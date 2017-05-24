All Sean Spicer wanted was to meet the pope. Trump didn't let him.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, a devout Catholic, couldn't wait to meet Pope Francis alongside President Trump on Wednesday, a source "close to the White House" told CNN. "That's all he wanted," the insider said.
But when the big day finally arrived, Spicer wasn't invited. Trump had everyone from his wife Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, his National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, his communications adviser Hope Hicks, his former bodyguard Keith Schiller, and his social media director Dan Scavino by his side — but Spicer was apparently told "there wasn't room for him on the roster."
The White House insider told CNN this should "'very much' be seen as a slight." The two times that former President Barack Obama visited the Vatican, his press secretaries were in attendance. Spicer additionally hasn't been seen at some top-level meetings, amid reports that Trump is considering nixing his daily on-camera White House briefings.
A White House official insisted the Vatican was just "strict" about how many people could attend and insisted a "very small delegation" joined Trump. Becca Stanek
This description of New York Times scoop machine Maggie Haberman working will give you a heart attack
If you aren't reading The New York Times' Maggie Haberman, you should be. "Many of the juiciest Trump pieces have been broken by her," explains Elle. "That story about him spending his evenings alone in a bathrobe, watching cable news? Haberman reported and wrote it with her frequent collaborator, Glenn Thrush. The time Trump called the Times to blame the collapse of the ObamaCare repeal on the Democrats? It was Haberman he dialed. When he accused former national security adviser Susan Rice of committing crimes, and defended Fox News' Bill O'Reilly against the sexual harassment claims that would soon end his career at the network?"
Well, you get the picture. But not just anyone can do the job: "What you're seeing with Maggie Haberman is, you're watching one of the greatest people to ever do this job, giving a maximum effort," Thrush said.
Elle offers a glimpse of what exactly that looks like:
The first time I met Haberman, we were in the airy, modern cafeteria of the New York Times building in Manhattan. She was on her phone. She was also on her laptop. She was texting, taking calls, e-mailing, and Gchatting with colleagues and sources. Her daughter was home sick from school with a fever. She had a story that was about to go live on nytimes.com […] One colleague says she didn't realize there was a limit to how many Gchats you could have going at one time until she saw Haberman hit the maximum.
[… Haberman] says she does most of her work from her car, shuttling her kids around, dashing between the office in Times Square and her apartment. She's called me as she was driving — swearing and running late — between an errand at the American Girl doll store and a dinner party. She's e-mailed me from the NYPD tow pound — a place she said she'd already visited twice that month. She almost never turns her phone off. "She's got it with her at all times," says her husband, Dareh Gregorian. She'll wake up in the middle of the night and, instead of rolling over and going back to sleep, pick up her phone and start working. [Elle]
Read more about how Haberman does it at Elle and about Trump's soft spot for The New York Times here at The Week. Jeva Lange
Russia might have provoked Comey's controversial announcement about the Clinton email probe with a fake intelligence report
A Russian intelligence document written off by many in the FBI as untrustworthy might have spurred then-Director James Comey to make his infamous public announcement about the Hillary Clinton email investigation last summer, The Washington Post reports. Last July, Comey announced he would not recommend charges against Clinton related to the probe into her use of a private email server, without first notifying the Justice Department.
The Russian document "mentioned a supposed email describing how then-Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch had privately assured someone in the Clinton campaign that the email investigation would not push too deeply into the matter — a conversation that if made public would cast doubt on the inquiry's integrity," the Post writes. Officials say Comey felt he had "little choice … because he feared that if Lynch announced no charges against Clinton, and then the secret document leaked, the legitimacy of the entire case would be questioned."
As the NYT wrote last month, that Russia document played a BIG role in Comey going public in July https://t.co/0VM6eQT3BL pic.twitter.com/PIa5ttrrlA
— Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) May 24, 2017
On July 5, without talking to Lynch, Comey publicly closed the Clinton case while recommending no charges.
The people named in the Russian intelligence document, including Lynch, then-chair of the Democratic National Committee Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Leonard Benardo of the George Soros-founded Open Society Foundations, said they did not know each other and had never met. "I've never in my lifetime received any correspondence of any variety — correspondence, fax, telephone — from Debbie Wasserman Schultz," Benardo said. "If such documentation exists, it's of course made up."
Russia expert Matt Rojansky has a theory: "The idea that Russians would tell a story in which the Clinton campaign, Soros, and even an Obama administration official are connected ... is not at all surprising," he said. "That is part of the Kremlin worldview."
Several officials told the Post that they were "concerned that revealing details now about the document could be perceived as an effort to justify Trump's decision to fire Comey, but they argued that the document and Comey's firing are distinct issues." Read the entire scoop at The Washington Post. Jeva Lange
Voters have plunged from optimistic about Trump's 'next few years' to pessimistic in just a few weeks
Another day, another startling poll about how Americans view President Trump. Today's major revelation: Voters' optimism in Trump's remaining tenure has dramatically dropped in three months' time.
In a new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday, 45 percent of voters said they were optimistic about Trump's "next few years" as president while 52 percent said they were pessimistic. Compare that with how voters felt in March: When asked the same question then, 52 percent said they were optimistic and 46 percent said they were pessimistic.
Trump's overall job approval rating, however, hasn't fluctuated dramatically. In the survey released Wednesday, he was approved of by 37 percent of voters and disapproved of by 55 percent. In the March survey, he was approved of by 36 percent of voters and disapproved of by 58 percent.
#PresidentDonaldTrump's job approval pic.twitter.com/qIo2Weo0Zy
— Quinnipiac Poll (@QuinnipiacPoll) May 24, 2017
The poll additionally found that a majority of voters (54 percent to 43 percent) believe Trump "is abusing the powers of his office." "President Donald Trump remains mired in dreadful mid-30s approval numbers and the red flags that are popping up tell an even darker story," said the assistant director of the Quinnipiac poll, Tim Malloy. "Retirement age voters are leaving in big numbers. But by far the most alarming determination is that President Trump is abusing his office."
A total of 1,404 respondents were reached by Quinnipiac between May 17 and 23; the survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 points. See the full results here. Jeva Lange
Earlier this month, people around the world gawked at viral photos of a massive sea monster that had washed up on an Indonesian beach. Aside from looking like a grotesque, melting, Dalí-worthy nightmare, part of what was so strange and horrifying about the carcass was the size — the beast from the deep stretched nearly 50 feet in length.
Unfortunately, reality is always a little disappointing: The remains belonged to a baleen whale. But there is certainly something rather mythical and monstrous about cetaceans, and how exactly they became so colossal compared to everything else on Earth. The blue whale, for example, can stretch over 80 feet and weigh 380,000 pounds.
A study published Tuesday might have the answers. Whales, as it turns out, only became enormous in the past 4.5 million years or so: "All of a sudden — 'boom' — we see them get very big, like blue whales," the author of the paper, Smithsonian Institution marine mammal fossil curator Nick Pyenson, told The New York Times. "It's like going from whales the size of minivans to longer than two school buses."
Around the time whales bloated up to the size of, uh, whales, large ice sheets were beginning to cover swaths of the Northern Hemisphere:
Runoff from the glaciers would have washed nutrients like iron into coastal waters and intense seasonal upwelling cycles would have caused cold water from deep below to rise, bringing organic material toward the surface. Together these ecological effects brought large amounts of nutrients into the water at specific times and places, which had a cascading effect on the ocean's food web. [The New York Times]
In other words, whales were able to gorge themselves on zooplankton and krill to their car-sized-heart's content. In order to migrate and follow the food sources with the seasons, too, larger aquatic mammals were also more likely to survive the transoceanic journeys.
"A blue whale is able to move so much further using so much less energy than a small-bodied whale," explained evolutionary biologist Dr. Graham Slater said. "It became really advantageous if you're going to move long distances if you're big." Jeva Lange
At this point in the game, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) isn't super optimistic Senate Republicans can pass the American Health Care Act. "I don't know how we get to 50 [votes] at the moment. But that's the goal," McConnell told Reuters in an interview published Wednesday. The GOP plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare, which recently passed the House in a narrow vote, is now up for debate in the Senate.
Though McConnell doesn't plan to reach out to Democrats on health care or tax reform because the "differences between the two parties are too stark," he did seem more optimistic about the latter. He deemed chances of passing tax legislation "pretty good" — though he admitted it would still be tough, just not "as challenging as health care." Becca Stanek
HBO is finally throwing Game of Thrones fans a bone that's a little more juicy than watching a giant block of ice melt. Judging by the first full trailer for the series' penultimate seventh season, things are about to get bloody — or, well, bloodier than normal. The Lannisters, Queen Cersei and Jamie, are surrounded and prepared to level "whatever stands in our way"; Daenerys Targaryen (with dragons in tow) is invading as she "was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms"; and King of the North Jon Snow prepares for the "coming storm."
Brace yourself for the Great War before Game of Thrones returns July 16, and watch the trailer below in the meantime. Jeva Lange
For flamingos, standing on one leg might actually be easier than standing on two. A report published Wednesday in The Royal Society's Biology Letters revealed that flamingos might literally be built to stand on one leg, which would explain how they're able to do so while they sleep without toppling over.
When the researchers' first idea for testing flamingos' balance — walking over to the birds in a zoo and giving them "a little prod" — was rejected, they turned to studying flamingo cadavers. To their surprise, they found that while a dead flamingo can't stand on two legs, it can still balance on one. When the researchers began studying live flamingos — by watching them until the birds dozed off — they found out flamingos' balance became better as they fell asleep.
That led researchers to realize that flamingos' fantastic balance might have something to do with their anatomy, specifically a built-in "stay mechanism." The Washington Post explained the phenomenon:
The bird's skeleton appears to be the key. As with humans, flamingos have two main joints on their leg. The one you can see, that bends backward, is not the knee. That's actually the bird’s ankle. Its knee, meanwhile, is hidden in the bird's features at the fatter part of its body.
When the flamingo is ready to nod off, it lifts one leg and instinctively moves its body so its single foot isn't under its hip. Instead, it's centered directly under the carriage of bird. Meanwhile, pulling the other leg up forces the knee to bend, which the flamingo rests on. All the joints essentially snap into place.
[...] As the flamingo remains nearly perfectly still while sleeping, gravity does the rest, keeping the bird in place. [The Washington Post]
Though the researchers might be one step closer to figuring out how flamingos stand on one leg, the question of why they do so remains a mystery. Flamingo studier Matt Anderson, of St. Joseph's University, pointed out to The Atlantic that if standing on one leg saved flamingos so much energy, "one would expect flamingos to employ the one-legged resting stance constantly." Becca Stanek