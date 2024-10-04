UK cedes Chagos Islands to Mauritius, minus US base

Mauritius has long argued it was forced to give up the islands in 1965 in return for independence from Britain

Diego Garcia atol, a UK island with US military base in the Indian Ocean
(Image credit: USGS / NASA Landsat data / Orbital Horizon Gallo Images / Gallo Images / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Britain said Thursday it would cede sovereignty over the Chagos Islands, an archipelago of more than 60 small islands in the Indian Ocean, to Mauritius but retain control of Diego Garcia, the largest of the islands and home to a strategically important U.S.-U.K. military base, for "an initial period" of 99 years. The Chagos Islands lie 1,250 miles northeast of Mauritius, toward India. Mauritius has long argued it was forced to give up the cluster of islands in 1965 in return for its own independence from Britain in 1968.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

