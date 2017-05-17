Kevin McCarthy calls his remark about Putin paying Trump 'a bad attempt at a joke'

After The Washington Post reported Wednesday evening that last June, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told GOP leaders he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin paid both Donald Trump, then a presidential candidate, and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), one of Putin's vocal defenders in Congress, McCarthy told NBC News it was a "bad attempt at a joke."
The Post, which listened to and verified a recording of the comments, reports McCarthy made his comments on June 15, 2016, and immediately, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) ended the conversation and told the Republicans present to never reveal what was said. "No leaks...this is how we know we're a real family here," Ryan said. The exchange took place after McCarthy and Ryan met separately with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, who had told them about the Russian government giving money to populist politicians in order to undermine democratic institutions across Eastern Europe, and following the news that Russian government hackers had gained access to the Democratic National Committee's computer network.
Initially, a spokesman for Ryan told the Post the exchange never happened, but after the paper said it would cite a recording, Brendan Buck said the remark was "clearly an attempt at humor." Catherine Garcia
The Justice Department on Wednesday appointed a special prosecutor to oversee the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Robert Mueller, who led the FBI for 12 years during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, will serve as special counsel, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a statement. The announcement comes after the revelation Tuesday night that former FBI Director James Comey kept detailed notes of his conversations with President Trump, including when Trump allegedly asked Comey to drop his Russia-linked investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
The FBI has been investigating hacking into emails to hurt Hillary Clinton, a Russian campaign of spreading fake news before the election, and whether associates of Trump colluded with Russia during the campaign.
For now, it looks like President Trump will not be fulfilling his campaign promise to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing a White House official. While this means Trump won't be making good on his word, Bloomberg noted that he will be "avoiding a provocation that could drive Palestinians away from peace talks."
In March 2016, Trump announced during a speech at the American Israeli Political Action Committee conference that he'd relocate the embassy to Jerusalem. While Trump declared the city the "eternal capital of the Jewish people," both Jews and Palestinians claim it to be theirs. Moving the Israeli embassy to Jerusalem would have effectively signaled that Jerusalem belongs to the Jewish people, likely throwing a wrench in Trump's other promise: to try to facilitate a peace deal between Israel and Palestine.
The Trump official told Bloomberg that peace talks with Israel and Palestine appear to be "promising" right now, which made the administration think it might not be "wise" to move the embassy "at this time." "We've been very clear what our position is and what we would like to see done, but we're not looking to provoke anyone when everyone's playing really nice," the official said.
Trump's plans to be the great maker of peace between Israel and Palestine hit another hiccup earlier this week when an American diplomat angered the Israeli prime minister by describing one of Judaism's holiest sites, the Western Wall, as being located in the West Bank, which is partially controlled by the Palestinian government. Trump is slated to visit the Western Wall in his first trip abroad next week. Becca Stanek
Controversial Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has accepted a position as an assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, he announced Wednesday in an interview with 1130 WISN Radio. "I'm both honored and humbled to be appointed to this position by [DHS Secretary John Kelly], working for the Trump administration in this position," Clarke reportedly said. He will reportedly assume the job in June; The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted the position "does not require Senate confirmation."
Clarke, a registered Democrat but a fervent Trump surrogate, has made quite a name for himself in his four terms as sheriff. He is currently facing a lawsuit over an inmate's death in his jail from "profound dehydration," after the prisoner's pleas for water were ignored for days; a medical examiner classified the death as a homicide. Clarke has also made headlines for suggesting Black Lives Matter should be labeled as a "hate group"; proposing "putting an assault rifle in the talons of the bald eagle on the U.S. national seal"; and refusing to disclose details of a trip he took to Moscow in 2015 on behalf of the National Rifle Association.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Clarke will work in the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Partnership and Engagement as "a liaison with state, local, and tribal law enforcement and governments." Clarke also said he plans to advocate for his local law enforcement counterparts who "feel like they're being ignored." Becca Stanek
Update 5:15 p.m. ET: The Department of Homeland Security clarified on its official Twitter account that announcements are only official when announced by DHS, and DHS has made "no such announcement."
Sr. positions are announced when made official by the Sec. No such announcement w/ regard to the Office of Public Engagement has been made.
— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 17, 2017
On Wednesday, Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo's (Fla.) spokeswoman made a point of reaching out to Mother Jones to clarify that Curbelo was "the first Republican to mention impeachment." Mother Jones originally reported that Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) was the first Republican to suggest President Trump's actions could be "grounds for impeachment":
This correction we just ran makes clear how bad it's gotten for Trump (original error was my fault, not reporter's)https://t.co/FAoFpF4VwX pic.twitter.com/vLKlkaHF2U
— Jeremy Schulman (@jeremyschulman) May 17, 2017
Both Republicans' comments came on the heels of a bombshell New York Times report Tuesday night suggesting that Trump urged former FBI Director James Comey to drop the FBI's investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Hours before Amash admitted Wednesday that "it's pretty clear" he's more confident in Comey than in Trump, Curbelo suggested Tuesday night that Trump's actions "could be construed as obstruction of justice."
Mother Jones has since corrected the error, bestowing the rightful credit upon Curbelo for first suggesting his party's president could be impeached. Becca Stanek
The largest global banks plan to move about 9,000 jobs from London to continental Europe over the next two years, according to statements that have been made since the Brexit vote. Among the companies considering the move are Standard Chartered, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs. While those 9,000 jobs represent just 2 percent of London's finance jobs, Britain's tax revenue would suffer from losing high-income taxpayers. Some analysts believe that loss of tax revenue could result in the rest of the population paying more in taxes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down more than 310 points, reflecting market turbulence stemming from the Trump administration's latest scandals:
The Dow is now down more than 310 points https://t.co/SrDhzznem0 pic.twitter.com/sTEJtkQ8LD
— Bloomberg (@business) May 17, 2017
"If [President Trump is] preoccupied defending himself and if it goes a lot further, then any hope of his legislative agenda coming to the fore is going to be reduced," explained the head of Investec Asset Management Ltd., John Stopford, to Bloomberg TV.
The CEO of Marketfield Asset Management, Michael Shaoul, described the drop to CNBC as "a lot like 1998-99, when the market had to deal with the [Monica] Lewinsky scandal."
"This is clearly Washington-driven," Shaoul said. Jeva Lange
House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) announced that he has invited former FBI Director James Comey to a hearing next Wednesday. "But I still need to speak with him," Chaffetz added. "Evidently has a new [number]."
On Tuesday, Chaffetz wrote a letter to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe saying that if the reports of a "Comey memo" are true, then "these memoranda raise questions as to whether the president attempted to influence or impede the FBI's investigation as it relates to Lt. Gen. [Michael] Flynn. So the committee can consider that question and more, provide ... all memoranda, notes, summaries, and recordings referring or relating to any communications between Comey and the president."
CNN's Eric Lichtblau said before Chaffetz's announcement Wednesday that a Comey hearing "should be one for the history books."
"Newly exiled FBI director pitted against the president who fired him. Add backdrop of Russian election influence. Cue the grainy Watergate photos of Sam Ervin and Howard Baker," Lichtblau said. "And remember, Comey has always had quite a flair for drama, as we saw exactly 10 years ago when he testified in the Senate about his famous hospital-room showdown with George W. Bush's White House aides at John Ashcroft's bedside. We could get a hearing in the next few weeks, if not sooner, and my guess is that Comey will insist it happen in public, not behind closed doors." Jeva Lange