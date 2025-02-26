How should Keir Starmer handle Donald Trump?

Meeting the president in Washington calls for some delicate diplomacy from the PM

Starmer's team know the meeting will be as much about psychology as strategy or diplomacy
Keir Starmer and Donald Trump have their first face-to-face meeting since the US elections in November this week – the "biggest test yet" of the prime minister's diplomatic skills, according to The i Paper.

Ukraine is expected to dominate the discussions, with Starmer stressing the importance of the country's sovereignty and the need for continued US support. UK increases in defence spending, along with trade tariffs and the Middle East, are also reportedly on the agenda.

