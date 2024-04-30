Summer Lee, the Pennsylvania 'squad' member who beat back a primary challenge

Lee is the first Black woman ever elected to Congress from the Keystone State

Rep. Summer Lee (D-Penn.)
Summer Lee won her House seat in 2022 by more than 10 points, and will try to do so again this November
(Image credit: Nate Smallwood for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
published

One of the up-and-coming members of Congress scored a major victory on April 23: Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Summer Lee won her primary challenge against Edgewood Borough Council member Bhavini Patel. A member of Congress' progressive 'squad,' Lee will face Republican James Hayes in November's general election.

What is more notable than Lee's primary win, though, is the discourse surrounding it. The Democratic Party has been split over how to deal with the Israel-Hamas war, with more traditional liberals backing the U.S.' support of Israel while progressive Democrats decry the country's alleged war crimes in Gaza. Lee falls into the latter category, and her primary victory could prove to be a preview of how Democratic voters will handle the issue in November. 

Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

