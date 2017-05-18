Former Fox News boss Roger Ailes dead at 77

Fox News founder Roger Ailes died Thursday morning, his wife, Elizabeth Ailes, said in a statement:
I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise — and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life ... [Elizabeth Ailes via Drudge Report]
Ailes, 77, was ousted as Fox News' CEO last year following sexual harassment allegations. Jeva Lange
President Trump will attempt to control his departure from the Oval Office, The Art of the Deal ghostwriter Tony Schwartz predicted in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, even if it means resigning to avoid impeachment. Trump's overwhelming concern, Schwartz said, is to go out on top.
"Right now, he is in pure terror that he is going to lose. By the way, he is going to lose. I surely believe that at some point over next period of time, he is going to have to figure out a way to resign," Schwartz argued. "The reason he is going to do that as opposed to go through what could be an impeachment process or a continuing humiliation is that he wants to figure out a way, as he has done all his career, to turn a loss into a victory. So he will declare victory when he leaves."
If Schwartz is correct, Trump certainly has the narrative groundwork in place to execute such an exit: His bold plan to "drain the swamp" was so successful, so huge, so great that the Washington establishment launched a totally unfair witch-hunt, and thus, having accomplished his goals, Trump will now return to his private life (which is better than yours anyway). Bonnie Kristian
Sean Hannity lionizes Roger Ailes: 'He has dramatically and forever changed the political and the media landscape'
Fox News anchor Sean Hannity tweeted Thursday in remembrance of Fox News founder Roger Ailes, who died Thursday morning at the age of 77. In a series of tweets, Hannity remembered how Ailes forever transformed the world of media over his decades-long career, culminating in the launch of Fox News in 1996:
Today America lost one of its great patriotic warriors. Roger Ailes. For Decades RA's has impacted American politics and media.
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 18, 2017
He has dramatically and forever changed the political and the media landscape singlehandedly for the better. https://t.co/nZssNxFKAr
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 18, 2017
Ailes' wife confirmed her husband's death in a statement to Drudge Report on Thursday.
Ailes was ousted as Fox News CEO last summer amid allegations of sexual harassment. After former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson filed a harassment lawsuit against Ailes, multiple other women came forward with similar allegations. Becca Stanek
The investigation into ties between Trump and Russia could take years. What does that mean for the midterm elections?
President Trump might have just jumped from the frying pan to the fire. Following the ousting of FBI Director James Comey and the revelation that Comey kept notes detailing Trump's attempt to talk him out of investigating former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's ties to Russia, the Justice Department on Wednesday night appointed a special prosecutor to oversee the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling. The head? Robert Mueller, who led the FBI for 12 years during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations.
But Mueller's job is not to make the investigation speed up — in fact, Politico Magazine writes the probe could take literally years, meaning it won't be done by the time the 2018 or possibly even the 2020 elections come around:
Under terms of his appointment by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Mueller will have wide powers to investigate "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump" and — beyond that — "any matters" that arise from the investigation, including perjury and obstruction of justice.
The wide scope suggests an inquiry that is almost certain to last for years, given the history of these sorts of investigations, and will have an unpredictable impact on near year's congressional midterm elections and the early jockeying in the 2020 presidential campaign. There are likely to be strains between Mueller's inquiry and those being conducted on Capitol Hill, especially if congressional investigators want to give immunity to targets of Mueller's investigation in exchange for their testimony, which would complicate the former FBI director's hopes of ever obtaining criminal convictions. [Politico Magazine]
On Thursday, President Trump protested what he perceived to be unfair treatment, calling the Department of Justice's appointment of a special counsel evidence of the "single greatest witch hunt." Jeva Lange
President Trump took to Twitter on Thursday morning to protest what he perceived to be unfair treatment following the Justice Department's appointment Wednesday evening of a special prosecutor to oversee the investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election.
With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel appointed!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017
This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017
People quickly pointed out counterexamples, including the Red Scare and the Army–McCarthy hearings as well as the time Tea Party activist Christine O'Donnell was literally accused of being a witch.
This is only the second time the Justice Department has moved to name a special counsel. The first time was in 1999 during the investigation into the federal raid that left 76 people dead in Waco, Texas. Jeva Lange
White House staffers are reportedly shopping their résumés, prepping their memoirs, blaming Trump
President Trump has been more or less openly talking about a big staff shakeup for at least a week, as he blames aides for the series of scandals, largely of his own making, that are engulfing the White House. White House staffers are quietly fuming at Trump and beginning to think of their futures, report Ashley Parker and Abby Phillip at The Washington Post. As the news broke that the Justice Department has appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign, they continue:
Some White House staffers have turned to impeachment gallows humor. Other mid-level aides have started reaching out to consultants, shopping their résumés. And at least one senior staffer has begun privately talking to friends about what a post-White House job would look like. ...
One Republican operative in frequent contact with White House officials described them as "going through the stages of grief." Another said some aides have "moved to angry," frustrated with a president who demands absolute loyalty but in recent days has publicly tarnished the credibility of his team by sending them out with one message, only to personally undercut it later with a contradicting tweet or public comment. And a third said that others are now sticking around purely for self-interest, hoping to juice their future earning potential. This Republican added that any savvy White House staffer should be keeping a diary. "The real question is: How long do you put up with it?," this person said. [The Washington Post]
The leaks from the already siphonic White House have "subtly shifted" from internal jockeying and undermining to also "training their frustrations on the president," The Washington Post says, and the remaining Trump loyalists "report a growing sense of isolation." You can read more about the worst job in Washington politics at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
There were reportedly at least 18 previously undisclosed exchanges between the Trump campaign and Russian officials
President Trump's campaign advisers exchanged at least 18 previously undisclosed calls or emails with Russian officials during the last months of the presidential campaign, Reuters has learned from U.S. officials familiar with the situation. Six of those conversations were with Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak.
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was often on the other end of communications. "Conversations between Flynn and Kislyak accelerated after the Nov. 8 vote as the two discussed establishing a back channel for communication between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that could bypass the U.S. national security bureaucracy," Reuters writes, noting that was a system "both sides considered hostile to improved relations, four current U.S. officials said."
Flynn is at the heart of the government's ongoing investigation into the extent of Russia's influence over the 2016 election; in a bombshell report earlier this week, The New York Times found that President Trump apparently tried to talk his former FBI director, James Comey, out of probing Flynn's connections.
In January, the White House claimed it had no contact with any Russian officials during the campaign. People familiar with the content of the undisclosed conversations at least agree that there is no obvious evidence of collusion. But "it's rare to have that many phone calls to foreign officials, especially to a country we consider an adversary or a hostile power," said former Republican Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage.
The Justice Department on Wednesday appointed a special prosecutor to oversee the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling. Jeva Lange
The White House requested that Tucker Carlson interview Kellyanne Conway. Then they pulled her.
"I've got to be honest, Kellyanne Conway was going to be sitting in that seat," Fox News host Tucker Carlson told American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp on Wednesday night. "We had booked her, at their request by the way. We don't often have people from the administration on, but they said, 'We want to send over Kellyanne Conway' — great. And then, not long before air, they canceled it, for reasons that were not exactly clear." About two hours earlier, the Justice Department named Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign, and Carlson said later in the program that Conway canceled about an hour before airtime.
Tucker says Kellyanne Conway cancelled appearing on his show last-minute pic.twitter.com/I9yGp5NWoL
— Axios (@axios) May 18, 2017
"I think a lot of the descriptions in the press about what's going on at the White House are false or they're animated by the hate the press has for Trump, which is totally real," Carlson said, "but it does seem a little chaotic over there, I have to be honest with you." Peter Weber