Keir Starmer's 'nightmare' Trump victory

Nigel Farage suggests the British government will need a 'degree of humility' after Republicans win presidential election

Melania and Donald Trump at an election night event in West Palm Beach, Florida
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
By
published

Donald Trump is celebrating his presidential win, but it is going to be a "howling nightmare" for the UK government, said Andrew Rawnsley in The Observer.

While Keir Starmer has congratulated the president-elect on his election victory, the "truth universally acknowledged by officials in private" is that "a second Trump presidency will be a clear and present danger to the UK's most vital national interests".

