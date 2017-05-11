Texas fire department hires first female firefighter in its history

It took 105 years, but the Harlingen Fire Department finally has its first female firefighter.
Bree Rios, 25, was four years old when she decided that she was going to join the fire department in Harlingen, Texas, when she was an adult. Her dad, Victor Rios, is a firefighter, and "she used to always tell me, 'One day, I'll be working with you, Daddy,'" he told People. "Twenty years later, here she is and I couldn't be any prouder. She has certainly earned this opportunity."
Cirio Rodriguez, the station's assistant fire chief, said women have applied to work for the Harlingen Fire Department before, but did not score high enough on the exam or decided to become border patrol or police officers. "All of us here are so proud of Bree — she did this all on her own," he said. Bree Rios was working as an EMT before becoming a firefighter in April, after she passed the firefighter exam on her third try. "I'd like to tell other girls and young women to go after their dreams," she told People. "I'm proof that if you want something badly enough, it can happen." Catherine Garcia
White House insists Russian state photographers didn't bug the Oval Office during Putin-arranged meeting
If the scene seemed awkward for President Trump — hosting the Russian foreign minister for an Oval Office meeting that only Russian media was allowed to attend, just hours after he fired an FBI director in the midst of ramping up a federal investigation into the Trump campaign's potential election-meddling collusion with Russia — don't worry, it gets worse. First, the White House was reportedly shocked to see photos like this — Trump laughing with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak — released publicly:
No U.S. reporters or photographers were allowed at the meeting — which Trump had agreed to at the personal insistence of Russian Vladimir Putin, Politico says — and a senior Trump administration official "said the White House had been misled about the role of the Russian photographer," The Washington Post reports. "Russian officials had described the individual as Lavrov's official photographer without disclosing that he also worked for Tass," the Russian state-owned news agency. "We were not informed by the Russians that their official photographer was dual-hatted and would be releasing the photographs on the state news agency," the official told the Post. Russia seemed pretty eager for people to see the photos.
Former U.S. intelligence officials were also alarmed that the White House allowed Russian state photographers into the Oval Office, given the Russians' skill at installing listening devices and other surveillance equipment. The senior White House official downplayed those concerns, telling The Washington Post that the Russians "had to go through the same screening as a member of the U.S. press going through the main gate to the [White House] briefing room." That did not, in fact, allay concerns, with one former intelligence official noting that standard screening for White House visitors might not catch sophisticated eavesdropping devices.
The meeting itself, and especially "the images of Trump putting his arm genially on Lavrov's back — and a later White House official readout of the meeting that said Trump 'emphasized his desire to build a better relationship between the United States and Russia,'" were already a win for Lavrov and Putin, says Politico's Susan Glasser. "Lavrov was right where he has always wanted to be Wednesday: mocking the United States while being welcomed in the Oval Office by the president himself." Peter Weber
In April, the Dakota Access Pipeline spilled 84 gallons of oil, which pipeline critics say proves it needs further environmental studies. The pipeline will carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois for refining.
The spill occurred in South Dakota on April 4, 100 miles east of the Missouri River's Lake Oahe reservoir, said Brian Walsh, an environmental scientist with the state's Department of Environment and Natural Resources. He told The Associated Press it happened at a rural pump station and because it was contained onsite, it was never a threat to public health or drinking water systems. "Size-wise, an 84-gallon release is pretty small relative to a lot of other things we work on," Walsh said. "I would characterize it as a small operational spill that was cleaned up right away."
Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault disagrees, and his tribe argues that the spill proves the pipeline, which they have sued to stop, could ruin their water supply and cultural artifacts. "These spills are going to be nonstop," he said. "With 1,200 miles of pipeline, spills are going to happen. Nobody listened to us. Nobody wants to listen, because they're driven by money and greed." The pipeline is expected to be fully operational by June 1, and while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had planned to do an additional environmental study, that idea was dropped after President Trump pushed to get the pipeline completed. Catherine Garcia
FBI agents strongly dispute the White House assertion that FBI agents didn't trust or like James Comey
Among the many reasons the Trump administration is giving for President Trump's decision to abruptly fire FBI Director James Comey is that FBI agents no longer trusted their boss. Comey had "lost the confidence" of the FBI "rank-and-file" and had "politicized" his role, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CBS News Tuesday night. She repeated the assertion during Wednesday's press briefing. As CNN's Jim Sciutto reported Wednesday afternoon, that just doesn't seem to be true.
"Veteran agents and other FBI employees described a dark mood throughout the bureau, where morale was already low from months of being pummeled over dueling investigations surrounding the 2016 presidential election," reports The New York Times. "Some agents at the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in interviews that they were shocked and demoralized," The Wall Street Journal adds.
The Washington Post described "raw anger, and some fear," at the FBI. It was "a gut punch," said Thomas O'Connor, the president of the FBI Agents Association. "We didn't see it coming, and we don't think Director Comey did anything that would lead to this." The Post elaborated:
Many employees said they were furious about the firing, saying the circumstances of his dismissal did more damage to the FBI's independence than anything Comey did in his three-plus years in the job. One intelligence official who works on Russian espionage matters said they were more determined than ever to pursue such cases. Another said Comey's firing and the subsequent comments from the White House are attacks that won't soon be forgotten. Trump had "essentially declared war on a lot of people at the FBI," one official said. "I think there will be a concerted effort to respond over time in kind." [The Washington Post]
FBI employees told The Wall Street Journal that Comey was "protective of the agency," independent, and liked by most agents. "We will keep working, obviously, but this could do some real damage," said one top agent. "It is good to know the director has your back and is not going to fold under pressure." The New York City field office, the FBI's largest, was described as "somber" and "like a funeral parlor" on Wednesday.
Trump "is weighing going to the FBI headquarters in Washington on Friday as a show of his commitment to the bureau," an official told The New York Times, "though he is not expected to discuss the Russia investigation." Peter Weber
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein threatened to quit after the White House pinned President Trump's decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey on his recommendation, a person close to the White House told The Washington Post.
The White House released letters from Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday that made the case for firing Comey; in his memo, Rosenstein said he could not defend Comey's "handling of the conclusion of the investigation of Secretary Clinton's emails, and I do not understand his refusal to accept the nearly universal judgment that he was mistaken." (Sessions, who has recused himself from Justice Department investigations into Russia and the Trump campaign, "should not have recommended Comey's firing, and he should not be involved in the selection of Comey's replacement," Washington University law professor Kathleen Clark tells The Wall Street Journal.)
While Trump said he fired Comey because of the recommendations of Rosenstein and Sessions, several people close to the situation said Trump had already made up his mind to fire Comey when he asked Rosenstein and Sessions to write out their cases against the FBI director. When the White House publicly made it sound like it was Rosenstein who pushed for Comey's dismissal and Trump merely took his recommendation, Rosenstein threatened to resign, the Post says. The report does not say why he decided not to quit. The Department of Justice declined to comment. Catherine Garcia
Former FBI Director James Comey didn't mince words when describing President Trump to associates: He was "outside the realm of normal" and "crazy," people with knowledge of his conversations told The New York Times.
Comey and Trump were never in sync; the president was angry that Comey didn't back him up on his baseless claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower, and he didn't think Comey did enough to stop leaks coming from the FBI, while Comey, besides thinking Trump was "crazy," worried he was a loose cannon who said inappropriate things, especially on Twitter, the Times reports. Trump was also outraged when Comey, during a hearing on Capitol Hill, said he was "mildly nauseous" at the thought that the way he handled Hillary Clinton's email investigation tipped the election to favor Trump, and that motivated him to fire Comey. "With a president who seems to prize personal loyalty above all else and a director with absolute commitment to the Constitution and pursuing investigations wherever the evidence led, a collision was bound to happen," Daniel C. Richman, a Comey adviser, told the Times.
Trump said he thought Comey's dismissal would go over well with Democrats, who didn't like how he bungled the Clinton case, and Trump was shocked when Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who had been critical of Comey, told him during a phone call Tuesday it was a mistake. In another twist, chief strategist Stephen Bannon, no fan of the FBI, had urged Trump to hold off on the firing of Comey because of the timing, but Trump was supported by Vice President Mike Pence, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and chief of staff Reince Priebus, the Times reports. Read more about the unraveling of this hate-hate relationship at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia
In the weeks before he was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump, former FBI Director James Comey was becoming increasingly concerned by information that showed possible evidence of collusion between Russia and members of the Trump campaign, and started asking for daily updates rather than weekly, several people with knowledge of the matter told The Wall Street Journal Wednesday.
Comey began spending more and more time on the probe, giving updates to top members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and he asked Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, for more personnel to work the investigation, the WSJ reports; a Justice Department spokeswoman claims this never happened. The White House has insisted that Trump spent the past few months considering firing Comey, and the timing has nothing to do with the Russia investigation, but people with knowledge of the matter have told several news outlets that Trump had grown "increasingly agitated" with Comey not squashing the investigation.
The Senate Intelligence Committee has also asked the Treasury Department office that investigates financial crimes for information tied to associates of Trump and people who had links to his campaign, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said. Investigators want to know more about companies that have done business with Trump or members of his family, people with information on the matter told WSJ, like his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who ran a real estate company. This is being done so investigators can better understand any business connections Trump might have with foreign companies and any ties to the Russian government. Catherine Garcia
In a letter to friends and agents sent Wednesday, former FBI Director James Comey wrote that he has "long believed" a president can fire the FBI director "for any reason, or for no reason at all," and that's why he won't "spend time on the decision or the way it was executed. I hope you won't either."
Comey found out he was no longer the director of the FBI while addressing bureau employees in Los Angeles on Tuesday; he saw the news break on a television in the back of the room, and originally thought it was a joke. He said his hope is that the agents will "continue to live our values and the mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution," and reminded them of something he told them before: "In times of turbulence, the American people should see the FBI as a rock of competence, honesty, and independence. What makes leaving the FBI hard is the nature and quality of its people, who together make it that rock for America." Catherine Garcia