Ireland faces rare hurricane hit

Hurricane Ophelia is moving across the Atlantic as a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of up to 105 miles per hour. The storm is expected to make landfall in Ireland on Monday, moving across the island and into northern Scotland.
#Ophelia still a powerful hurricane with sust. winds of 105 MPH. @NHC_Atlantic expects hurricane-force winds over #Ireland & #UK. @eumetsat pic.twitter.com/5enAeEEGRW
— NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) October 15, 2017
Hurricanes rarely make it to Europe; this will be Ireland's strongest storm in half a century. In 1961, Storm Debbie hit Ireland and left 18 people dead.
Schools have shut down and sandbags were distributed in coastal areas in preparation for the unusual weather event. Bonnie Kristian
"Iran's great nation witnessed that for the first time the U.S. stands against an international multilateral treaty, but other world powers and the European Union immediately stand against the U.S. [and not Iran]," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in response to President Trump's Friday announcement that he would not again certify Tehran's compliance with the Iran nuclear deal.
"Today, the U.S. is lonelier than ever in opposing the nuclear agreement and in its conspiracies against the Iranian nation," added Rouhani, a moderate re-elected this year on a reform platform. Russia likewise condemned Trump's decision as dangerous and unprovoked.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, European leaders broke with Trump on the Iran deal issue without directly condemning his decision. The agreement "was the culmination of 13 years of diplomacy and was a major step toward ensuring that Iran's nuclear [program] is not diverted for military purposes," said a joint statement from British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirming their commitment to the deal "and its full implementation by all sides." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump responded on Twitter Sunday morning to a Saturday New York Times story on his efforts to undo former President Obama's policy legacy. As Trump sees it, the article did not adequately detail actions he has taken that run counter to Obama's approach:
The Failing @nytimes, in a story by Peter Baker, should have mentioned the rapid terminations by me of TPP & The Paris Accord & the fast....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2017
...approvals of The Keystone XL & Dakota Access pipelines. Also, look at the recent EPA cancelations & our great new Supreme Court Justice!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2017
The Times piece makes the case that Trump's attempt to erase Obama's impact has been more bark than bite. As "much as he has set his sights" on Obama hallmarks like the Iran deal and the Affordable Care Act, "Mr. Trump after nearly nine months in office has not actually gotten rid of either," the Times' Peter Baker writes. "Instead, in the past few days, he took partial steps to undercut both initiatives and then left it to Congress to figure out what to do next."
Still, as Baker quotes former Utah Gov. Michael O. Leavitt (R), "Presidential campaigns are won with big, simple, directional promises that rarely align well with the complexity confronted in the Oval Office," so the disparity between Trump's rhetoric and record is significant but not unprecedented. Obama himself "made lofty and ambitious heal-the-planet, close-Guantánamo promises only to fall short in some instances," Baker notes.
In a Friday article on the same subject, also by Baker, the Times does mention the Paris accord withdrawal and the Keystone XL pipeline. Bonnie Kristian
Saturday Night Live addressed the sexual harassment and rape allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein in two segments of its latest episode Saturday. The comedy standby had come under attack after failing to cover the Weinstein controversy last week, drawing charges of complicity in Hollywood's culture of silence about sexual assault.
The first skit, a reprise of the recurring actress roundtable sketch, saw Kate McKinnon return as fictional Hollywood legend Debette Goldry, who muses that "women being harassed is Hollywood." "I did have one meeting with Harvey," she says of Weinstein. "I was invited to his hotel room and when I arrived he was naked, hanging upside down from a monkey bar. He tried to trick me into thinking his genitals were actually his face. It almost worked. The resemblance is uncanny."
In a Weekend Update segment, host Colin Jost argued Weinstein "doesn't need sex rehab — he needs a specialized facility where there are no women, no contact with the outside world, metal bars ... and it's a prison."
Also on Saturday, Weinstein was expelled from the Motion Picture Academy. He denies the accusations leveled against him. Watch both SNL clips below. Bonnie Kristian
The United States and South Korea are preparing for several days of joint military drills on the Korean Peninsula beginning Monday, an occasion that prompted North Korea on Sunday to label President Trump a "war merchant and strangler of peace" who has pushed "the situation on the peninsula to the brink of war." Trump is due to visit Asia, including South Korea, in early November.
South Korean media outlets report North Korea may also conduct another weapons test during the drills, as missile transporters reportedly "kept appearing and disappearing" near Pyongyang and elsewhere in North Korea. On Friday, Pyongyang again threatened to launch missiles toward the U.S. territory of Guam. Bonnie Kristian
Weinstein out at Motion Picture Academy: The 'era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity' is over
Movie producer Harvey Weinstein was expelled Saturday from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the premier film industry professional organization and host of the Oscars, amid mounting sexual harassment and rape allegations against the mogul. A special meeting of 54-member board voted overwhelmingly to remove Weinstein, a decision with the sole precedent of the 2004 expulsion of an actor named Carmine Caridi for alleged copyright infringement.
"We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues," the Academy said in a statement, "but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over."
Weinstein has denied the accusations against him, which snowballed after investigations by The New Yorker and The New York Times. Bonnie Kristian
Ousted White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon spoke at the annual Values Voter Summit on Saturday, declaring his conviction that President Trump, who spoke at the summit Friday, will win a second term by a landslide in 2020.
"The populist, nationalist, conservative revolt that's going on, that drove Donald Trump to victory ... that will drive 15 candidates to victory in 2018" will continue unabated, Bannon argued. "I hate to break it Graydon Carter and the good folks at Vanity Fair," he continued, "but yes, President Trump is not only going to finish this term, he's going to win with 400 electoral votes in 2020."
The Vanity Fair reference was an allusion to the magazine's recent report, citing an unnamed source, that "Bannon has told people he thinks Trump has only a 30 percent chance of making it the full term." Carter is Vanity Fair's outgoing editor.
A 400-vote win is not historically inconceivable: 14 presidential elections have seen the winner take 400 or more electoral votes. Ronald Reagan won with 525 electoral votes, the largest count ever, in 1984; and George Washington received all possible votes in both of his elections (though the total number of electors was much lower then because there were fewer states). However, such a win is deeply implausible if Trump's approval ratings remain in the mid-30s.
Watch an excerpt of Bannon's remarks below. Bonnie Kristian
Steve Bannon says Trump will win 400 electoral votes in 2020.
Whiny Democrats making Trump victory inevitable. pic.twitter.com/BxIyF415Y5
— GRANT J. KIDNEY (@GrantJKidney) October 14, 2017
At least 30 people were killed and dozens more wounded by an explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Saturday when a truck bomb exploded near the entrance of a hotel.
While no terrorist group has claimed responsibility so far, Mogadishu civilians are a regular target of al Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked extremist group that seeks to overthrow the Somali government. Police were trailing the truck before it exploded and are continuing rescue and investigation efforts Saturday afternoon.
Eyewitnesses said the attack, which comes two days after the head of U.S. Africa Command visited the Somali president in Mogadishu, was the worst they'd seen in years. It was "the biggest blast I have ever witnessed; it destroyed the whole area," said Mogadishu resident Muhidin Ali. Bonnie Kristian