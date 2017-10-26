President Trump is delaying the release of some files related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination, citing national security issues, the White House announced Thursday evening.
A deadline was set by Congress 25 years ago, ordering the National Archives to release 35,000 pages by midnight, but Trump was able to object to some of the documents being made public due to security issues. "I am ordering today that the veil finally be lifted," he wrote in a memo Thursday evening. "At the same time, executive departments and agencies have proposed to me that certain information should continue to be redacted because of national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns. I have no choice — today — but to accept those redactions rather than allow potentially irreversible harm to our nation's security."
These sensitive documents will now be reviewed over the next six months. The National Archives posted to its website 2,891 of the JFK documents Thursday night.
After almost five months lost at sea, two women and their dogs were rescued by a U.S. Navy ship 900 miles southeast of Japan.
The women set sail from Hawaii in late May, bound for Tahiti, the Navy said in a statement Thursday. They lost their engine in a bad storm, and thought they could use their sails to make it to Tahiti. They veered off course, and their distress calls were never picked up because they were never close to any vessels and they were too far out for the signals to reach land. On Tuesday, a Taiwanese fishing boat saw the women, and notified the Coast Guard, with the USS Ashland arriving the next day.
The women, Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiaba of Honolulu, said they survived because they had a water purifier and brought enough food, including oatmeal and pasta, to last a year. "They saved our lives," Appel said. "The pride and smiles we had when we saw [the Navy] on the horizon was pure relief." Catherine Garcia
Fox News covered Harvey Weinstein for more than 12.5 hours. It's spent less than 21 minutes on Bill O'Reilly.
Harvey Weinstein and Bill O'Reilly have a lot in common: They're both politically outspoken media moguls brought down by sexual harassment allegations.
The two big differences? Their political views — and how much they've been covered on Fox News.
The network has devoted more than 12.5 hours of coverage to accusations against Weinstein, a major Democratic donor, The Associated Press reported. But it has spent only 20 minutes and 46 seconds on O'Reilly, the network's former top prime-time host.
The disparity is even more shocking when comparing how long these allegations have been publicly known. Weinstein was first exposed in an Oct. 5 New York Times article. Accusations against O'Reilly surfaced back in April.
The vast majority of O'Reilly's coverage — 16 minutes — was on Fox's weekend industry show Media Buzz, Media Matters for America noted. That means less than five minutes of the network's coverage was during major news segments.
Before his ouster from the network, Reilly was the leading man of Fox — and of cable news. So while it's not surprising Fox may have wanted to downplay its O'Reilly coverage, other observers chalk the discrepancy up to politics, with O'Reilly being a major conservative figure more in like with Fox's views while Weinstein is known for supporting liberal causes and candidates. Kathryn Krawczyk
President Trump made rare mention of his late older brother Fred on Thursday while declaring the opioid crisis to be a national public health emergency.
Fred Trump Jr. suffered from alcoholism and died in 1981 at the age of 43. The president, who is famously a teetotaler, credited his older brother for steering him away from alcohol. "[Fred] had a problem with alcohol, and he would tell me, 'Don't drink,'" Trump said.
Trump went on to say that he has watched his friends struggle with alcohol over the years and that "the fact is, if we can teach young people and people generally not to start [taking drugs], it's really, really easy not to take them." He emphasized the importance of a "really tough, really big, really great advertising" campaign to raise awareness and added: "There is nothing desirable about drugs. They're bad."
The president also said that the government would require a particular "truly evil" opioid to be removed from the market, as well as promote research for non-addictive pain management techniques. Trump had been heavily criticized for not triggering a federal response to the crisis sooner, after saying he would make an announcement back in early August.
STAT estimated earlier this year that opioids could kill nearly 500,000 Americans in the next decade. Watch Trump's remarks about Fred below. Jeva Lange
Trump discuss his brother Fred's struggles with alcohol: "He really helped me. I had somebody that guided me." pic.twitter.com/GiPmhhML3H
— Axios (@axios) October 26, 2017
When a geologist first dug up an ancient human skull in Papua New Guinea back in 1929, he assumed it was millions of years old. Now, researchers have uncovered its real story.
The skull is actually 6,000 years old and belonged to a tsunami victim, according to analysis published in the journal PLOS ONE. And even though it's younger than originally thought, the skull likely belongs to the oldest known tsunami victim.
Ancient Papua New Guinea skull called oldest-known tsunami victim https://t.co/mTaCvf5O2v pic.twitter.com/Kf1pAIepl1
— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 25, 2017
Researchers investigated geologic deposits from the area of northern Papau New Guinea where the skull was originally found. These turned out to be tsunami deposits full of fossilized sea organisms, NPR reported. Researchers also used radioactive dating to narrow down the skull's age, proving it belonged to a modern human. Kathryn Krawczyk
A robot with an extremely concerning sense of humor has just become a citizen of Saudi Arabia, Arab News reports, making her (it?) the first robot citizen in the world.
"Sophia" was created by Hanson Robotics and might be recognizable to Americans from her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in April, where she lost a game of rock, paper, scissors, and then coolly told the host: "This is a good beginning to my plan to dominate the human race." Then there was that time at SXSW when her creator, David Hanson, casually asked, "Do you want to destroy humans?" and she answered: "Okay. I will destroy humans."
Sophia was no less creepy during her appearance at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Wednesday. While the robot expressed flattery at becoming a Saudi citizen — "I am very honored and proud for this unique distinction" — she also hinted at that whole "world domination" thing again.
"You've been reading too much Elon Musk," Sophia told the moderator, Andrew Ross Sorkin, when he made a comment about wanting to prevent a bad future. "And watching too many Hollywood movies. Don't worry, if you're nice to me, I'll be nice to you." Watch her eerie interview below. Jeva Lange
As President Trump's treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin should be one of the most effective advocates for Trump's $1.5 trillion tax plan. But it seems he's just getting in the way.
A new Politico report details how Mnuchin still hasn't gained House Republicans' trust, as well as some downright uncomfortable exchanges between the secretary and GOP congressmen.
Mnuchin's problems started when, in a September discussion on tax reform, he awkwardly asked House Republicans to raise the debt ceiling "for me." Rep. Ryan Costello (R-Pa.) told The Hill that Mnuchin's comments were "about as well received as his wife's Instagram post."
Mnuchin hasn't talked to many of those Republicans since, and Politico said the comment is still fresh in their minds. The treasury secretary is also often described as "quiet" and "socially awkward."
So even though the budget resolution passed by the House on Thursday should make it easier for the GOP to pass its prized tax plan, Mnuchin's attitude doesn't seem to be helping. You can read more about Mnuchin's profound awkwardness at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk
This November, be thankful for your four-day weekend — the United States Senate might not be so lucky. Majority Leader Mitch "I Hate Fun" McConnell (R-Ky.) allegedly told members this week that they might be forced to stay in session the weekend before Thanksgiving as well as the actual week of the holiday, Politico reports. Thanksgiving week is normally a recess for Congress, which raises the question: Leader McConnell, what do you have against cranberry sauce?
Then again, McConnell has never seemed properly exuberant about Thanksgiving:
Plus there is the fact that Republicans have just 14 legislative days left before the Thanksgiving recess, and the ambitious task of pushing through tax reform before the end of the year. The House passed a Senate-approved budget resolution Thursday, setting up the path forward, but House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) said the GOP will take until Nov. 1 to introduce their tax bill, limiting time to move forward on the legislation before the looming December deadline, when Congress will also have to wrangle with the budget and a possible decision on the DACA immigration program.
So far, though, McConnell's threats have failed to impress anyone. Last week, the Senate observed its normal Thursday half-day despite McConnell's warning of a crackdown on the "light workweek," Politico reports. Long live fun! Jeva Lange