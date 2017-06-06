Top law firms refused to represent Trump in the Russia probe because of concerns he wouldn't 'pay' or 'listen'
President Trump had a tough time getting a lawyer to agree to represent him in the ongoing investigation into his team's potential ties to Russia's election meddling. Yahoo News reported Tuesday that "top lawyers with at least four major law firms" rejected Trump's request for representation, before Trump eventually got New York civil litigator Marc E. Kasowitz to sign on as his chief lawyer.
Lawyers' reasons for rejecting Trump varied, ranging from concerns about conflicts with existing clients, to a lack of time, to whether being associated with Trump could be detrimental to a firm's reputation and recruitment efforts. However, two reasons cropped up again and again, Yahoo News reported:
But a consistent theme, the sources said, was the concern about whether the president would accept the advice of his lawyers and refrain from public statements and tweets that have consistently undercut his position.
"The concerns were, 'The guy won't pay and he won't listen,'" said one lawyer close to the White House who is familiar with some of the discussions between the firms and the administration, as well as deliberations within the firms themselves. [Yahoo News]
The guy Trump did get to take charge of his case isn't particularly experienced in dealing with congressional and Justice Department investigations, Yahoo News reported. Kasowitz has apparently been reaching out to Washington legal veterans to get tips on how to build Trump's defense strategy.
Read more on the story at Yahoo News. Becca Stanek
DHS Secretary Kelly says catch-and-release is 'ended.' ICE agents at the border say nothing has changed.
"We have ended dangerous catch-and-release enforcement policies," Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in April. He was referring to a procedure in which illegal immigrants are caught by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and then, if determined not to pose any serious security risk, released to live freely in the United States while waiting for their court date, a delay that can take months or years. Many of those released are women and children, for whom there are legal limits on length of detention.
ICE agents interviewed in a new report from Reuters contradict Kelly's account. A Texan ICE field office director named Daniel Bible said his team "look[s] at each case the same way we always have" because he has not received new guidelines since Trump took office. Reuters confirmed with a DHS representative that no new instructions pertaining to catch-and-release have been issued.
President Trump described catch-and-release on the campaign trail as "the release of dangerous, dangerous, dangerous, criminals from detention" and pledged to end the practice. "Under my administration, anyone who illegally crosses the border will be detained until they are removed out of our country and back to the country from which they came," he said. And they'll be brought great distances. We're not dropping them right across [the border]." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump has nominated Steven Bradbury, an attorney who along with John Yoo and Jay Bybee crafted "torture memos" for the George W. Bush administration, to the role of general counsel of transportation.
Bradbury's arguments supporting "enhanced interrogation" authorized torture techniques including "dietary manipulation, facial slap or insult slap, cramped confinement, water dousing, and waterboarding," Politico reports. The Trump White House statement announcing his nomination described his work for Bush as advising "the executive branch on a wide range of constitutional and statutory questions."
The general counsel of transportation provides legal counsel to the secretary of the Department of Transportation — currently Elaine Chao, another Bush alum — and spearheads the department's legislative agenda, leading a legal staff of 90. In this role Bradbury is unlikely to weigh in on torture-related topics. Bonnie Kristian
Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough had a heck of a time Tuesday getting an answer out of EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on whether President Trump believes in climate change. Scarborough started out his interrogation by insisting the question was "simple": "Does [Trump] still believe that it was a hoax launched in China?"
It didn't get him far. "I think what's important, Joe, is that the president has said when you make decisions on environmental decisions internationally that we put America’s interests first," Pruitt said, not at all addressing Scarborough's question regarding Trump's China claim, which he made in a tweet in 2012.
After more dodging by Pruitt, Scarborough delivered an ultimatum. "This interview has to stop in its tracks until I just get a yes-no answer from you on whether you believe it's important that Americans find out whether their president believes that climate change is a conspiracy theory based out of China," Scarborough said.
Pruitt finally answered, saying Trump "has indicated the climate is changing." "There's a human contribution to it, measuring that with real precision is very difficult," Pruitt said. When pushed to provide more details, Pruitt accused the hosts of Morning Joe of asking the question "to get away from the merits of the Paris accord."
Still, Pruitt gave more of answer than he did at Friday's White House press briefing, when he dodged the question on three separate occasions.
Watch Scarborough struggle to get a straight answer out of Pruitt below, starting at the 4:46 mark. Becca Stanek
The Comey hearing could join 'those rare historic moments when the whole country stops to watch'
Former FBI Director James Comey's public testimony before the Senate on Thursday could "join those rare historic moments when the whole country stops to watch," NBC's Chuck Todd predicted on Meet the Press. Judging by broadcast networks' planned coverage, it will at least be hard to miss: "Not only are all the major networks going to carry James Comey's testimony live at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday ... they're announcing the coverage plans several days ahead of time," writes Reliable Sources.
Both ABC and CBS will break from their regular daytime programming to cover Comey's testimony live, with George Stephanopoulos anchoring the former and Norah O'Donnell, Gayle King, and Charlie Rose the later. Shep Smith will helm the Fox News program, with Tucker Carlson and Bret Baier running "special live editions" of their shows in the evening, beginning at 11 p.m. ET.
Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, and Chuck Todd will cover the hearing on NBC News. On CNN, a countdown clock is already ticking down to when Wolf Blitzer and Anderson Cooper will anchor the testimony (cord-cutters take note: CNN will allow viewers to stream the testimony online without a cable provider log-in).
MSNBC has not announced an anchor yet, but will soon, The Hill reports. And for those who want to stretch their legs, at least one bar in Washington, D.C., plans to make an event out of the hearing.
"[There are] lots and lots of other questions that Comey can answer in Thursday's hearing," CNN writes. "And his answers are the sort of stuff that could have explosive consequences for this president and this White House — particularly given how adamant Trump has been that all of the reporting on his conversations with Comey is totally wrong."
"Think Army-McCarthy hearings in 1954," Todd said. "Watergate hearings in 1973. Oliver North's testimony in the Iran Contra hearings in 1987, and of course Anita Hill at the Clarence Thomas hearings in 1991." Jeva Lange
President Trump spent Tuesday morning on Twitter lashing out at the "fake" media, posting news from Fox & Friends, and taking credit for the Gulf states' rift with Qatar:
During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar - look!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017
Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017
"The FAKE [mainstream media] is working so hard trying to get me not to use social media," Trump tweeted at one point. "They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out."
Trump had also spent Monday morning tweeting aggressively about his travel ban, prompting The Wall Street Journal editorial board to write Tuesday that "some people with a propensity for self-destructive behavior can't seem to help themselves, President Trump apparently among them." Jeva Lange
Are you expecting a big announcement in two to three weeks? If President Trump is behind the promise, then don't. "From overhauling the tax code to releasing an infrastructure package to making decisions on NAFTA and the Paris climate agreement, Trump has a common refrain: A big announcement is coming in just 'two weeks,'" Bloomberg Politics writes. "It rarely does."
Trump has dodged criticism of his administration's hesitant and slow policy rollouts by promising a big announcement is just around the bend. "We've got the [$1 trillion infrastructure] plan largely completed and we'll be filing over the next two or three weeks — maybe sooner," Trump said in April, although no legislation has yet been filed. Or when Trump promised an announcement "over the next two or three weeks that will be phenomenal in terms of tax and developing our aviation infrastructure" in February, it took 11 weeks for the White House to actually produce a one-page outline.
Trump's confident exaggerations are a familiar strategy to anyone who has read his book, The Art of the Deal. But "you can't con people, at least not for long," he warned in 1987. "You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don't deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on."
It might already be too late for that, though. "For someone who bills himself as the master of the art of the deal, well, where's the art and where's the deal?" said presidential historian Barbara Perry. "Trump continues to be in campaign mode with a lot of promises that he’s not fulfilling." Read a catalog of Trump's "two week" promises at Bloomberg Politics. Jeva Lange
Trump's $110 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia was all smoke and mirrors, defense expert argues
The centerpiece of President Trump's friendly trip to Saudi Arabia was the signing of arms deals purportedly worth $110 billion now and up to $350 billion over 10 years. On Monday, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency reported that the State Department had signed off on a chunk of that deal, $1.4 billion worth of "possible" military sales to the Saudis — $662 million for radar systems, ammunition, trucks, and technical support, and $750 million for military training programs. The key word is "possible," argues Bruce Riedel, a veteran former CIA officer and current senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. For the most part, "there is no deal. It's fake news." Riedel explains:
I've spoken to contacts in the defense business and on the Hill, and all of them say the same thing: There is no $110 billion deal. Instead, there are a bunch of letters of interest or intent, but not contracts. Many are offers that the defense industry thinks the Saudis will be interested in someday. ... The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the arms sales wing of the Pentagon, calls them "intended sales." None of the deals identified so far are new, all began in the Obama administration. ... What the Saudis and the administration did is put together a notional package of the Saudi wish list of possible deals and portray that as a deal. Even then the numbers don't add up. It's fake news. [Riedel, Brookings Institution]
Moreover, Riedel adds, even if the Saudis agreed to buy $110 billion worth of weapons, they couldn't pay for them, given the low oil prices. The Saudis are struggling to make payments on a huge 2012 deal negotiated by then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates, he said, and that only went through because the Obama administration also signed a big deal with Israel. Saudi Arabia will buy billions worth of munitions, because "the Royal Saudi Air Force needs more munitions to continue the air bombardment of the Arab world's poorest country," Yemen, Riedel says, but "you will know the Trump deal is real when Israel begins to ask for a package to keep the Israeli Defense Forces' qualitative edge preserved."
Riedel isn't the only skeptic of the new Saudi arms package, though clearly all parties involved believe talking it up is good for business. You can read his entire argument at the Brookings Institution. Peter Weber