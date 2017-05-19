Trump reportedly to propose 6 weeks paid family leave for biological mothers, fathers, and adoptive parents
A detailed budget proposal coming from the Trump administration next week is expected to offer not just paid maternity leave for biological mothers after the birth of a child, but six weeks of paid family leave for fathers and adoptive parents as well, The Washington Post reports.
An early proposal initially floated last September would have only qualified biological mothers for paid leave, but Democrats criticized it heavily. Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, has since headed a working group on family leave and she is expected to be central to the discussions, even as the Republican Party has traditionally opposed such measures.
The proposal calls for states to individually run paid leave programs if they don't have one in place already (only California, Rhode Island, and New Jersey do, with New York and D.C. having approved measures that go into effect in 2018). "It's a major step forward, and it's better than zero, which is what parents are guaranteed now," the program director at the Institute for Women's Policy Research, Jeffrey Hayes, said. "Trump is the first Republican in the White House to talk about this, so he could get some bipartisan support."
Six weeks of paid family leave is significantly less than what is offered by most other developed countries, although as things stand now, the United States is the only developed county that does not guarantee mothers or fathers a single day of paid leave. Jeva Lange
Russian spies tried to recruit the GOP congressman who House GOP leaders 'joked' was on Putin's payroll
Late Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that back in June 2016, House Republicans were discussing the hack of the Democratic National Convention (WikiLeaks had not yet begun to publish the stolen emails), and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested that "the Russians hacked the DNC and got the opp [opposition] research that they had on Trump," and when House Speaker Paul Ryan asked who they "delivered" that information to, McCarthy replied: "There's two people, I think, Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump. Swear to God."
After the House GOP leaders denied that the conversation ever took place, The Washington Post said there was audio of the conversation, and McCarthy called the comments a "bad attempt at a joke," pointing to laughter in the room. But, it turns out that Russian spies actually did try to recruit Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), one of Moscow's staunchest defenders and President Trump's loyalist allies in Washington, The New York Times reported Friday.
In a secure room, with Reps. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.) and C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.) present, FBI agents told Rohrabacher in 2012 that Russian agents were trying to recruit him as an "agent of influence," someone Moscow could use to steer policy, wittingly or not, former officials tell the Times, adding that the FBI did not think Rohrabacher was actively working with or accepting money from Russia. Rohrabacher said the FBI agents specifically warned him that a Russian Foreign Ministry official he met with in Moscow "had something to do with some kind of Russian intelligence" and "looked at me as someone who could be influenced." Ruppersberger recalls: "Mike and I reminded Dana that Russia is our adversary."
The meeting shows that "the FBI has taken seriously the possibility that Russian spies would target American politicians," The New York Times says. But while the FBI is trying to figure out any connections between Moscow and Trump's inner circle, House Republican leaders are poring over the Washington Post article to figure out who leaked their private conversation, worried that there are more leaks to come, reports Jonathan Swan at Axios. "The most widespread theory in House leadership is that the secret recorder and the leaker was Evan McMullin, who as a former leadership aide participated in the June 15 conversation and confirmed the private conversation to The Washington Post." There's no evidence that McMullin, who ran as an independent conservative presidential candidate in 2016, is the leaker. Peter Weber
Saudi caterers prepare Trump a special plate of steak with ketchup while everyone else dines on halal lamb, rice
In anticipation of President Trump's visit on Saturday, Saudi caterers are preparing a special dish to be served alongside offerings of more traditional fare, such as halal lamb and rice, The Associated Press reports. When Trump sits down to dine with the royal family of Saudi Arabia, he will be offered his favorite meal: steak and ketchup.
It is just one pain foreign leaders are taking to make Trump happy on his visit. Despite being a former international businessman, "Trump simply doesn't have an affinity for much international," the AP writes. The president does not typically stray from staying at his own properties, where staffers "know his meal preferences and the exact temperature he likes a room set at."
Julianne Smith, a foreign policy adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden, explained that Trump's travels are an ambitious affair as well, requiring him to cross from Saudi Arabia to Israel to the Vatican to summits in Brussels and Sicily.
"The chance of something going wrong — you insult the hosts, you get sick, your boss gets sick, you miscommunicate with your hosts, you make a scheduling error, you need to change the schedule just hours before a meeting, the motorcade get stuck in traffic, or the plane is stranded due to bad weather — is extremely high," she said, adding: "Personally, I think they should cut it back now before they regret it." Jeva Lange
On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 along party lines to begin Chairman Ajit Pai's plan to significantly weaken or scrap net neutrality rules enacted in 2015, when the FCC was led by Democrats. After the vote, Pai will begin writing rules to return to what he calls "light-tough" regulations, scrapping enforceable rules to prevent broadband internet providers from favoring some websites and services over others. Pai also proposes to repeal a "general conduct" rule that allows the FCC to investigate potentially anti-competitive business practices by ISPs. This would allow ISPs to charge internet service or content providers for better speed, or throttle sites run by competitors.
Pai argues that regulation has depressed infrastructure investment by large broadband ISPs, using a study commissioned by broadband companies, and said keeping the 2015 open internet rules will dampen innovation and speed improvements. Internet companies like Google and Facebook, and other net-neutrality proponents, say Pai is addressing a problem that doesn't exist, pointing to a study backed by internet companies that shows investment in infrastructure has risen since the news rules took effect. They argue that Pai's rules would allow ISPs to abuse their role as gatekeepers, harming consumers and quashing the open tradition of the internet.
"Today we propose to repeal utility-style regulation of the internet," Pai said. "The evidence strongly suggests this is the right way to go." Mignon Clyburn, the sole Democrat on the commission, disagreed. "The endgame appears to be no-touch regulation," she said, "and a wholesale destruction of the FCC's public interest authority in the 21st century." The FCC is supposed to have five commissioners, no more than three from one party; President Trump, who elevated Pai to chairman, has not yet nominated commissioners for the two absent seats. You can soon comment on Pai's proposed rules here. Peter Weber
Early Friday, Sweden's director of public prosecutions, Marianne Ny, said she is dropping the rape investigation into Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder who has been holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 to avoid extradition. "Chief Prosecutor Marianne Ny has today decided to shut down the preliminary investigation regarding suspected rape involving Julian Assange," her office said in a statement.
Scotland Yard said in a statement that Assange is still subject to a British warrant for failing to surrender in 2012, and "the Metropolitan Police Service is obliged to execute that warrant should he leave the embassy." But since Sweden has dropped its charges, the Metropolitan Police "will provide a level of resourcing which is proportionate" to the "much less serious offense" Assange is accused of. The U.S. Justice Department is also weighing pressing charges against Assange over the leaking of thousands of secret and classified military and diplomatic documents in 2010.
This is breaking news, and the article has been updated throughout. Peter Weber
Iranians are choosing Friday between four presidential candidates, but the race is really between incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, 68, a moderate cleric, and his hardline main opponent, Ebrahim Raisi, 56 (pictured). No Iranian president has lost a re-election bid since 1981, but Raisi has put together a coalition of religious conservatives and populist isolationists that makes him a serious contender. He is also seen as the favored candidate of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, though Khamenei did not endorse anyone in the race.
The election is expected to have a lasting impact on Iran's relationship with the West, especially with regard to the nuclear deal Rouhani negotiated with the U.S. and other world powers. If Raisi wins, he is expected to scrap the deal, and will also likely become the frontrunner to replace Khamenei, who is 70 and in poor health. In Iran, presidents have real power but it is subject to approval from the ayatollah, who is chosen by a clerical panel. Iran has 56 million eligible voters, and turnout should exceed 70 percent, athorities predict. Polls close at 6 p.m. local time (9:30 a.m. EDT), though Iran typically keeps polls open for several hours past the scheduled cutoff. Peter Weber
"You know, the word dumpster fire gets thrown around so casually these days," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show, "but when a special counsel gets appointed to investigate your administration just four months in, that's a new high and low." The announcement caught everyone by surprise, including the White House, which got the news just 25 minutes before it became public, he noted. "Sean Spicer barely had time to dive in the hedges and cover himself with mud."
Ironically, the counsel was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, whom Trump tried to blame for FBI Director James Comey's firing last week. "They tried to throw Rosenstein under the bus, forgetting that as deputy AG, he's actually the bus driver," Colbert said. And the man Rosenstein chose for the job, Robert Mueller, is "Donald Trump's worst nightmare: a competent adult who owes him nothing and who I'm guessing has not seen The Apprentice."
Up next, Colbert threw up his hands at new details about the meeting where Trump allegedly asked Comey for his loyalty and suggested he throw reporters in jail if they didn't give up their sources. Comey is super popular on Capitol Hill all of a sudden, he added, though House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz says he doesn't have Comey's new phone number — "somebody's being ghosted!" — and "many Republicans are ducking the scandal. In fact, apparently Republican lawmakers are answering fake phone calls to avoid commenting on Comey's Trump memo." Colbert acted out how that might go, and ended by interpreting Trump's graduation speech to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Dumpster-fire talk aside, impeachment is a long shot and, if it happens, a long ways off. If that bums you out, The Late Show wants to help you fantasize how it might go down, O.J.-style. Peter Weber
Friend describes James Comey's attempts to fend off Trump's embrace, doubts about Rod Rosenstein
On Thursday, The New York Times reported that President Trump had pressed James Comey, then FBI director, to spread word that he was not personally under federal investigation. That detail was news to Benjamin Wittes, a friend of Comey's and a named source for other anecdotes in the Times article, but Wittes wanted to elaborate on his casual lunchtime conversations with Comey, he wrote in Lawfare Thursday night, because after reading the article, "I immediately understood certain things Comey had said to me over the previous few months in a different, and frankly more menacing, light."
Wittes' general impression is that Comey was preoccupied with protecting the FBI from inappropriate White House interference and also from attempts to "absorb him into Trump's world — to make him part of the team." But the details Wittes recalls are pretty interesting, like his elaboration of Comey's attempt to avoid Trump's literal embrace at a post-inaugural reception in the White House Blue Room:
As he told me the story, he tried hard to blend into the background and avoid any one-on-one interaction [with Trump]. He was wearing a blue blazer and noticed that the drapes were blue. So he stood in the back, right in front of the drapes, hoping Trump wouldn't notice him camouflaged against the wall. ... The meeting was nearly over, he said, and he really thought he was going to get away without an individual interaction. But when you're 6 foot, 8 inches tall, it's hard to blend in forever, and Trump ultimately singled him out. ... Comey took the long walk across the room determined, he told me, that there was not going to be a hug. ... Look at the video, and you'll see Comey pre-emptively reaching out to shake hands. Trump grabs his hand and attempts an embrace. The embrace, however, is entirely one sided. Comey was disgusted. [Wittes, Lawfare]
The other detail that retroactively struck Wittes was that Comey, to his surprise, was wary about Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosentein, who hadn't been confirmed at that point. "Rod is a survivor," Comey said, according to Wittes, and political survival doesn't come without compromises. Since Comey had been asked to pledge personal loyalty to Trump, Wittes surmises, "he was asking himself, I suspect: What loyalty oath had Rosenstein been asked to swear, and what happened at whatever dinner that request took place?" Read the entire post at Lawfare. Peter Weber