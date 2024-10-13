The Chagos agreement explained

Ceding the islands to Mauritius could allow China to gain foothold in the Indo-Pacific, experts have warned

Chagos islands
Chagos Islands: a strategic asset
(Image credit: Pictures From History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
By
published

The Government announced that the UK will hand sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, in a contentious deal intended to end years of legal wrangling about the Indian Ocean archipelago.

In a joint statement with Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth, Keir Starmer said that Mauritius will take control of the islands, while allowing Britain and the US to keep operating a military base on the largest island, Diego Garcia, under an "initial" 99-year lease. That island will also be exempt from plans to resettle displaced Chagossians.

