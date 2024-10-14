Alex Salmond and the 'giant gap' in the Scottish independence movement

Sudden death of Scotland's former first minister and SNP leader highlights challenges for nationalists

Alex Salmond
Salmond took the cause of Scottish independence and made it the 'mainstream aspiration of nearly half the electorate'
(Image credit: Ken Jack / Getty Images)
By
published

Alex Salmond, Scotland's former first minister and champion of his country's independence movement, died suddenly on Saturday at the age of 69.

The former MP and MSP collapsed during a conference in North Macedonia and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His party, Alba, said the probable cause was a heart attack.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸