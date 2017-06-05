Official in Flint resigns after using racial slur to describe residents

A Flint, Michigan, county employee who blamed the city's water crisis on "f—ing n—ers [who] don't pay their bills" has resigned.
The Genesee County Land Bank manages tax-foreclosed properties in Flint, a city still trying to recover from its water being contaminated with lead, poisoning residents. Late last month, local water activist Chelsea Lyons was told that Genesee County Land Bank sales manager Phil Stair was at an area bar. She started talking to him, and recorded their conversations, ultimately posting them on her blog. In the recording, Stair is heard saying, "Flint has the same problems as Detroit, f—ing n—ers don't pay their bills, believe me, I deal with them."
Lyons told MLive.com on Monday she is concerned over Genesee County Land Bank "taking up all of the properties in Flint. They are pushing people out of the neighborhood." In Flint, where more than 56 percent of residents are black, many people are facing foreclosure because they refuse to pay their bills for water that still can't be used. Michele Wildman, executive director of Genesee County Land Bank, told NBC News she was "deeply troubled by the offensive and inexcusable comments," adding that Stair "does not reflect our values as a company." Catherine Garcia
A federal contractor has been charged with leaking a classified National Security Agency document on Russian hacking before the 2016 presidential election to an online media outlet, the Department of Justice announced Monday.
Reality Leigh Winner, 25, of Pluribus International Corporation in Georgia, admitted to purposely leaking the information, prosecutors said, and she was arrested on June 3. "Releasing classified material without authorization threatens our nation's security and undermines public faith in government," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a statement Monday. "People who are trusted with classified information and pledge to protect it must be held accountable when they violate that obligation."
Winner had top secret security clearance, and an internal audit found that she was one of just six people who printed the leaked document, and the sole person to have made contact via email with a news outlet. While the Department of Justice did not say who she leaked the document to, several people with knowledge of the situation told CNN the information she leaked was the basis for an article The Intercept published on Monday regarding a cyberattack by Russian military intelligence against a U.S. voting software supplier before last year's election. Catherine Garcia
British police have identified two of the three men believed to be responsible for the deadly London Bridge attack Saturday, with one having appeared on the 2016 British documentary The Jihadis Next Door.
Khuram Shazad Butt, a 27-year-old British citizen born in Pakistan, was known to authorities, police said. Neighbors said that in The Jihadis Next Door, Butt was seen participating in a prayer session at Regents Park and helping set up a black flag that looked like the Islamic State's. Another neighbor told The Associated Press she notified police 18 months ago when he began to talk to local children about ISIS; the terror group has claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack, which left seven people dead and nearly 50 injured.
The second suspect has been identified as Rachid Redouane, who sometimes used the name Rachid Elkhdar. He said he was Moroccan and Libyan, and used two different birthdays that made him either 25 or 30. Police did not release the name of the third alleged assailant. All three attackers were shot and killed by police. Catherine Garcia
Highly classified intelligence report reveals Russia may have targeted U.S. voting supply software
A highly classified National Security Agency report obtained by The Intercept suggests Russian military intelligence could have breached aspects of the U.S. voting system ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The report, sent anonymously to The Intercept and independently verified, revealed that Russia tried to hack a U.S. voting software supplier and also sent "spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials" just before Election Day, The Intercept reported:
It states unequivocally in its summary statement that it was Russian military intelligence, specifically the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate, or GRU, that conducted the cyber attacks described in the document:
"Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate actors … executed cyber espionage operations against a named U.S. company in August 2016, evidently to obtain information on elections-related software and hardware solutions. … The actors likely used data obtained from that operation to … launch a voter registration-themed spear-phishing campaign targeting U.S. local government organizations." [The Intercept]
Many details remain unclear, such as whether this activity affected the election's outcome. The Intercept also noted that one intelligence official warned against relying too much on a single analysis to draw conclusions.
However, the report seems to align with a review released by the Obama administration in January which stated that "Russian intelligence obtained and maintained access to elements of multiple U.S. state or local electoral boards." The Department of Homeland Security said that the systems in question were "not involved in vote tallying"; the NSA report suggests the attacks instead may have been "focused on parts of the system directly connected to the voter registration process." Becca Stanek
Fifty-nine percent of Americans oppose President Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, an ABC News/Washington Post poll released Monday revealed. Just 28 percent of Americans support Trump's move to pull out of the global climate pact, which aims to fight climate change by curbing carbon emissions.
While Trump described the agreement as a hindrance to American workers and the economy when he announced his intent to withdraw from it Thursday, 42 percent of Americans actually believe withdrawing will hurt the economy. Thirty-two percent said it would help the economy.
Trump's decision to bail on the agreement, signed by more than 190 nations, has drawn criticism from local leaders, major U.S. companies, and American allies. The Trump administration has maintained it's "a bad deal for this country."
The poll was conducted by phone from June 2 to 4 among 527 adults. Its overall margin of error is plus or minus 5 percentage points. Becca Stanek
The average American's credit score hit a record high in April, according to recent FICO data. Up about one point from last fall, the average score hovers around 700 — the highest it's been since at least 2005, when FICO first started tracking the data.
Additionally, the share of consumers with subprime credit scores below 600 fell to a new low of about 40 million, or about 20 percent of U.S. adults who have FICO scores. This number is down from its peak of 25.5 percent of consumers in 2010.
Continued economic growth following the recession in 2008 has helped contribute to these nationwide gains. More than six million U.S. adults are expected to have their personal bankruptcies disappear over the next five years. Shivani Ishwar
At its 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple unveiled the HomePod, its first-ever home speaker. The HomePod, powered by an A8 chip and featuring Siri as a home assistant as well as Apple Music integration, will start shipping later this year for $349 as an alternative to the Amazon Echo and Google Home. Apple CEO Tim Cook called the speaker Apple's attempt at "reinventing the way we enjoy music in our home."
Apple also revealed its first new iMac in almost two years, which boasts faster processors and brighter displays, as well as two software upgrades: iOS 11, which will feature a person-to-person payment system integrated into iMessage in addition to an improved camera; and High Sierra, the new MacOS, which will enable the Safari browser to block autoplay video.
Other announcements included the addition of Amazon Prime Video to Apple TV; an all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro; and a revamped, more natural-sounding voice for Siri. Becca Stanek
For the second year in a row, data scientist has topped the list of the best jobs in America, based on earning potential, job satisfaction, and number of openings. According to a survey by Glassdoor, jobs in technology continue to be the best: along with data scientist, the other jobs at the top of the list are DevOps engineer, data engineer, tax manager, and analytics manager.
You might be forgiven for not knowing exactly what some of these jobs are. So: USA Today explains that a data scientist is charged with analyzing "raw data sets to extract learnings and insights," leaning on skills in machine learning, computer science, and statistics.
"If there is a commonality between these data-science tech workers," USA Today writes, "it's both a passion for figuring out what huge sets of numbers mean and a skill for distilling those conclusions in a way that ultimately helps a business, be it a shoe retailer or a media company."
"Five to 10 years ago, the tech jobs were all about web and mobile development, which was largely about coding," says Glassdoor CTO Ryan Aylward. "To be successful now in these data-focused roles, you have to have an analytical mindset."
Not everyone has that mindset or skills, of course. "The supply imbalance of open jobs and the lack of skills is pretty staggering,” says Jim Deters, whose Galvanize bootcamp offers would-be data scientists a six-month engineering course for $17,000.
The median base salary for these jobs hovers around $110,000 a year, and most jobs in these fields include a sizeable benefits package as well. Shivani Ishwar