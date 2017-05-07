Jake Tapper grills HHS Secretary Tom Price on whether President Trump broke his Medicaid promise
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price spoke Sunday with CNN's Jake Tapper, who wanted to talk about this 2015 promise from President Trump:
I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Huckabee copied me.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2015
"As you know, a lot of working-class voters went in there on Nov. 8 and pulled the lever for President Trump having heard him say that he was going to keep their Medicaid, save their Medicaid, without any cuts," Tapper said. Now, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates the Republican health-care plan will decrease Medicaid spending by $880 billion over a decade. "How is that not a broken promise?" Tapper asked.
As he had earlier in the interview, Price denied that Medicaid is truly being cut, arguing that the CBO analysis is based on the ObamaCare baseline including Medicaid expansion. "The winners under ObamaCare were the federal government and insurance companies. The winners under the program that we provide, and that we believe is the most appropriate, are the patients and families and doctors," Price replied. "The reduction in spending that the Congressional Budget Office cites is, again, off the current law baseline. That means, if we did nothing at all, if we just continued this broken program for the next 10 years, how much money would the federal government spend?"
Watch an excerpt of Price's comments below. Bonnie Kristian
CNN's @jaketapper: "Are you actually saying" that cutting Medicaid won't reduce coverage for millions?
Tom Price: "Absolutely not." pic.twitter.com/CzxBJBDSv6
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) May 7, 2017
North Korea reportedly detained a U.S. citizen named Kim Hak Song on Saturday on suspicion of "hostile acts" against Pyongyang. Now, a "relevant institution" in the totalitarian government is "conducting [a] detailed investigation," state media reported.
Kim is the fourth American currently held by North Korea; a Korean-American man named Tony Kim was detained on Friday, April 21, and two other detainees were arrested in 2016 and sentenced to hard labor.
Both men arrested this year taught at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology (PUST), a Christian school typically attended by the children of North Korea's elite. Kim Hak Song reportedly described himself as a Christian missionary who wanted to start a farming experiment at PUST to improve North Korean agriculture. Bonnie Kristian
Paul Ryan says 'you cannot be denied coverage if you have a pre-existing condition' under the AHCA
Under the American Health Care Act, which Republicans passed in the House on Thursday, "no matter what, you cannot be denied coverage if you have a pre-existing condition," House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said Sunday in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos.
The host pushed back, arguing that insurance companies can charge people higher rates for pre-existing conditions even if they can't deny coverage. "You can't charge people more if they keep continuous coverage," Ryan replied, making a comparison to "waiting until your house is on fire to then buy your homeowner's insurance. You want to make sure that people stay covered to keep the cost down."
Rules pertaining to pre-existing conditions have been a major point of critique for the House version of the AHCA, which may yet be substantially altered by the Senate. But, as The Washington Post explained in a fact-check piece Saturday, Ryan is correct: The AHCA allows states to seek a waiver so that a person who lives in one of those states who "has a lapse in health coverage for longer than 63 days; has a pre-existing condition; and purchases insurance on the individual or small-group market" can "face insurance rates that could be based on their individual condition, for one year." After that year, rates would once again be based on a community assessment, and states that avail themselves of the waiver must also offer a high-risk insurance pool to alleviate the financial burden.
Watch two excerpts of Ryan's comments below, or read the full transcript of his interview here. Bonnie Kristian
.@SpeakerRyan tells @GStephanopoulos: "Under this bill, no matter what, you cannot be denied coverage if you have a pre-existing condition." pic.twitter.com/m7vXnDpuYR
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 7, 2017
.@SpeakerRyan to @GStephanopoulos: GOP health care bill is a "rescue mission to make sure we can achieve the goals we all want." #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/NpKzaqo4LQ
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 7, 2017
You know when you have, like, a totalitarian government that enslaves all the women and tortures them and stuff? Total bummer, right?
Such is the quandary of the bros (led by host Chris Pine) in Saturday Night Live's parody of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. The dystopian future has arrived, and it's really ruining some weekend plans now that the "girl squad" (Vanessa Bayer, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Sasheer Zamata) can't hang out anymore.
"That sucks," one bro (Mikey Day) empathizes as the women explain their complete loss of personal autonomy. "You guys should, like, fight back." Pine jumps in with a helpful suggestion: "My dad is a lawyer. He could help you out. I mean, he mostly does entertainment law, but I'm sure he knows someone good." Watch the full sketch below. Bonnie Kristian
U.S. Olympic bobsled champion Steven Holcomb was found dead at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York, on Saturday. He was 37. No information on the circumstances surrounding Holcomb's death has been released.
My heart hurts with the news of Steve Holcomb's passing. Jesus bring comfort & mercy as we grieve for our teammate! https://t.co/uLvLMJ69F0 pic.twitter.com/EydAyPLk6M
— Johnny Quinn (@JohnnyQuinnUSA) May 6, 2017
In 2010, Holcomb's bobsled team won the first U.S. gold medal in the event since 1948. Holcomb himself competed after overcoming depression and a degenerative eye disease two years prior.
"Steve was a tremendous athlete and even better person, and his perseverance and achievements were an inspiration to us all," said a statement from the U.S. Olympic Committee. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve's family and the entire bobsledding community." Bonnie Kristian
Saturday Night Live served up a nostalgic recreation of Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?, but the famous red trenchcoat and hat were handed over to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who has dramatically cut back her once-aggressive television appearance schedule.
"She used to be on TV and, like, every single channel," explains the modified theme song, sung by a lineup helmed by host Chris Pine. "One day we woke up and she was no longer there."
Two show contestants arrive to be this episode's gumshoes, but it turns out the kids are actually cool with Conway staying gone. "Okay, well, that's our show," concludes Acme Senior Agent Greg Lee (Mikey Day). "Seven weeks in a row and nobody wants to find that woman." Watch the full skit below. Bonnie Kristian
Journalists were banned from two investment and immigration events in China featuring Nicole Kushner Meyer, the sister of Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser and the son-in-law of President Trump.
One event was in Beijing on Saturday and the other in Shanghai on Sunday; both invited wealthy Chinese citizens to invest at least $500,000 in Kushner development projects so they could obtain an EB-5 investor visa to the United States. Attendees were urged to invest sooner than later in case the Trump administration made that visa more difficult to obtain.
In Beijing, reporters were initially allowed to observe the event but then ejected. An organizer told The Washington Post journalists must leave because "this is not the story we want." In Shanghai the next day, reporters were not allowed to enter the publicly advertised "private event." Bonnie Kristian
Despite suffering a major data breach Friday, centrist Emmanuel Macron is believed to maintain a 60-40 lead over far-right Marine Le Pen as France heads to the polls Sunday to pick a new president.
With runoff turnout expected to top 75 percent, French voters will centrally weigh in on France's place in Europe: Macron supports robust integration into the broader European community, while Le Pen promotes a populist, nationalist vision that prioritizes French interests. Immigration, security against terrorism, and a lagging economy are also expected to shape voters' decision.
Victory projections will be available around 2 p.m. ET. In the meantime, read The Week's Jeff Spross on this contest's similarities to the 2016 U.S. election and the challenge facing Macron. Bonnie Kristian