The SNP: a lacklustre manifesto?
Voters 'getting weary' of familiar fare from Scottish National Party
The Tories aren't the only ones facing the prospect of "electoral Armageddon" next week, said John Crace in The Guardian. Things are also looking bleak for the SNP.
The latest polls suggest that, in the face of a Labour resurgence, the scandal-racked party could win just 15 of the 57 Scottish seats in Westminster, down from their current 43.
Voters 'weary'
The SNP's election manifesto, unveiled last week by the party's new leader, John Swinney, is unlikely to transform the situation. It sounds just like the last one, and the one before that.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
There is the usual demand for Scottish independence. The same talk of joining the EU. Predictably, it calls for an end to austerity, including a £10bn increase in health funding in England – which would generate an extra £1bn for Scotland through the Barnett formula. It's hard to be inspired by such familiar fare from the party that has been governing Scotland for 17 years.
Voters are "getting weary of this kind of politics", said The Scotsman. They want their elected leaders to improve Scotland's substandard public services, not spend more time and energy – and taxpayers' money – on fighting Westminster. The SNP missed a good opportunity to set a new course, agreed The Times. "A government that cannot build ferries for its far-flung islands, introduce legislation that will stand up in the courts, bring down waiting lists or improve the performance of its schools should surely explain how it intends to reverse those failures."
'Separatist mindset'
The margin in many Scottish seats is very narrow, said Andrew Grice in The Independent, so the SNP may yet do better than expected. And even if Scottish voters do swing behind Labour next week to "get the Tories out", there's no guarantee they'll help it regain power from the SNP at the 2026 Holyrood elections. "Scots are not yet emotionally invested in Labour", and remain split down the middle on the question of independence.
What's really noticeable about the political mood north of the border today, said Gerald Warner on Reaction, is just how little interest there is in the Westminster election. It is viewed with the same indifference as elections to the EU parliament. "Scots have come to regard Holyrood elections as the ones that matter."
This is an alarming development for those who believe in preserving the United Kingdom. For it suggests that the "separatist mindset" is now embedded among Scotland's voters, and that if the SNP are "ever able to cobble together a plausible fiscal scenario for independence, the Union will be in serious danger".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Labour vs. Tories: which party will raise taxes the most?
The Explainer What do the two main parties' manifestos say about their tax plans? And do their sums add up?
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: June 29, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: June 29, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Is it time for Joe Biden to bow out?
Talking Point President's dismal performance has heightened Democrats' concerns over his odds against Trump
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Can Trump turn Michigan's Arab community red with help from his in-laws?
Today's Big Question How the former president plans to use anger over Biden's Gaza policy to win over a skeptical bloc in a crucial battleground state
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The Greens: a new force on the Left
Talking Point The party's manifesto 'centrepiece' is a bold wealth tax
By The Week UK Published
-
Victoria Starmer: Keir's private partner with the calming role
In The Spotlight Despite staying out of the spotlight, the Labour leader's wife is under increasing attention as Downing Street nears
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Will Nigel Farage be PM by 2030?
Today's Big Question Reform UK leader sets out two-election strategy for power but leaves door open to 'reverse takeover' of Conservatives
By The Week UK Published
-
Chipping away at women's rights
Opinion Will the Supreme Court come for contraception next?
By Susan Caskie Published
-
Who is Royce White, the basketball star challenging Sen. Amy Klobuchar?
In The Spotlight He's railed against the 'Jewish elite' and said women have become 'too mouthy.' Now the one-time college hoops star has the GOP's endorsement to try and flip Minnesota red
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
General election: will tactical voting make a difference?
The Explainer There is a 'mixed mood' within parties about the capability of voting tactically
By The Week UK Published