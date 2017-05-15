The Trump administration has removed all sorts of data from federal websites

U.S. government scientists were worried that the Trump administration would take down federal websites with research and data on climate change, and they took steps accordingly. But it turns out federal agencies under Trump have removed or made inaccessible data on all sorts of topics, from resources on housing discrimination to reports on animal welfare abuses and workplace safety violations, The Washington Post reports. The Trump White House has also declined to publish ethics waivers granted to appointees, making it hard to know which officials have, for example, recently lobbied on issues they now oversee in government.
The Trump administration has removed thousands of massive data sets used by companies, researchers, and others — in January, there were 195,245 public data sets at www.data.gov, while there are now fewer than 156,000 data sets. Some of them were likely removed because they were outdated or consolidated with other data sets, The Washington Post says, but "the reduction was clearly a conscious decision."
Other data taken down from federal websites include regulatory enforcement actions, like fined abuses at dog and horse breeding operations and workplace injuries cited by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The Barack Obama and George W. Bush administrations had regularly publicized fines levied against companies to encourage workplace safety, but business groups opposed such "naming and shaming" disclosures.
The White House told The Washington Post is adhering to its legal obligations. "The president has made a commitment that his administration will absolutely follow the law and disclose any information it is required to disclose," said White House spokeswoman Kelly Love. You can see a rundown of some of the ways the Trump administration is purging or hiding data in the Washington Post report below. Peter Weber
Television and movie actor Powers Boothe died Sunday in his sleep from apparent natural causes, his publicist told Entertainment Weekly. He was 68.
The youngest of three sons, Boothe was born and raised in Texas; he attended Texas State University, becoming the first member of his family to go to college. He won an Emmy for his turn as Jim Jones in the 1980 CBS drama Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones, and appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including Tombstone, Nixon, MacGruber, The Avengers, Deadwood, 24, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Nashville. Boothe married his wife Pam in 1969, and the couple had two children, daughter Parisse and son Preston. On Sunday, his friend, actor Beau Bridges, tweeted that Boothe was a "dear friend, great actor, [and] devoted father and husband." Catherine Garcia
Kara McCullough, a 25-year-old chemist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, was named Miss USA Sunday night in Las Vegas.
McCullough is the second Miss District of Columbia to win the title in two years; last year's winner, Deshauna Barber, was the first military member to become Miss USA. McCullough was born in Naples, Italy, and raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was asked if she thinks affordable health care is a right or a privilege for U.S. citizens, and McCullough said it's a privilege. "As a government employee, I'm granted health care and I see firsthand that for one to have health care, you need to have jobs," she said.
Miss New Jersey Chhavi Verg, a student at Rutgers University, was runner-up; Verg immigrated to the U.S. from India when she was 4 years old, and her parents arrived with just $500. "I want to show Americans that the definition of what it means to be American is changing," she said. "It's not just one face. There are many different people who are Americans, and I feel like Asian-Americans often times are left out of the conversation." Miss Minnesota Meridith Gould, a student at the University of Minnesota, was second runner-up. Now, McCullough will compete for the Miss Universe title. Catherine Garcia
Derek Jeter made history once again on Sunday, when the New York Yankees retired his No. 2.
"There isn't a person or player I would trade places with that's playing now or ever," Jeter said during a ceremony before the Yankees-Astros game. "And the reason why I say that is because I got a chance to play for a first-class organization and in front of the greatest fans in the history of sports." A plaque was also put up in Yankee Stadium's Monument Park, and Jeter was given a 14-karat white gold ring that lists his accomplishments. Jeter won five World Series, was the longest-tenured captain, and holds several Yankee records, including number of hits (3,465) and games played (2,747). This is the 21st number retired by the franchise, and the final single digit. Catherine Garcia
Callista Gingrich's Vatican ambassadorship is reportedly held up in the government ethics office
President Trump has decided to nominate Callista Gingrich, the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican, and hopes to make the announcement before Trump meets with Pope Francis on May 24, CNN and The New York Times report. Newt Gingrich said in January that his wife was "under consideration" for the Holy See ambassadorship, but once Trump decided, "the announcement has taken longer than expected pending approval from the Office of Government Ethics," CNN says, citing "an administration official."
Over recent months, The New York Times adds, "Gingrich and her husband grew increasingly frustrated with the slow pace of the vetting process, and Ms. Gingrich even threatened to take her name out of the running." She wasn't Trump's first top candidate — former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) reportedly took himself out of consideration, saying that taking the job would cause too much financial strain on his family.
Callista Gingrich, who is Catholic and sings in the choir at at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, is Newt Gingrich's third wife; she helped convert him to Catholicism in 2009. Peter Weber
Just three months after their wedding, a tornado destroyed Ariel and Justin Duke's Canton, Texas, home. Their personal items were lost in the debris that stretched for miles.
Ariel's wedding and engagement rings were among the missing objects, and after searching for eight days, the Dukes made a final plea online, posting a photo of Ariel's rings and asking anyone who might come across them to please return the precious jewelry. Nathan Wright, a hobby metal detector, saw the photo and joined the search. "It's pretty hard to detect somewhere like that because there's so much debris and metal spread everywhere," Wright told Good Morning America. "Their place wasn't even recognizable that a house was there. It was just broken wood and debris scattered over about 100 yards." After three hours and "doing some heavy praying," Wright found Ariel's engagement ring, and then 30 feet away, her wedding band. It was "unreal," Wright said, and Ariel "screamed and bulldozed into me with a big hug." Catherine Garcia
A D-Day veteran jumped out of an airplane and into the record books on Saturday, becoming the world's oldest skydiver.
When he completed his tandem sky dive, Verdun Hayes was 101 and 38 days old; Canadian Armand Gendreau set the previous record in June 2013 at age 101 and 3 days. Hayes, a great-grandfather, first wanted to try skydiving at age 90, but held off until he turned 100, breaking the British record for oldest skydiver. He was joined on Saturday by 10 members of his family, including 16-year-old great-grandson Stanley, 21-year-old great-granddaughter Ellie, 50-year-old grandson Roger, and 74-year-old son Bryan; they raised money for the Royal British Legion. When he landed, Hayes cheered, "Hooray!" and said he was feeling "absolutely over the moon." Catherine Garcia
The ballistic rocket test conducted by North Korea on Sunday was "aimed at verifying the tactical and technological specifications" of a newly developed missile "capable of carrying a large-size heavy nuclear warhead," the country's official KCNA news agency said Monday.
The launch was supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, KCNA said, and the missile flew 490 miles and reached an altitude of 1,312 miles. Experts say the missile was launched at its highest angle, and if it was fired at a standard trajectory, it would be able to travel as far as 2,500 miles. U.S. Pacific Command said the type of missile launched was "not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile." Kim was likely trying to send a message to South Korea's new leader, Moon Jae-in, who was sworn in on Wednesday and said his country is "leaving open the possibility of dialogue with North Korea." The missile landed in the sea near Russia. Catherine Garcia