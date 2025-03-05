Has Starmer put Britain back on the world stage?

UK takes leading role in Europe on Ukraine and Starmer praised as credible 'bridge' with the US under Trump

Illustration of Keir Starmer standing in top of the world with a Union Jack flag
Keir Starmer hosted European leaders in London over the weekend with 'nothing less than the security of the continent at stake'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

"It was the day Britain finally put Brexit behind it and assumed its new role in Europe," said The Telegraph's Europe editor James Crisp.

On Sunday Keir Starmer hosted European leaders in London – with "nothing less than the security of the continent at stake". The prime minister proposed a "coalition of the willing", led by France and the UK, Europe's two nuclear and major military powers, and Germany, to protect Ukraine after a peace deal.





 

