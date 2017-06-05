Official in Flint resigns after using racial slur to describe residents

A Flint, Michigan, county employee who blamed the city's water crisis on "f—ing n—ers [who] don't pay their bills" has resigned.

The Genesee County Land Bank manages tax-foreclosed properties in Flint, a city still trying to recover from its water being contaminated with lead, poisoning residents. Late last month, local water activist Chelsea Lyons was told that Genesee County Land Bank sales manager Phil Stair was at an area bar. She started talking to him, and recorded their conversations, ultimately posting them on her blog. In the recording, Stair is heard saying, "Flint has the same problems as Detroit, f—ing n—ers don't pay their bills, believe me, I deal with them."

Lyons told MLive.com on Monday she is concerned over Genesee County Land Bank "taking up all of the properties in Flint. They are pushing people out of the neighborhood." In Flint, where more than 56 percent of residents are black, many people are facing foreclosure because they refuse to pay their bills for water that still can't be used. Michele Wildman, executive director of Genesee County Land Bank, told NBC News she was "deeply troubled by the offensive and inexcusable comments," adding that Stair "does not reflect our values as a company." Catherine Garcia