Alex Salmond: charismatic politician who nearly broke up the Union

Remembering the former First Minister who 'normalised' the cause of Scottish independence

Alex Salmond
Salmond transformed the SNP into a 'formidable political force'
(Image credit: Gloria Sanchez / Europa Press / Getty Images)
By
published

One of the most consequential – and divisive – politicians of his generation, Alex Salmond, who has died aged 69, transformed the Scottish National Party from a fringe party into a "formidable political force".

As leader of the SNP from 1990, and later first minister, he "normalised" the cause of Scottish independence, and came within a few percentage points of breaking up the United Kingdom, said The Guardian. The result of the referendum in 2014, at 45% to 55%, was closer than many had predicted; but it was a loss even so, and he resigned, to be replaced by his former protégée and political partner, Nicola Sturgeon. Three years later, Salmond lost his Westminster seat too. Then allegations of sexual misconduct started to resurface and, in 2018, Sturgeon's administration at Holyrood launched an official inquiry into allegations that he had sexually harassed two civil servants in 2013.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

The Week UK
