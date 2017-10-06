Tropical Storm Nate leaves 21 dead as it churns toward Louisiana

Tropical Storm Nate was clocking 50 mph winds Friday as it swept toward the Gulf Coast, leaving an estimated 21 people dead after passing over Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Honduras on Thursday, CNN reports:

A esta hora se han atendido 203 emergencias por lluvias, principalmente en Guanacaste y Puntarenas. pic.twitter.com/xGQ8A95cam — Bomberos Costa Rica (@BomberosCR) October 5, 2017

Nate is expected to worsen into a category 1 hurricane over the weekend as it makes landfall near New Orleans and sweeps toward the border of Alabama and Florida. "There is no need to panic," said New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu (D) after declaring a state of emergency. "Be ready and prepare. Get a plan. Prepare to protect your personal property." Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) has also declared a state of emergency across the entire state.

Evacuations ordered for parts of the Gulf coast as #Nate continues to churn in the W. Caribbean. For latest tune in to The Weather Channel pic.twitter.com/RVHFRwx8CN — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 6, 2017

The United States has been slammed by three major hurricanes this season so far: Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Hurricane Irma in Florida, and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The Nate storm system "will still be fairly strong when it makes landfall, but it will be a quicker moving storm than the last few we have had," said CNN meteorologist Haley Brink. "It's supposed to be in and out pretty quickly." As much as 12 inches of rain are expected in certain areas. Jeva Lange