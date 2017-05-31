European Union president flays Trump over reported decision to back out of Paris climate deal

The United Nations has already passive-aggressively expressed its frustration with reports that President Trump has decided to back out of the Paris climate agreement, but European Union President Jean-Claude Juncker did not bother to tip-toe around the topic. On Wednesday, Juncker responded to the news by firmly saying, "That's not how it works."
"The Americans can't just leave the climate protection agreement," Juncker said. "Mr. Trump believes that because he doesn't get close enough to the dossiers to fully understand them. It would take three to four years after the agreement came into force in November 2016 to leave the agreement. So this notion, 'I am Trump, I am American, America First, and I'm going to get out of it' — that won't happen."
Former President Barack Obama signed the deal in 2015. All but two countries in the world, Nicaragua and Syria, support the agreement. Axios reports that the administration is still "deciding on whether to initiate a full, formal withdrawal — which could take three years — or exit the underlying United Nations climate change treaty, which would be faster but more extreme."
Juncker added that "we tried to explain that to Mr. Trump in [Taormina, Sicily, where the G7 summit was held last week] in clear German sentences. It seems our attempt failed, but the law is the law and it must be obeyed. Not everything which is law and not everything in international agreements is fake news, and we have to comply with it."
Read Juncker's scathing full statement here. Jeva Lange
These days, there is not a whole lot about flying to make a person grin. But if you're flying JetBlue in the near future, here is one good reason to crack a smile: Your face might be able to be used as a boarding pass.
The airline is testing "facial-recognition check-in" for flights between Boston and Aruba next month, CNN Money reports. Passengers will be asked to stand before a kiosk that compares their face scan to their photo in the U.S. customs database — that being whatever is on your passport. A screen will then tell the passengers when they can board.
JetBlue is partnering with SITA for the facial recognition cameras, and it won't have access to the photos. SITA will, but it told CNN Money it won't store them.
Flights to Aruba from Boston on JetBlue in June cost as low as $371 round-trip right now. Say cheese! Jeva Lange
The Ashfords have a problem. Health-care executive Anne Ferlic Ashford and her husband, former Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford, both want to run for Congress, but they can't decide which of them should run, The Wall Street Journal reports.
"I'll tell you what, it makes family dinners certainly more interesting than most," said John Ashford, one of Brad and Anne's children. "Most people at my age — their parents are talking about what home to buy in Florida or Arizona or what cruise to go on."
Brad lost the House race in their Nebraska district last November to Republican Rep. Don Bacon. Following the sting of her husband's defeat, Anne decided she might want to try to run herself — but Brad eventually shook off his disappointment, and he realized he missed Capitol Hill.
"We joke — and it's purely a joke — that we're going to have a family primary," Anne said. "Since we have three children, clearly there can't be a tie." Read more about the Ashfords' dilemma at The Wall Street Journal. Jeva Lange
Even as President Trump is reportedly readying to rip up the Paris climate agreement, ExxonMobil's shareholders voted Wednesday in favor of a proposal "calling on the oil and gas giant to assess and disclose how it is preparing its business for the transition to a low-carbon future," sustainability nonprofit Ceres reports. Over 62 percent of shareholders voted in favor of the climate report.
"This is an unprecedented victory at Exxon for investors in the fight to ensure a smooth transition to a low-carbon economy. Climate change is a risk to the core business of ExxonMobil, and the burden is now on the company to show that it is responsive to shareholder concerns," said New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
A string of high votes this year at other U.S. oil and gas companies and electric utilities is elevating the call for enhanced disclosures on climate risk and opportunities amidst the energy transition. The proposal at Exxon specifically requests that the company publish an annual assessment of the long-term impacts of technological advances and climate policies on its full portfolio of reserves and resources, including a portfolio resilience assessment that considers a low oil demand scenario consistent with the globally agreed upon 2-degree target. [Ceres]
ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods wrote a letter to President Trump urging him to stay in the Paris agreement earlier this month. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, formerly the ExxonMobil CEO, has also promoted the agreement.
"Climate change is real — and it's having a real effect on both our planet and the economy," said New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer. "ExxonMobil has ignored investors' concerns about climate change for too long. Today's vote sends a clear message — shareowners want to see how a low-carbon future affects this company. ExxonMobil needs to take a hard look at what a greener future means and share that information with investors." Jeva Lange
Former FBI Director James Comey reportedly expected to testify publicly on Russia probe as early as next week
Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to publicly testify before the Senate as early as next week about the claim that President Trump pressured him to end an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who is at the center of ongoing inquiries into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, CNN reports.
There is not yet an official date set for the testimony. A person familiar with the plans told CNN that Comey has already spoken to Special Counsel Robert Mueller about "the parameters for his testimony to ensure there are no legal entanglements as a result of his public account."
Comey was reportedly uncomfortable with Trump's pressuring; Trump has privately called Comey a "nut job." Jeva Lange
Lucchese crime family members and associates — including 'Wonder Boy' and 'Paulie Roast Beef' — arrested in FBI bust
Nineteen members and associates of the New York-based Lucchese crime family were arrested in a massive bust by the FBI on Wednesday, NBC New York reports. The accused suspects face charges including murder as well as racketeering, gambling, narcotics, wire fraud, and possession of a weapon.
The arrest includes the boss of the family, Matthew Madonna, as well as underboss Steven Crea, who has the colorful nickname "Wonder Boy." Other family members with nicknames like "Spanish Carmine," "Joey Glasses," and "Paulie Roast Beef" were also arrested:
NBC News: Here's the listing of the Luchese crime family members who were charged today. Names include Paul Cassano aka "Paulie Roast Beef" pic.twitter.com/5l20Ibt4t2
— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 31, 2017
Some of those arrested face charges for the death of mobster Michael Meldish in 2013. "The victim was executed gangland-style, shot once in the head while sitting behind the wheel of a rusty Lincoln LS sedan in the Bronx," the New York Daily News writes. "Meldish, 62, was suspected in at least 10 mob hits in the 1970s and 1980s."
The indictment claims the family killed Meldish "to enforce the rules of the enterprise among its members and associates." Jeva Lange
The Republican National Committee released a blistering statement against MSNBC's Morning Joe on Wednesday, likening the program to "a bad episode of Gossip Girl."
The show is hosted by Joe Scarborough, a former Republican congressman from Florida, and Mika Brzezinski, a Democrat. While last year rumors swirled that network officials found Scarborough and Brzezinski's alleged promotion of then-candidate Donald Trump "over-the-top" and "unseemly," the two have since become outspoken critics of the administration.
"If there is a leader of the pack for the worst case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, look no further than MSNBC's Morning Joe," the RNC said. "Once a respected forum for intelligent discourse, the program has turned into three hours of far-left hysteria, filled with more faux scandal and innuendo than a bad episode of Gossip Girl."
RNC releases a statement savaging Morning Joe... pic.twitter.com/CCcEK1iMvT
— Jonathan Easley (@JonEasley) May 31, 2017
With a Trumpian use of ellipses, the committee concluded: "Just trying to keep them honest…"
Scarborough responded to the criticism on Twitter: "This is funny stuff," he said. "Interesting to see Trump still obsessed with our show. He should get a hobby or new job that keeps him focused." Jeva Lange
It is perhaps rather fitting that this is the year NASA has decided to announce its plans to fly into the sun.
The space agency said Wednesday that it will send a (thankfully) unmanned spacecraft to the sun in 2018 in what will be mankind's first ever mission to a star, the agency announced Wednesday. The Parker Solar Probe, named after heliophysics pioneer Eugene Parker, will travel 93 million miles to the sun and orbit for a total of 24 close approaches between November 2018 and June 2025.
Each orbit will take 88 days, with the probe traveling 450,000 miles per hour, or fast enough to zip between Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. in one second, Time reports. And to answer your burning question: The probe can withstand temperatures up to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit, Axios reports.
Join us at 11am ET to learn more about humanity's first mission to visit a star: https://t.co/ECEIXnuSer pic.twitter.com/7R4GZOm5w0
— NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) May 31, 2017
"The spacecraft will explore the sun's outer atmosphere and make critical observations that will answer decades-old questions about the physics of how stars work," NASA said in a statement. Jeva Lange