If Trump says to expect a big announcement soon, take it with a grain of salt

Are you expecting a big announcement in two to three weeks? If President Trump is behind the promise, then don't. "From overhauling the tax code to releasing an infrastructure package to making decisions on NAFTA and the Paris climate agreement, Trump has a common refrain: A big announcement is coming in just 'two weeks,'" Bloomberg Politics writes. "It rarely does."
Trump has dodged criticism of his administration's hesitant and slow policy rollouts by promising a big announcement is just around the bend. "We've got the [$1 trillion infrastructure] plan largely completed and we'll be filing over the next two or three weeks — maybe sooner," Trump said in April, although no legislation has yet been filed. Or when Trump promised an announcement "over the next two or three weeks that will be phenomenal in terms of tax and developing our aviation infrastructure" in February, it took 11 weeks for the White House to actually produce a one-page outline.
Trump's confident exaggerations are a familiar strategy to anyone who has read his book, The Art of the Deal. But "you can't con people, at least not for long," he warned in 1987. "You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don't deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on."
It might already be too late for that, though. "For someone who bills himself as the master of the art of the deal, well, where's the art and where's the deal?" said presidential historian Barbara Perry. "Trump continues to be in campaign mode with a lot of promises that he’s not fulfilling." Read a catalog of Trump's "two week" promises at Bloomberg Politics. Jeva Lange
President Trump spent Tuesday morning on Twitter lashing out at the "fake" media, posting news from Fox & Friends, and taking credit for the Gulf states' rift with Qatar:
During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar - look!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017
Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017
"The FAKE [mainstream media] is working so hard trying to get me not to use social media," Trump tweeted at one point. "They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out."
Trump had also spent Monday morning tweeting aggressively about his travel ban, prompting The Wall Street Journal editorial board to write Tuesday that "some people with a propensity for self-destructive behavior can't seem to help themselves, President Trump apparently among them." Jeva Lange
Trump's $110 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia was all smoke and mirrors, defense expert argues
The centerpiece of President Trump's friendly trip to Saudi Arabia was the signing of arms deals purportedly worth $110 billion now and up to $350 billion over 10 years. On Monday, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency reported that the State Department had signed off on a chunk of that deal, $1.4 billion worth of "possible" military sales to the Saudis — $662 million for radar systems, ammunition, trucks, and technical support, and $750 million for military training programs. The key word is "possible," argues Bruce Riedel, a veteran former CIA officer and current senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. For the most part, "there is no deal. It's fake news." Riedel explains:
I've spoken to contacts in the defense business and on the Hill, and all of them say the same thing: There is no $110 billion deal. Instead, there are a bunch of letters of interest or intent, but not contracts. Many are offers that the defense industry thinks the Saudis will be interested in someday. ... The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the arms sales wing of the Pentagon, calls them "intended sales." None of the deals identified so far are new, all began in the Obama administration. ... What the Saudis and the administration did is put together a notional package of the Saudi wish list of possible deals and portray that as a deal. Even then the numbers don't add up. It's fake news. [Riedel, Brookings Institution]
Moreover, Riedel adds, even if the Saudis agreed to buy $110 billion worth of weapons, they couldn't pay for them, given the low oil prices. The Saudis are struggling to make payments on a huge 2012 deal negotiated by then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates, he said, and that only went through because the Obama administration also signed a big deal with Israel. Saudi Arabia will buy billions worth of munitions, because "the Royal Saudi Air Force needs more munitions to continue the air bombardment of the Arab world's poorest country," Yemen, Riedel says, but "you will know the Trump deal is real when Israel begins to ask for a package to keep the Israeli Defense Forces' qualitative edge preserved."
Riedel isn't the only skeptic of the new Saudi arms package, though clearly all parties involved believe talking it up is good for business. You can read his entire argument at the Brookings Institution. Peter Weber
The Kushner family real estate company is seeking a $250 million loan to pay off Chinese citizens who invested in a Jersey City luxury building with the purpose of obtaining EB-5 visas, The New York Times reports. The Kushner Company spent around $225 million to build the site, Trump Bay Street, which opened last year. About $50 million of the project's $190 million in loans came from the EB-5 visa program.
The program, which rewards investments of over $500,000 with EB-5 visas to the U.S., has been highly controversial and gotten the Kushner Company into hot water. Additionally, while President Trump's son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner resigned as the chief executive of the Kushner Company, he has retained economic interest in the Jersey City site. "A White House official has said Mr. Kushner shed his interests in projects expected to require large transactions with parties that had not yet been identified. It is unclear why he did not divest his stake in the Jersey City building, with the hoped-for refinancing appearing to present similar issues," the Times reports.
Kushner Companies also needs to pay a $140 million construction loan by September. Jeva Lange
"Some people with a propensity for self-destructive behavior can't seem to help themselves, President Trump apparently among them," The Wall Street Journal editorial board wrote in Tuesday's newspaper. They were referring, with more toughness than love, to Trump's "cycle of Twitter outbursts and pointless personal feuding" over the weekend and into Monday, starting with his response to the London Bridge terrorist attack, in which, the editors said, Trump managed "to convert the mass murder into a referendum on his favorite subject, Donald J. Trump."
Specifically, Trump made himself "look small" by assailing London Mayor Sadiq Kahn, the WSJ editorial board said, and "in a humiliating coup de grace, the mayor's office put out a statement saying he 'has more important things to do than respond' to Mr. Trump's social-media insults. The U.S. commander in chief also has better uses of his time than making himself look foolish." But Trump's "more consequential eruption" was against his own Justice Department, tweeting out comments about his "travel ban" that are "reckless on multiple levels," the editorialists continued:
If Mr. Trump's action is legal on the merits, he seems to be angry that his lawyers are trying to vindicate the rule of law. Attorney General Jeff Sessions would be justified if he resigned, and this is merely the latest incident in which Mr. Trump popping off undermined his own lawyers. ... Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has also suggested that the temporary visa shutdown is not an "immigration ban." If this pattern continues, Mr. Trump may find himself running an administration with no one but his family and the Breitbart staff. [The Wall Street Journal]
The editorial notes that Trump appears to tweet in response to what he views on cable news, and it ends by tallying the tweetstorms as "further evidence that the most effective opponent of the Trump Presidency is Donald J. Trump." You can read the entire argument at The Wall Street Journal. Though if The Journal really wants Trump to curtail his self-destructive tweeting, its editors might have a conversation with the folks over at sister company Fox News, as CNN details in the report below. Peter Weber
On Tuesday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance of Kurds and Arabs announced the start of an offensive to capture Raqqa from the Islamic State, which considers the Syrian city the capital of its "caliphate." Talal Sillo, spokesman for the Kurdish-led forces, told reporters that the SDF is working in coordination with U.S. air power. The SDF has been advancing on the ISIS stronghold since November, and its forces now have Raqqa surrounded on three sides. The battle for Raqqa, which ISIS has held since 2014, is expected to be long and bloody; at least 12 people were reported killed in presumed U.S.-led airstrikes on Monday night. Peter Weber
Jimmy Kimmel has some sympathy for Sean Spicer, imagines how he reacted to Trump's latest tweetstorm
The Trump administration has spent months arguing in court and in public that President Trump's ban on travel from six majority-Muslim countries is not a travel ban. On Monday morning, Trump tweeted, in all caps, that it is definitely a travel ban. "It's like the last five minutes of Law & Order: SVU, where the murderer tells Mariska Hargitay everything: 'It was a travel ban all along,'" Jimmy Kimmel said on Monday's Kimmel Live. "When you think about this on a human level, this has to be maddening for White House Stress Secretary Sean Spicer. This is a guy, he specifically went out in front of the press and insisted that this was not a travel ban." He showed the clip. "I can only imagine how Sean Spicer reacted when he read that tweet from his boss this morning," Kimmel added, and to save you the trouble of using your own imagination, he showed a dramatic re-enactment. Watch below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert smacks his head over Trump's 'travel ban' self-wounding, has his belated fun with 'covfefe'
On Monday, the White House kicked off "infrastructure week" — "it's like shark week, except American infrastructure might actually kill you," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show — with a plan to privatize the FAA's air traffic control branch, turning it into a nonprofit. "To be fair, any company Trump runs eventually is a nonprofit," he joked. "But if they're gonna be a nonprofit, our air traffic control is going to have to some fundraising to make ends meet, and I'm here to help." Cue the Sarah McLachlan.
Colbert next turned to Trump's travel bans, the second of which is headed to the Supreme Court. "And the administration's only chance of winning is not calling it a travel ban," he said, letting White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer explain why. Then he read Trump's tweets from Monday morning, which explicitly called his travel ban a "TRAVEL BAN" and criticized the Justice Department for not sticking with the original version. "Mr. President, you can't criticize the Justice Department — you control the Justice Department!" Colbert said. "To quote third grade boys everywhere, 'Why are you hitting yourself? Quit hitting yourself! Quit hitting yourself!'"
He spent the next four minutes belatedly having his fun with Trump's "covfefe" tweet — and fun he had — and showing slightly less mirth with Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, for several confounding reasons, including America's status in the world. "At what point do they start laughing at us as a country?" Trump asked, and Colbert raised his hand: "I know that one: Jan. 20, 2017."
Colbert did find one person who approved of Trump pulling out of Paris, however.
He ended with a brief update on the Trump Russia investigation. "It's full of surprises — just when you thought you knew what was going on, it turns out, it's exactly what you thought," Colbert said, briefly running down the mixed stories on Jared Kushner's meeting with the head of a Russian state bank. "Oh, it's just his real estate business," he said, giving the bank's side. "That explains the sign on the front of the White House: 'Country for Sale — Best Offer.'" Watch below. Peter Weber