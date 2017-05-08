Obama apparently warned Trump not to hire Michael Flynn

Former President Barack Obama explicitly warned President Trump against hiring ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, NBC News reported Monday. Three former Obama administration officials said that Obama offered the advice in an Oval Office meeting "less than 48 hours" after Trump won the presidency.
Trump went ahead and hired Flynn as his national security adviser anyway, only to fire him after three weeks for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The Obama administration had fired Flynn in 2014 as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency because of "mismanagement and temperament issues," NBC News reported.
The revelation about Obama's warning came as former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper are poised to testify Monday before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee about Flynn. Yates has said she also gave the Trump administration a warning about Flynn, in regards to his conversation about sanctions with Kislyak.
Earlier Monday, Trump tried to toss blame on the Obama administration for Flynn's missteps. Becca Stanek
General Flynn was given the highest security clearance by the Obama Administration - but the Fake News seldom likes talking about that.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017
Uncertainty about what the Trump administration is doing with health-care already led insurers to increase costs
Health insurance companies are saying that no matter what happens with the Republican health-care bill in the coming months, premiums will go up in 2018 just from the uncertainty of the situation. "The health plans I work with want to stay in, but the Trump administration is not making that easy," insurance industry consultant Robert Laszewski explained to Vox.
In one example, CareFirst, a BlueCross BlueShield plan in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., submitted 2018 premiums last week that reflect hikes averaging between 39 and 52 percent depending on the state. While chief executive Chet Burrell said the prices would have risen no matter what due to a loss of money while on the Obamacare marketplace, an extra 15 percent was added on top of that specifically over doubts about the Trump administration enforcing the individual mandate.
"Uncertainty breeds higher costs," New Mexico Health Connections chief executive Martin Hickey told Vox. "We have to plan for the worst case scenario until it finally gets decided." Jeva Lange
Given the choice between far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, a record high number of French voters left their ballots blank. CNN reported Monday, the day after Macron won the French presidential election in a runoff, that nearly 9 percent of voters "cast blank or spoiled ballots — the highest ever since the Fifth Republic was founded in 1958." More than 33 percent of voters abstained, marking the highest percentage of voters to skip the ballot box since 1969.
French voters cited dissatisfaction with the two choices — one voter told CNN he didn't "want to vote against something," but "for something" — and with the French electoral system. "I'm quite convinced that the election system is not very democratic. In fact, it's quite the opposite," said Guillaume Castevert, a French voter who cast a blank ballot. "Every five years you make people feel like they are important, like their vote counts, but it doesn't really matter."
Macron beat Le Pen in a 66 percent to 34 percent vote. Becca Stanek
James Patterson is the bestselling mystery writer behind the Alex Cross series. Bill Clinton is a former president of the United States. Together, they are the authors of a new political thriller.
Yes, really.
On Monday, Patterson and Clinton announced their collaboration on a novel titled — what else? — The President Is Missing. It will be published jointly in June 2018 by Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Company.
Here are some more details from the announcement:
The President Is Missing will offer readers a unique amalgam of intrigue, suspense, and behind-the-scenes global drama from the highest corridors of power. It will be informed by insider details that only a president can know. "Working on a book about a sitting president — drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House, and the way Washington works — has been a lot of fun," said Clinton. "And working with Jim has been terrific. I've been a fan of his for a very long time."
Read the full announcement here. Jeva Lange
President Trump's promised tax cuts are facing a race against time, and the calendar is apparently winning. Tax reform legislation is "very, very unlikely" to pass in 2017, Steve Bell, a former director for Senate Republicans on the Budget Committee, told Bloomberg Politics.
"I just don't think they have enough time," Bell said.
While it is still only May, the Hill has a crowded calendar ahead as the Senate dives into debating health-care legislation and lawmakers face impending deadlines to fund the government and raise the debt limit this fall. Adding to the constraints: As of Monday, there are just 39 legislative days on the House calendar before a five-week long August recess.
2017 Hill calendar leaves no time for taxes or infrastructure.
—Health care
—Aug. recess
—Fund gov't by 9/30
—FY2018 budget res
—Debt limit https://t.co/fk8fODpHKD
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 8, 2017
"I imagine they will do something on taxes [this year]," said William Gale, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. "I don't think it'll be reform; I think it'll be tax cuts … Tax reform requires increasing taxes on some people, and I don't see them having the fortitude to impose tax increases on anybody."
But in April, economist Alec Phillips noted to Financial Times that "the timing does appear to be slipping once again" on tax reform. "At this point, we expect that enactment is more likely in [first quarter] 2018 than [fourth quarter] 2017," he said. Jeva Lange
On Monday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, will hear arguments over President Trump's blocked immigration executive order, which temporarily banned people from multiple Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. The Trump administration plans to argue that the order is "motivated by national security, not religion" and thus does not violate the Constitution, The Associated Press reported.
In March, a federal judge in Maryland issued a nationwide ban on enforcing the order, citing statements Trump made during his campaign as evidence the order deliberately discriminated against Muslims.
Ten of the 15 active judges in the court were appointed by Democratic presidents, and CNN reported that "at least one" of the court's conservative judges has recused himself from the case.
The court likely will not reach a ruling Monday. Becca Stanek
A mysterious military "space plane" returned to Earth on Sunday after a more than 700-day mission, announcing its arrival with a window-rattling sonic boom heard over a large swatch of central Florida.
Not much is known about the classified, unmanned Air Force plane, why it was sent to space, or what it might have taken with it. Lt. Col. Ron Fehlen, who is the program manager for the experimental X-37B aircraft, said the mission was a success and that the team is "excited about the data gathered to support the scientific and space communities,'' WMFE reports.
Several theories exist about the purpose of the X-37B, including speculation that it is used for surveillance or combat. "Fueling theories that it aids surveillance programs, trackers found that at least one earlier mission followed an orbit that took it over countries that included Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan," NPR writes.
Watch the X-37B land on a shuttle runway at NASA's Kennedy Space Center below. Jeva Lange
Fierce storms in 1984 swept away the sands of Ireland's Dooagh, Achill Island, leaving behind only rocks and rock pools where the beach's sandy expanse once was. But now, 33 years later, the beach is back.
Irish beach 'reappears overnight' in freak tide - 33 years after being washed away https://t.co/CvvwrmHiEM pic.twitter.com/agSI6AHMt2
— ITV News (@itvnews) May 8, 2017
Thanks to a "freak tide" in April, The Guardian reported that "hundreds of tons of sands" were dumped back onto the shore, transforming the rocky 300 meters of land into a beach once again. "Before it disappeared, the beach had been there for as long as living memory, almost continuously, until 1984-85," said Sean Molloy, a manager at Achill Tourism. The beach was perhaps best known for author Graham Greene's visit there in the late 1940s; he reportedly wrote parts of The Heart of the Matter and The Fallen Idol while he was there.
Molloy said that since the tide "transported sand in from elsewhere," tourists have been flocking to the re-appeared beach. "We have a beautiful little village as it is, but it is great to look out and see this beautiful beach instead of just rocks," he said. Becca Stanek