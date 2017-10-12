Trump tweets that Puerto Rico made its own mess, and the U.S. can't stay there cleaning up indefinitely
After threatening to cancel NBC's "license" up until late Wednesday (presidents can't do that, as a FCC commissioner noted), President Trump began Thursday on Twitter by appearing to tell Puerto Rico that its slow but steady federal relief effort after its worst hurricane in a century had a pending expiration date.
"Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making." says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of.....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017
...accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017
...We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017
It isn't clear what prompted Trump's tweets about the U.S. territory, where 35 percent of residents still don't have drinking water and 10 percent have electricity. But on Thursday, the House will vote on a $36.5 billion emergency spending bill for the areas hit by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria that includes $5.05 billion in loans for Puerto Rico to cover immediate liquidity needs, plus $18.7 billion for FEMA, and $16 billion for the National Flood Insurance Program. That $16 billion, The Intercept notes, is essentially debt relief for homeowners who built in at-risk coastal areas. Peter Weber
Washington baseball fans have a chance to see their team make history — but they can never leave the ballpark
Hotel California and Nationals Park have a lot more in common than you might think. Fans attending game five of the National League Division Series in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night will be able to check into their seats at the stadium for the first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET, but there's a good chance they'll end up trapped there (forever?) when Washington, D.C. shuts down the Metrorail beginning around 11:02 p.m. ET:
Welp - @Nationals just put this out #wmata @nbcwashington nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/mKdGct7wDt
— Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) October 12, 2017
The Nationals face the Chicago Cubs in Thursday's game five; if the D.C. team emerges victorious, it will mark their first playoff series win in franchise history. Unfortunately, anyone potentially witnessing the historic moment must plan to travel to the game by bicycle or boat, fans vented:
.@wmata, @Nationals can't figure out a way to keep metro open post game. This is ridiculous. #OnePursuit...of a ride home. https://t.co/muWBbc3pg5
— Casey Mohan (@caseymohan) October 12, 2017
"Biking?" Seriously? From a crowded ballpark around midnight?!? @Nationals https://t.co/d1eaVtiO1l
— ActionCmteForTransit (@actfortransit) October 12, 2017
Playoff fever in Washington! If you take mass transit to an elimination game, be prepared to leave in the 5th! https://t.co/ZBXtsOvMZe
— Kevin Cooney (@KevinCooney) October 12, 2017
It's an embarrassment to America that its capital city's metro system is so useless. https://t.co/WS486pcgZp
— Patrick Wallace (@patrickawallace) October 12, 2017
Playoff games famously take forever, with it no longer uncommon for nine innings to last more than four hours (the average postseason game takes three and a half hours, The New York Times reports). What's more, tickets to the Nationals game start around $83 — a steep price to pay to watch seven innings before needing to catch the baseball boat back home. Jeva Lange
Actress Rose McGowan has been one of the loudest voices in the industry to speak out against Harvey Weinstein after reports that the film mogul allegedly sexually harassed, assaulted, or raped dozens of women over the years. McGowan, who accepted a $100,000 settlement in 1997 from Weinstein over "an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival," was banned from Twitter over her tweets, which included scolding actor Ben Affleck and praising the women who have spoken out, Variety reports:
Ladies of Hollywood, your silence is deafening.
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 7, 2017
This is the girl that was hurt by a monster. This is who you are shaming with your silence. pic.twitter.com/TrtRNiYfIT
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 8, 2017
Now am I allowed to say rapist https://t.co/95Ze9BixCT
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017
"Ben Affleck f--- off," McGowan also tweeted after the actor issued a statement against Weinstein while having a history of concerning behavior of his own.
On Thursday, McGowan shared on Twitter that she had been temporarily banned for violating the social media website's rules (her account has apparently since been restored, Gizmodo notes):
Twitter has been heavily criticized for not responding more firmly to serial abusers on its platform. While McGowan used strong language in her condemnation of Weinstein and Affleck, being banned after coming to the defense of the abused has already raised further criticism of Twitter.
"Twitter suspended Rose McGowan and just slapped every sexual assault survivor right in the face," wrote one user. The organizers of the Women's March on Washington added: "Women should not be punished for speaking the truth." Jeva Lange
The numbers from the 22 wildfires blazing through Northern California's wine country are already terrible: at least 23 dead, with more fatalities expected; more than 3,500 homes and businesses destroyed, including at least five wineries; 265 square miles, or 170,000 acres, of scorched or burning land; 8,000 firefighters battling the blaze, some working at least 40 hours straight; tens of thousands of people under mandatory evacuation, including all of Geyserville and Calistoga. But firefighters are worried about what's coming Thursday: Diablo winds of up to 45 mph forcast to sweep through the area, with little or no humidity.
"It's going to continue to get worse before it gets better," Cal Fire Chief Ken Pimlott said Wednesday. "We are literally looking at explosive vegetation." Gov. Jerry Brown (D) said that California has "had big fires in the past. This is one of the biggest, most serious, and it's not over." And "we are at very low containment on most of these," added Mark Ghilarducci, director of the Governor's Office of Emergency Services. "These fires are literally burning faster than firefighters can run."
Investigators aren't sure what sparked the fires Sunday night, though they are examining reports that the same high winds that spread the fire rapidly and unpredictably also caused them by knocking down power lines. Peter Weber
President Trump is increasingly "unstable" and "unraveling," according to a new article in Vanity Fair, and that has Stephen Colbert a little unnerved. "So keep in mind that up till now, he's been raveled," he said on Wednesday's Late Show. Colbert explained why — though he shares Trump's deep dislike of everyone in the White House — it is important to have the staff on your side. He pointed to a Trump tweet from Tuesday night where the president lashed out at the "fake news" media for suggesting he was about to fire Chief of Staff John Kelly, then noted that there appeared to be no such reports in the national media. "Oh my god, the fake news is coming from inside his head!" he said.
Colbert briefly speculated that perhaps Trump was referring to an earlier Vanity Fair article that said Kelly had a plan to keep Trump out of the Mar-a-Lago dining room so he wouldn't ask for national security advice from friends and guests — Colbert acted that out — before deciding that Trump made up the reports as a possible pretext for firing Kelly — who, Vanity Fair reports, citing a source, doesn't love his job anyway. "No one knows who that source is, but I'm guess it's everyone with eyeballs," Colbert said. Trump insisted last weekend that Kelly does love his job, so pick your sources, but it was another Trump comment that made him spit-take. Watch below. Peter Weber
Wednesday kicked off with yet another big NBC News scoop, this one about President Trump asking for a "nearly tenfold" increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal. "A tenfold increase?" Stephen Colbert gasped on The Late Show. "Excuse me while I onefold into the fetal position. He knows that we can already end all life on Earth, right? The cockroaches will survive — which is good news for Steve Bannon." Trump denied on Twitter that he said any of that and lashed out at NBC News — then at the free press.
Trump told reporters that "it's frankly disgusting how the press is able to write whatever they want to write, and people should look into it," and Colbert had an answer: "For the record, people did look into it. In fact, 'We the People' looked into it and thought, yeah, they should write whatever they want." Sadly, "him the people" apparently disagrees with the First Amendment, suggesting that NBC lose its "license" for reporting "fake news" that demeans him, Colbert sighed. He had two follow-up questions — neither one of which addressed whether the president can pull a network's broadcast license. (Spoiler: He can't.)
Jimmy Kimmel also looked at Trump's tweet asking when it's "appropriate" to "challenge [NBC's] License," and he had an answer: "Never? I don't know, because that's what dictators do?" This is like the "Comic Book of Revelations," he said. "Everything Trump says is fake is true, everything he says is honest is dishonest." Kimmel showcased his "fun idea" of correcting Trump's tweets accordingly, and you can watch how that worked below. Peter Weber
As a fourth round of negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement commenced outside Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, President Trump hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and said he's still considering killing the 23-year-old free trade pact. "I've been opposed to NAFTA for a long time, in terms of the fairness of NAFTA," Trump said. "I think Justin understands that if we can't make a deal, it will be terminated and that will be fine. ... We have a tough negotiation, and it's something you will know in the not too distant future." He suggested bilateral deals with Mexico and Canada would be better for America.
Trudeau said later that he's optimistic about NAFTA's prospect but Canada must be "ready for anything." The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is much less sanguine — in Mexico City, its president, Tom Donahue, said it's time to "ring the alarm bells" on NAFTA. "Let me be forceful and direct," he said. "There are several poison pill proposals still on the table that could doom the entire deal," and its failure would pose an "existential threat" to North America's national and economic security. On Monday, more than 310 state and local chambers of Congress urged Trump to stay in NAFTA.
If NAFTA is jettisoned, tariffs would go up on all products, and while the tax would be relatively low overall, U.S. agriculture would be hit especially hard, and U.S. automakers would have to rework their entire supply chains. Trump, a longtime critic of NAFTA, told Forbes this week, "I happen to think that NAFTA will have to be terminated if we're going to make it good." Trade advisers to former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush told The New York Times they think Trump's nonstarter demands for Canada and Mexico are a pretext for killing NAFTA. Peter Weber
Trump's touted $4,000 middle-class raise under the GOP tax plan is really $500 a year, highly speculative
President Trump flew to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday evening to promote the emerging Republican tax plan as a big tax cut for the middle class, telling the gathered "truckers for tax reform" that "you're going to make more money, you're going to do better than ever before." Specifically, he said that a proposal to encourage U.S. companies to bring their foreign profits home "would likely give the typical American household a $4,000 pay raise" or more, citing the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA).
Trump was apparently referring to a "simple back-of-the-envelope calculation" from CEA chairman Kevin Hassett, who estimated in a speech last month that if U.S. firms didn't park their profits abroad, the jump in U.S. corporate profits would be passed on to workers, and over eight years, "the median U.S. household would get a $4,000 real income raise." If you make $50,000 a year, CNNMoney explains, Hassett's predicted 1 percent raise would be $500 a year, or $4,000 over eight years.
That's a big "if." Hassett "has a contrarian view from other economists and says that corporate tax cuts primarily help workers, not companies," The Washington Post notes. "I'd put myself down as a skeptic," Mark Mazur, a former tax policy chief at the U.S. Treasury and current head of the Tax Policy Center, tells CNNMoney, noting that corporate profits are already high and aren't broadly being shared with workers. Conservative economist Douglas Holtz-Eakin questioned how much money U.S. firms would repatriate.
The Senate has a big vote on a budget next week that will determine if they can move forward with a partisan tax plan at all. Without details, it's hard to predict the effect of the GOP tax plan, but independent analyses suggest it would greatly benefit Trump and other very rich people and raise taxes on up to 30 percent of middle-income families. Peter Weber