper @Reince pic.twitter.com/mswyXQuycj
— Ben Anderson (@BenKFAN) May 4, 2017
Anyway, A for effort Priebus, but in the future there is no need to try to get fancy: Trump ran the ball into the end zone. That is what you call a "touchdown." Jeva Lange
President Trump took a moment Thursday to marvel at the fact that he's leading the United States of America. "I'm president! Hey, I'm president! Can you believe it?" Trump said in a celebratory speech after the House just barely passed the American Health Care Act, 217-213.
With a large swath of House Republicans — including House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) — gathered behind him, Trump requested a status update. "You know, coming from a different world, and only being a politician for a short period of time, how am I doing? Am I doing okay?" Trump said.
He admitted he'd always thought "you needed a little bit more time." "But, we didn't," Trump said.
See America's president in awe of the fact that he's actually in charge of an entire country below. Becca Stanek
Trump: “How am I doing? Am I doing OK? Hey, I’m president! I’m president! Can you believe it?” pic.twitter.com/hjos8ZWL95
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 4, 2017