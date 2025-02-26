How should Keir Starmer handle Donald Trump?
Meeting the president in Washington calls for some delicate diplomacy from the PM
Keir Starmer and Donald Trump have their first face-to-face meeting since the US elections in November this week – the "biggest test yet" of the prime minister's diplomatic skills, according to The i Paper.
Ukraine is expected to dominate the discussions, with Starmer stressing the importance of the country's sovereignty and the need for continued US support. UK increases in defence spending, along with trade tariffs and the Middle East, are also reportedly on the agenda.
This will be their third meeting – their first was last September, when they enjoyed a "convivial two-hour dinner", said The Guardian – and comes weeks after Trump declared he liked Starmer "a lot". But with the US President's change in tack on Ukraine, their previous relationship may no longer be enough.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
Starmer must "put himself inside the president's head" so that when Trump considers something, he thinks: "What will Keir think about that?", former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell told the Bylines Network podcast. That will be a "challenge" for a man who is very different to the type of leader Trump admires, he added.
Starmer's team know the meeting will be as much about psychology as strategy or diplomacy, reported The Times. The President's "love of the deal" means he will want to come out a winner, with a gain for the US from the talks.
Plans to deploy UK troops in Ukraine will already have been a good "downpayment" for the "famously transactional president", said the BBC. But Starmer's main argument must be the risk a hasty peace deal would pose to Trump's reputation and convincing him that a short-lived ceasefire "would be against his own interests".
Kim Darroch, Britain's ambassador to the US during Trump's first term in office, also called on the prime minister to appeal to Trump's ego, telling The New York Times that Starmer should "play to Trump's vision of himself as peacemaker".
And an unexpected source of advice for the PM was Nigel Farage, who told The Telegraph that Starmer should be "straightforward" with Trump as the President was "sharp as hell".
Flattery would be good, too, the Reform UK leader added, suggesting as a good opening line: "'My god, you've hit the ground running,' or something like that."
What next?
Starmer is going to the White House "bearing gifts", said Sky News. This will not only include his plans to increase defence spending – announced "several months earlier than planned" – but also a reported invitation for a state visit to the UK issued by the King himself.
He will also be arriving with a "large goodie bag marked 'more defence spending'", agreed the BBC. It will be a sign that he has listened to Trump and could "get his foot in the door at the White House".
Whether that will be enough to persuade the President to change tack on Ukraine, however, is "not clear cut".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Elizabeth Carr-Ellis is a freelance journalist and was previously the UK website's Production Editor. She has also held senior roles at The Scotsman, Sunday Herald and Hello!. As well as her writing, she is the creator and co-founder of the Pausitivity #KnowYourMenopause campaign and has appeared on national and international media discussing women's healthcare.
-
Zero Day: 'nail-biting' political thriller is 'packed with twists'
The Week Recommends Robert De Niro brings star power to 'addictive' Netflix show about a deadly cyberattack
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The shape of Earth's core is changing
Under the radar Mysteries remain at the center of the planet
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
6 thought-provoking library exhibitions around the US
The Week Recommends Libraries are for more than just checking out books
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
McConnell: Standing up to Trump — too late
Feature
By The Week US Published
-
Trump sides with Russia on Ukraine war anniversary
Speed Read The president's embrace of the Kremlin is a reversal of American policy
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump's 'radical' plans for the FBI come into focus
IN THE SPOTLIGHT By placing far-right podcaster Dan Bongino in the agency's #2 spot, the president has made clear what he wants from the nation's premier law enforcement organization
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Failure to vaccinate against these diseases is dangerous to your child'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump purges Pentagon, puts MAGA pundit at FBI
speed read The president fired top military leaders and appointed podcaster Dan Bongino as deputy director of the FBI
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
What do Trump-supporting farmers make of his tariff and DOGE policies?
Today's Big Question A 'fresh element of worry' for agriculture
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Musk's email to all federal workers prompts blowback
Speed Read Elon Musk ordered workers to summarize their accomplishments for the past week or be forced to resign
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine: three years on, is peace more elusive than ever?
Today's Big Question Europe sides with Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Donald Trump appears to endorse Moscow
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published