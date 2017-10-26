Trump delays release of some John F. Kennedy assassination files

President Trump is delaying the release of some files related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination, citing national security issues, the White House announced Thursday evening.

A deadline was set by Congress 25 years ago, ordering the National Archives to release 35,000 pages by midnight, but Trump was able to object to some of the documents being made public due to security issues. "I am ordering today that the veil finally be lifted," he wrote in a memo Thursday evening. "At the same time, executive departments and agencies have proposed to me that certain information should continue to be redacted because of national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns. I have no choice — today — but to accept those redactions rather than allow potentially irreversible harm to our nation's security."

These sensitive documents will now be reviewed over the next six months. The National Archives posted to its website 2,891 of the JFK documents Thursday night. The Week Staff