John Swinney: the SNP's ultimate 'safe pair of hands'

Former leader – 'a serious person for serious times' – is frontrunner to replace Humza Yousaf

John Swinney in 2022
Swinney, who led the Scottish National Party from 2000-04, is known for his 'quiet charm as well as his steeliness', said The Guardian
(Image credit: Jeff J. Mitchell / Getty Images)
By The Week UK
published

John Swinney is favourite to become the next leader of the SNP and first minister of Scotland, but he could be "crowned... with no contest", the Scottish Conservatives have warned.

Humza Yousaf's resignation means there is a "leadership void needing to be filled in a time of crisis for the SNP", said The Courier. And Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Tories, said that Swinney will quickly be voted in without a leadership election.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Snp Scottish Independence Nicola Sturgeon Alex Salmond Scotland
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸