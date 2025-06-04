'The answer isn't to shake faith in the dollar'

'Mismanagement is putting dollar's global standing in jeopardy'

Bloomberg editorial board

The White House has "raised a fundamental question about the international monetary system: Does the dominance of the dollar impose an unfair burden on America?" says the Bloomberg editorial board. The "short answer is no," as the dollar's "centrality gives the U.S. big advantages — and they'll be sorely missed if that standing is eroded." At the "same time, the currency's global role does entail some risks, and they need to be better managed."

'Drone attack shows why Ukraine will win this war'

Bernard-Henri Lévy at The Wall Street Journal

Ukraine's drone attack was "one of those operations of crazy audacity and unparalleled ingenuity that make military history," says Bernard-Henri Lévy. The "achievement was a slap in the face to Russia — and not the first." This is "further proof that the Ukrainian army, through sacrifice and adversity, has forged itself into the boldest, brightest and best." Ukraine "will defeat Russia on the battlefield or impose the terms of a just peace. Either way it will win the war."

'Antisemitic and Islamophobic violence is rising in the United States. Both must stop.'

Moustafa Bayoumi at The Guardian

Terrorism will worsen the "anxiety many Jewish people have about increasing — and increasingly violent — antisemitism in the United States," says Moustafa Bayoumi. As "we have a duty to call out antisemitism when we see it, we also have an equal duty to remember that Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims have also been subjected to extreme forms of violence and bigotry." None of this "should be happening, and "our first line of defense" is to "stop this war immediately."

'Hurricane season is no joke to Floridians, Mr. FEMA director'

Miami Herald editorial board

FEMA's acting director "reportedly said he was surprised to learn that the U.S. has a hurricane season," but if he "was just joking," that's "one clunker of a joke down here in the hurricane zone," says the Miami Herald editorial board. There is "nothing to laugh about, especially considering the most recent batch of more intense and wetter hurricanes." The "head of the top emergency rescue agency thinks it's amusing to feign ignorance about the season's very existence."

