North Korea claims to test an anti-aircraft missile

North Korean state media on Sunday reported the isolated regime has tested "a new type of anti-aircraft guided weapon" under the observation of leader Kim Jong Un.

"This weapon system, whose operation capability has been thoroughly verified, should be mass-produced to deploy all over the country," said the KCNA news agency story, "so as to completely spoil the enemy's wild dream to command the air, boasting of air supremacy and weapon almighty."

This is Pyongyang's third Sunday test in a row; the tests performed one and two weeks ago both used mid-range ballistic missiles. Next week, the U.S. military will test a system for shooting down an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear weapon, which is North Korea's stated development goal. Bonnie Kristian