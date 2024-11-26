Thirteen missing after Red Sea tourist boat sinks

The vessel sank near the Egyptian coastal town of Marsa Alam

Rescuers work near the site where a boat sank in the Red Sea, in Marsa Alam
Rescuers work near the site where the boat sank
By
published

What happened

Three bodies have been recovered after a tourist boat capsized in the Red Sea Monday. Another 13 people remain missing from the vessel, which sank south of the Egyptian coastal town of Marsa Alam.

