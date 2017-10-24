The House will investigate the DOJ's investigation of Hillary Clinton's emails

The House Judiciary and Oversight committees announced Tuesday that they will conduct a joint probe into the Department of Justice's handling of Hillary Clinton's emails in 2016. The investigation of the investigation will review a series of actions taken by the DOJ, the panels' chairmen wrote, including the FBI's decision to disclose to the public the investigation of Clinton's emails but not the probe of now-President Trump's campaign's ties to Russia, as well as the infamous letter former FBI Director James Comey sent to Congress in October 2016 regarding the Clinton matter.

#BREAKING: @TGowdySC & @RepGoodlatte to investigate DOJ decisions made in 2016 and to ensure transparency and accountability at the agency. pic.twitter.com/l7q3dz5QKS — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 24, 2017

"Congress has a constitutional duty to preserve the integrity of our judicial branch by ensuring transparency and accountability of actions taken," wrote House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) and House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.).

Gowdy previously led the House Select Committee on Benghazi, which spent nearly $7 million of taxpayer funds on a two-year investigation a 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Libya while Clinton was secretary of state. The probe ultimated found there was no new evidence of wrongdoing on Clinton's part, and its conclusions were similar to other congressional inquiries of the matter.

Clinton, meanwhile, is more than 500 miles away from Washington, D.C., as part of her book tour for her campaign memoir, What Happened. Kimberly Alters