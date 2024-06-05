How MRP modelling works – and what it means for the general election

Data model producing constituency-level predictions 'getting more accurate all the time'

The latest YouGov/MRP poll for Sky News predicted a bigger Labour landslide than 1997
YouGov's first MRP projection for the 2024 general election spelled bad news for the Tories. It found that Labour is on course for a bigger majority than its 1997 landslide.

The MRP, which stands for "Multi-level Regression and Post-stratification", suggested that "the Conservatives could be set for near wipe-out across many areas of the country", said the polling firm.

