Who will win the battle to become Westminster's 'third party'?

YouGov modelling suggests the Liberal Democrats will win many more than the 11 seats they managed in 2019

The Lib Dems are on course to win more seats than the SNP for the first time since 2010
The Liberal Democrats are on course to overtake the SNP and become Westminster's third largest party at the upcoming general election, according to the latest modelling by pollsters.

YouGov's first MRP projection of the campaign suggested that Labour would win a "historic" majority of 194 seats, with the Conservatives reduced to 140 seats, while the Lib Dems could end up with 48 seats, up from 11 at the 2019 general election. The SNP would be left with 17.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

