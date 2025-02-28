What did Starmer actually get out of Trump?

US president's remarks, notably on tariffs and the Chagos Islands, were encouraging but vague

Keir Starmer speaks during a welcome reception at the UK ambassador&#039;s residence in Washington, DC
'Big win for the PM': Keir Starmer's talks with Trump were seen as a success but there's a 'long way to go'
(Image credit: Carl Court / POOL / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

Keir Starmer had "several clear victories" in his meeting with Donald Trump at the White House yesterday, said Steve Swinford, political editor of The Times. But the US president is a notoriously mercurial politician, and questions remain about what exactly Starmer will gain, in the weeks to come, from his widely-praised performance in Washington D.C.

What did the commentators say?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸