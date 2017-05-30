Trump attorney says he'll testify if subpoenaed by Congress

Michael Cohen, President Trump's personal attorney and a person of interest in the probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, told NBC News Tuesday he will testify if issued a subpoenaed.
Cohen had earlier denied requests by the House and Senate intelligence committees to turn over information, saying he "declined the invitation to participate, as the request was poorly phrased, overly broad, and not capable of being answered." Speaking to NBC News, Cohen said a letter was sent to him asking for a list of his contacts in Russia and emails and other communications, but no subpoena. "I have nothing to hide," he said. "I will make myself available and I am more than happy and willing to testify, but they have to be specific." A congressional aide told ABC News the letter Cohen received was the same one sent to former members of the Trump campaign, including Carter Page, Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, and Michael Flynn. Catherine Garcia
President Trump wants to cut out the middle man — in this case, the White House operator — and have world leaders call him directly on his cell phone, several former and current U.S. officials told The Associated Press Tuesday.
He's already told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to give him a ring on his cell, breaking protocol and raising the concerns of security experts who say a cell phone, even one issued by the government, could easily be tapped by a foreign government. Officials told AP Trudeau has taken Trump on his offer and called his cell phone, but Nieto has not. A French official said that when he called French President Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him on his victory, he gave Macron his cell number, but the official would not say if Macron plans on ever calling it.
"If you are Macron or the leader of any country and you get the cell phone number of the president of the United States, it's reasonable to assume that they'd hand it right over to their intel service," Ashley Deeks, a University of Virginia law professor and former assistant legal adviser for political-military affairs at the State Department, told AP. The White House did not respond to requests for comment. Catherine Garcia
A mock intercontinental ballistic missile launched by the United States over the Pacific Ocean was successfully shot down Tuesday by an upgraded long-range interceptor missile, the Missile Defense Agency said in a statement.
The ground-based interceptor was launched from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base and "destroyed the target in a direct collision," the Missile Defense Agency said. Since 2002, more than $40 billion has been invested in the MDA, and its director, Vice Adm. Jim Syring, said the "intercept of a complex, threat-representative ICBM target is an incredible accomplishment…and a critical milestone for this program. This system is vitally important to the defense of our homeland, and this test demonstrates that we have a capable, credible deterrent against a very real threat."
The test came two days after North Korea's latest missile launch — the short-range ballistic missile flew about 248 miles — but the Pentagon said it was always planning on conducting the test Tuesday. While the interceptor did destroy the mock ICBM, Philip E. Coyle, a senior fellow at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, told CNN only "two out of the last five attempts" have been successful and "that is only a 40 percent success rate since early 2010. In school, 40 percent isn't a passing grade. Based on its testing record, we cannot rely upon this missile defense program to protect the United States from a North Korean long-range missile." Catherine Garcia
The House Intelligence Committee has requested information from one of President Trump's most visible surrogates during the campaign, former press aide Boris Epshteyn.
"Like many others, Mr. Epshteyn has received a broad, preliminary request for information from the House Intelligence Committee," Epshteyn's attorney told NBC News. "This is a voluntary request. Mr. Epshteyn has not been subpoenaed nor do we anticipate that he will be. We have reached out to the committee with several follow-up questions and we are awaiting their response in order to better understand what information they are seeking and whether Mr. Epshteyn is able to reasonably provide it." The committee is looking into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.
A Moscow-born attorney who left the White House communications team in March, Epshteyn became friends with Trump's son, Eric, while they were students at Georgetown. Earlier Monday, it was revealed that Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is a person of interest in the Russia probe. Catherine Garcia
Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser, is expected to give some documents related to his businesses to the Senate Intelligence Committee, people with knowledge of his decision told The Associated Press and Wall Street Journal Tuesday.
Personal and business records have been subpoenaed by the panel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. WSJ reports Flynn will begin to turn over the documents as early as next week. Following an earlier request by the committee for documents, Flynn invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Catherine Garcia
Photos of comedian Kathy Griffin holding a bloodied, detached head resembling that of President Trump sparked outrage from liberals and conservatives alike on Tuesday. The image, snapped by photographer Tyler Shields, was first posted by TMZ with the caption: "Kathy Griffin wants Donald Trump's head ... but she wants it bloody and detached from his body."
Kathy Griffin Beheads Donald Trump in Shocking Photo Shoot (PHOTO) https://t.co/UM9GHRrFf5
— TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2017
TMZ reported that Griffin and Shields joked during the shoot that they'd "need to move to Mexico once the [pictures] got released, for fear they'd be thrown in prison."
Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that the photo was "disgusting but not surprising":
Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2017
Others wondered how this might affect Griffin's longstanding gig hosting CNN's New Year's Eve celebration, and why Griffin thought this would be a good idea. Becca Stanek
This is what the "tolerant" Left looks like, folks. Take a long, hard look. @TMZ pic.twitter.com/dlttnvrkay
— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) May 30, 2017
HELLO IT IS I THE SPOKESMAN FOR THE MEDIA LEFT HERE TO SAY THE KATHY GRIFFIN THING SUCKS AND... IS BAD. PLEASE EMBED THIS TWEET ON BREITBART
— Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) May 30, 2017
I hope she enjoys the Secret Service visit https://t.co/qYNLa72s5t
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) May 30, 2017
No one other than Kathy Griffin is defending Kathy Griffin here, as far as I've seen.
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 30, 2017
On Tuesday, CBS News reported that Jeb Bush, who had seemingly bought the Miami Marlins baseball team in an unlikely partnership with Derek Jeter, had not, in fact, bought the Miami Marlins with Derek Jeter:
Jeb Bush, who repeatedly told Marlins he had enough money to buy team and was negotiating purchase agreement, has ended pursuit,says CBS
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 30, 2017
Last we reported, the Bush-Jeter team had enough money to put down "about $200 million of equity" and were "running around looking to raise money." Alas, it appears no one wanted to take a gamble on this beautiful, impossible dream. Jeva Lange
Sean Spicer gets in a fight with reporters after failing to come up with a sturdy example of fake news
"Fake news" was the straw that broke White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's back on Tuesday. During his first press briefing in 15 days, Spicer cited a retweet by incoming New York Times reporter Shane Goldmacher to illustrate an example of "fake news" to CNN's Jim Acosta.
"[Goldmacher] retweeted that the president was being booed by disrespecting the Italian prime minister," Spicer charged. "When in fact you all, in every one of the meetings that we sit in, watch the president with that one ear piece that has been used by other presidents. And yet the president did a great job at NATO."
Spicer had called out the moment on social media too over the weekend:
As usual @POTUS wears a single ear piece for translation in his right ear https://t.co/rhFptxl6yl
— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) May 27, 2017
Out of view of the camera, though, The New York Times' Peter Baker was apparently shaking his head. "I mean, it's true, you did it," Spicer told him.
"Reporters make mistakes," Baker said; Goldmacher had later corrected his original retweet with a statement from Spicer himself.
"But that's fake—" Spicer began to go on.
Baker jumped in again: "Your trip was all over the front page. You're making something out of one tweet."
"With all due respect, I was asked to give an example and I did it," Spicer shot back.
Quickly thereafter, Spicer shut down the press conference and walked away from the podium — but not before he had one last question about fake news shouted at his back. Jeva Lange
Spicer got booed after abruptly ending the presser and someone shouted "Is Kushner fake news?" pic.twitter.com/dz99iFfiLl
— Colin Jones (@colinjones) May 30, 2017