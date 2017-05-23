Senate panel to subpoena Michael Flynn businesses

Senate Intelligence Committee leaders are responding to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's refusal to hand over documents related to its Russia probe by issuing subpoenas to two of his businesses.
Rather than comply with the subpoena from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, Flynn on Monday invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. "While we disagree with Gen. Flynn's lawyers' interpretation of taking the Fifth…it's even more clear that a business does not have a right to take the Fifth," Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the panel's vice chairman, told reporters Tuesday.
Flynn, a foreign policy adviser to Trump during the campaign, was only national security adviser for a short amount of time, forced to resign just weeks after the inauguration when it came to light that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. Catherine Garcia
President Trump is expected to retain Marc Kasowitz as his personal attorney to represent him in the investigation, led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, people close to Trump and Kasowitz told ABC News Tuesday.
Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP has represented Trump in the restructuring of his business debt and defamation cases, and the firm's website says Kasowitz has worked with Trump "on a wide range of litigation matters for over 15 years." The White House has not responded to ABC News' request for comment. Catherine Garcia
His network has retracted a story about the 2016 death of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich, and Rich's parents have written an appeal for people to "stop politicizing" their son's murder, but Fox News host Sean Hannity is refusing to back down.
"I am not Fox.com or FoxNews.com," he snapped on his radio show Tuesday. "I retracted nothing." The Hannity host made his comments after Fox News retracted its story from May 16, which alleged that Rich had been in contact with WikiLeaks before he was shot and killed; police say he was likely murdered during a botched robbery. There is no evidence that shows Rich's death was related to WikiLeaks releasing hacked DNC material, and following outrage from the public and Rich's family, Fox News said the story "was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all our reporting. Upon appropriate review, the article was found not to meet those standards and has since been removed."
Hannity, whose executive producer received a letter from the Rich family asking that the show stop peddling a false narrative, said he has an "agenda to get to the truth. I'm not saying I have answers yet, but I'm digging deep, and I have a lot more information than all of you do at this point." He also said that people who are "accusing me of pushing a conspiracy theory, you are the biggest hypocrites in the entire world."
Not long after Hannity's outburst, The Washington Post published an op-ed written by Mary and Joel Rich under the headline, "We're Seth Rich's parents. Stop politicizing our son's murder." The conspiracy theories being pushed regarding their son's death are "baseless" and "unspeakably cruel," they wrote, and "the amount of pain and anguish this has caused us is unbearable. With every conspiratorial flare-up, we are forced to relive Seth's murder and a small piece of us dies as more of Seth's memory is torn away from us." Catherine Garcia
The U.K. has increased its terrorist threat level to the highest possible "critical" for the first time in a decade, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced Tuesday. The designation means a terror attack is considered "imminent" and allows for military personnel to be deployed instead of police officers at public events.
The decision comes after a lone male suicide bomber detonated an explosive Monday night near the Manchester Arena in England, where the singer Ariana Grande was performing. At least 22 people were killed and 59 injured in the blast. "The work undertaken throughout the day has revealed that it is a possibility that we cannot ignore, that there is a wider group of individuals linked to this attack," May said.
Police identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the bomber, and the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack over social media. Police on Tuesday also arrested a 23-year-old man in Manchester in connection with the attack. Becca Stanek
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, of Arizona's Maricopa County, has had a lot more time on his hands since he lost re-election in November. While catching up with The New York Times in an interview published Tuesday, Arpaio — who once called himself "America's toughest sheriff" — said he now likes to spend his time driving his red Cadillac or googling himself. "I average six Googles a day," Arpaio said, noting the number of new mentions that pop up each time he enters his name in Google.
Arpaio enjoyed a stint in the national spotlight last year for his tough views on immigration and his strong support of now-President Trump. That all came to a screeching halt when his bid for a seventh consecutive term was unsuccessful, ending his 24-year career and leaving his once 14-hour workdays empty.
But Arpaio still has his mentions: The New York Times reported that, "by his own tally, which he was typewritten on loose sheets of paper, he has been profiled in more than 4,000 national and foreign newspapers, magazines, and TV programs."
Read more of Arpaio's thoughts on his career — which he still talks about "in the present tense" — at The New York Times. Becca Stanek
It only comes once a year, but World Turtle Day has brought out the testudinate-loving members of Congress — and their adorable photos.
Here is Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) helping a turtle cross a street:
On #WorldTurtleDay, here's a throwback of me helping a turtle cross the street.
Will also shamelessly repost on #WorldBoardshortsDay pic.twitter.com/NsRdlXLDCV
— Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) May 23, 2017
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), in typical fashion, used the opportunity to call for action:
Cadiz water project not only threatens our water security, but would also harm rare Mojave turtle species. #WorldTurtleDay pic.twitter.com/IEx9hZARxN
— Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) May 23, 2017
And last but not least, tender-hearted Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.) recalled a visit to the Turtle Hospital with his family, proving that #WorldTurtleDay can bring together both sides of the aisle and perhaps achieve world peace:
On #WorldTurtleDay, I'm reminded of my visit to #FLKeys @TurtleHospital with my family earlier this year, and the great work they're doing. pic.twitter.com/KMhMKbwDLI
— Rep. Carlos Curbelo (@RepCurbelo) May 23, 2017
While he remained conspicuously silent on what surely must be his favorite day of the year, it would be negligent not to add former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush's own throwback to the mix. Jeva Lange
I met a fellow joyful tortoise on my way to the Reagan Library http://t.co/2355xaxdXO pic.twitter.com/ZXzMvQJKfB
— Jeb Bush (@JebBush) August 11, 2015
The World Health Organization has elected former Ethiopian health minister Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to serve as its next director-general, the United Nations agency announced Tuesday after three rounds of voting. Tedros, who goes by his first name, will be the first African to head WHO.
Tedros ran against Britain's David Nabarro, who headed up the U.N.'s response to the Ebola outbreak in 2014, and Sania Nishtar, Pakistan's first female cardiologist. The New York Times reported that during Tedros' tenure as Ethiopia's health minister, he "drastically cut deaths" from malaria, AIDS, tuberculosis, and neonatal problems; trained 40,000 women to be health workers; and greatly increased the number of graduates from medical school. During the election, however, Tedros faced accusations of covering up cholera outbreaks in Ethiopia, as well of being complicit in his home country's human rights violations.
Tedros will take over for Margaret Chan, who has headed the agency since 2006, on July 1. Becca Stanek
