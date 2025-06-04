'The answer isn't to shake faith in the dollar'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Mismanagement is putting dollar's global standing in jeopardy'
Bloomberg editorial board
The White House has "raised a fundamental question about the international monetary system: Does the dominance of the dollar impose an unfair burden on America?" says the Bloomberg editorial board. The "short answer is no," as the dollar's "centrality gives the U.S. big advantages — and they'll be sorely missed if that standing is eroded." At the "same time, the currency's global role does entail some risks, and they need to be better managed."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Drone attack shows why Ukraine will win this war'
Bernard-Henri Lévy at The Wall Street Journal
Ukraine's drone attack was "one of those operations of crazy audacity and unparalleled ingenuity that make military history," says Bernard-Henri Lévy. The "achievement was a slap in the face to Russia — and not the first." This is "further proof that the Ukrainian army, through sacrifice and adversity, has forged itself into the boldest, brightest and best." Ukraine "will defeat Russia on the battlefield or impose the terms of a just peace. Either way it will win the war."
'Antisemitic and Islamophobic violence is rising in the United States. Both must stop.'
Moustafa Bayoumi at The Guardian
Terrorism will worsen the "anxiety many Jewish people have about increasing — and increasingly violent — antisemitism in the United States," says Moustafa Bayoumi. As "we have a duty to call out antisemitism when we see it, we also have an equal duty to remember that Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims have also been subjected to extreme forms of violence and bigotry." None of this "should be happening, and "our first line of defense" is to "stop this war immediately."
'Hurricane season is no joke to Floridians, Mr. FEMA director'
Miami Herald editorial board
FEMA's acting director "reportedly said he was surprised to learn that the U.S. has a hurricane season," but if he "was just joking," that's "one clunker of a joke down here in the hurricane zone," says the Miami Herald editorial board. There is "nothing to laugh about, especially considering the most recent batch of more intense and wetter hurricanes." The "head of the top emergency rescue agency thinks it's amusing to feign ignorance about the season's very existence."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Dutch government falls over immigration policy
speed read The government collapsed after anti-immigration politician Geert Wilders quit the right-wing coalition
-
The Week Junior Book Awards 2025 Shortlist Announced
The Week Junior Book Awards have unveiled the 2025 shortlist, celebrating the best in children’s literature across 13 categories.
-
South Korea elects liberal Lee as president
speed read Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party, was elected president following months of political instability in the wake of Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment
-
'We need solutions that prioritize both safety and sustainability'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Depleted FEMA struggling as hurricane season begins
speed read FEMA has lost a third of its workforce amid DOGE cuts enforced by President Donald Trump
-
Frustrated Trump warns 'crazy' Putin
Feature Trump lashes out online after Putin launches his largest missile and drone attack on Ukraine
-
Antisemitism: What a young couple's murder tells us
Feature A Jewish couple was hunted on the street in a hate crime disguised as a political protest
-
'The pattern is similar across America'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Russia's position is fragile'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Physicians today have a number of ways of categorizing pain'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
How the Arctic became a geopolitical flashpoint
The Explainer The UK is working with Nato allies in the Arctic Circle to prepare for potential Russian aggression