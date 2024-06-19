Don't mention the B-word: why aren't politicians talking about Brexit?

It was the leading issue in the 2019 election, but Brexit has remained largely overlooked in this campaign

Anti-Brexit protester in Westminster
Parties seemingly have little incentive to address Brexit in the current election campaign
(Image credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)
By
published

With just two weeks until the general election, the economy, the NHS, and immigration remain the main focal points of campaigning for Labour and the Conservatives. But the last general election's key issue, Brexit, has remained largely unmentioned by both.

It's clear that both leading parties have little "incentive to open what are seen as old wounds", said Greg Barradale in the Big Issue, but Britain's exit from the European Union remains a "major elephant in the room".

Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

