Leading conservatives urge GOP to disavow Gianforte

Montana Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was cited for assault Wednesday evening, just one day before the special election for the House seat he is vying to assume. Gianforte, who is running against Democrat Rob Quist for the congressional seat vacated by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, allegedly assaulted Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs at a campaign event Wednesday evening.

Now, top conservatives are urging the party to back away from Gianforte, despite the race for what should be a deep-red seat being surprisingly tight. Weekly Standard editor-at-large Bill Kristol said Republican lawmakers should criticize Gianforte for the overall health of the party:

If only for the health of the GOP, shouldn't some elected Republicans actually criticize a candidate who assaults someone and lies about it? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 25, 2017

Longtime GOP strategist Rick Wilson said Gianforte's conduct reflected the devolution of the Republican Party into the "Trump Troll Party":

1/ This Gianforte assault story is one of those moments where the cultural collapse of the GOP into the Trump Troll Party is captured — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 25, 2017 11/ If you're a Republican or conservative defending this, please stop identifying yourself as either — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 25, 2017

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, who admitted Thursday morning that the current GOP is not the party he "grew up in," threw in a quip about the terrible optics of the whole thing:

I don't know much about this politics thing, but I'm guessing beating up a reporter over CBO scoring does not play well in certain demos. pic.twitter.com/BsLLLO93nA — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 25, 2017

On Thursday, three Montana newspapers withdrew their endorsements of Gianforte. Read more about the race between Gianforte and Quist here at The Week. Kimberly Alters