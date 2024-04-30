Chechnya in jeopardy: what would death of Ramzan Kadyrov mean for Putin?

Strongman leader is 'terminally ill', stoking fears of armed conflict in the North Caucasus

Ramzan Kadyrov in 2017
Ramzan Kadyrov has hardly been seen in public since a major health scare in September
(Image credit: Sefa Karacan / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK
published

Reports that Chechnya's strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov is terminally ill pose a serious problem for Vladimir Putin.

The Russian president is desperate to avoid instability in the North Caucasus region, which would force him to divert men, resources and attention away from Ukraine

