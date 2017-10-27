Owner of Insys Therapeutics charged with bribing doctors to prescribe powerful opioid spray

Dr. John N. Kapoor, the billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics, was arrested and charged Thursday with bribing doctors to prescribe Subsys, a spray meant for cancer patients that contains the highly addictive synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Kapoor, 74, was arrested in Phoenix, and is facing federal charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit fraud, and conspiracy to violate an anti-kickback law; the racketeering and fraud charges alone carry possible prison sentences of up to 20 years. Subsys was approved by the FDA to treat cancer patients who have pain that can't be helped by any other narcotics, and a 30-day supply costs between $3,000 and $30,000, NBC News reports; in the last year, Insys has sold $240 million worth of Subsys. Prosecutors allege Insys paid doctors hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for them prescribing Subsys, which is 100 times stronger than morphine.
Three of the top prescribers have been convicted of accepting bribes from Insys, and Insys denies any wrongdoing, saying the company cannot be held responsible for how doctors prescribe products. Over the summer, former employee and whistleblower Patty Nixon told NBC News she was trained to make sure doctors prescribed Subsys, even to patients who did not have cancer. She contacted insurance companies on behalf of the patients and doctors, she said, sometimes pretending to work for a doctor who treated cancer patients to make it easier for her requests to go through. Catherine Garcia
Trevor Noah applauds what Trump promised to do on the opioid crisis, explains what he actually did
America has a serious opioid problem, and it began with doctors freely prescribing pain medicine that drugmakers swore wasn't addictive but actually was, Trevor Noah said on Thursday's Daily Show. He noted the case of tiny Kermit, West Virginia, where drug distributors shipped a huge amount of oxycodone. "Nine million pills for 400 people?" he marveled. "Even if one of those people is Charlie Sheen, that still leaves 8 million pills unaccounted for." In response, the pharmaceutical industry bought the right to write a law shutting down a DEA enforcement mechanism to stop such suspect shipments.
"So the opioid crisis is huge and the pharmaceutical industry isn't really interested in helping," Noah said. "But fortunately my friends, as we saw in August, there's one man who gets it." President Trump promised 10 weeks ago he'd declare the opioid crisis a national emergency, which could have been a big step, and on Thursday, "Trump finally came through — give him a round of applause, don't be haters," Noah told his audience. "He declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency — which I just realized is not a thing."
It may seems like an insignificant word change, but there's a major difference between a national emergency and a public heath emergency, Noah explained — the former, which Trump promised to sign, has access to $23 billion, while the latter gives opioid crisis fighters access to a fund with $57,000. "That's a huge difference," he said. "Put it this way: If you had to go to rehab, who would you want funding it, the CEO of Verizon, or Craig who works at Verizon?" He sighed. "This isn't even one of those days where I'm angry at Trump, I'm just disappointed," Noah said, offering a darkly hilarious comparison between what promised and what he delivered. Watch below. Peter Weber
"The Trump administration seems permanently inundated by scandal and constantly under siege," so "many on the right seem to want to live in an alternate reality where Trump actually isn't president," Seth Meyers said on Thursday's Late Night. Who is president, then? Well, on Fox News, it's Hillary Clinton, he said. "And in particular, they've tried to dredge up a series of debunked and overblown stories to muddy the waters and make it look like it was actually Hillary who colluded with Russia," constantly repeating that the "real Russia scandal" involves Clinton, not President Trump.
Meyers briefly discussed reports that the Clinton campaign helped finance the research on Trump and Russia commingling that a former British spy, Christopher Steele, complied into a now-famous dossier. He then showed the "new entry to one of our favorite montages" — Sean Hannity trying to defend Trump by repeating the most salacious claim from the dossier. But if "Fox News would much rather talk about Hillary than Donald Trump," they're not alone, Meyers said. "The right, in the Trump era, doesn't have coherent principles or an ideology, it just has enemies. Which is why they prefer to inhabit an alternate reality where Hillary Clinton is president. And what little you do hear about Trump won't be negative."
Meyers looked at some of Fox News' sycophantic interviews with Trump — 18 since he was president — comparing Fox News hosts to "dance moms quietly doing the routine in the background so their kids won't mess up." He also feigned sympathy for Trump: "To be fair, you might also have an inflated ego if there was a whole TV channel dedicated to showering you with praise." You can watch that and more below. Peter Weber
Employees at the Center for Elections Systems at Kennesaw State University, which runs Georgia's elections system, destroyed data from a computer server just a few days after a lawsuit was filed against state election officials, The Associated Press reports.
The lawsuit was filed July 3 by election reform advocates, who want Georgia to stop using its old and flawed election technology. The state uses AccuVote touchscreen voting machines, which are easy to hack and do not keep hard copies of who people voted for. The plaintiffs, who want this system retired, also argued that the results of November's election and a special congressional runoff on June 20 cannot be trusted because of the problematic machines.
An email obtained by AP shows that on July 7, center technicians wiped clean a server that held important statewide election-related data. It's not clear who ordered that the data, which could have revealed if the results of recent elections were compromised, be erased. A spokesperson for Brian Kemp, Georgia's Republican secretary of state, said his office was not involved.
In August 2016, a security researcher named Logan Lamb found a major security hole in the server — information on Georgia's 6.7 million voters was online, including their Social Security numbers, party affiliation, and birthdays. Lamb said based on what he saw, the polling data could have been altered, with voters dropped and added, AP reports, and he notified election authorities. Six months later, it wasn't fixed, and the FBI became involved in March. Kennesaw State said in a statement Thursday that the server was set to be repurposed after the FBI returned it, and that's why it was wiped clean. Richard DeMillo, a Georgia Tech computer scientist following the case, told AP that deleting the data "forestalls any forensic investigation at all. People who have nothing to hide don't behave this way." Catherine Garcia
CVS has made a $66 billion bid for Aetna, the America's third-largest health insurer, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
After The Wall Street Journal first reported on the bid Thursday, shares of Aetna rose more than 11 percent while CVS shares went down 3 percent. Should CVS acquire Aetna, it would potentially make it easier for CVS to negotiate prices with drugmakers, and could also give CVS a boost as speculation grows over Amazon entering the drug prescription market, Reuters reports. CVS made its bid in early October, but the company and Aetna have been in talks about a deal for several months, several people told Reuters, and they're not expected to reach an agreement for several weeks. Catherine Garcia
After several women accused journalist Mark Halperin of sexual harassment during his time as political director at ABC News, Penguin Press announced Thursday it has canceled plans to publish an updated version of his book Game Change.
Halperin was co-authoring the book, featuring stories from the 2016 presidential election, with John Heilemann. HBO announced earlier in the day it is no longer moving forward with a miniseries about the election that was going to be based on this book, saying in a statement, "HBO has no tolerance for sexual harassment within the company or its productions." Halperin is also a senior political analyst at MSNBC, and the network said he is leaving his role "until the questions around his past conduct are fully understood."
The women who came forward and spoke to CNN and The Washington Post shared similar stories, with several saying Halperin propositioned them for sex while on the campaign trail, and others saying he pressed his genitals against them. He denies doing so, but in a statement to CNN said he "did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me. I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize." Catherine Garcia
In the 21 years since President Bill Clinton designated 1.9 million acres in southern Utah as the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, dozens of extinct forms of lizards, frogs, birds, crocodiles, and even several dinosaurs have been discovered by paleontologists, who are afraid that under President Trump, the only thing people will be digging for in the area is coal.
Grand Staircase-Escalante, specifically the Kaiparowits Plateau, is rich with fossils, and because of the national monument's size, most of it is still untouched by paleontologists. Trump has ordered Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to take a closer look at the major national monuments created in the last two decades, and he's proposed making Grand Staircase-Escalante smaller, and allowing coal mining, oil drilling, and mineral extraction on the land. When Clinton created the monument, Utah Republicans weren't happy, in part because it ended a proposed coal mine; there is an estimated 62 billion tons of coal where the fossil beds are.
"The research in the monument, from my perspective, has only just begun," paleontologist Jeff Eaton told the Los Angeles Times. "The shrinking of it for what I would say are fairly petty, shallow, and short-term interests will clearly interfere with, and even potentially destroy, aspects of future research." Most of the fossils that are discovered in Grand Staircase-Escalante are sent to Salt Lake City's National History Museum of Utah, and perhaps that's one way to get the president interested in keeping the national monument the way it is — tell him the next dinosaur discovered will be named the Trumposaurus, and it'll be on display in front of fawning crowds in perpetuity. Catherine Garcia
President Trump is delaying the release of some files related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination, citing national security issues, the White House announced Thursday evening.
A deadline was set by Congress 25 years ago, ordering the National Archives to release 35,000 pages by midnight, but Trump was able to object to some of the documents being made public due to security issues. "I am ordering today that the veil finally be lifted," he wrote in a memo Thursday evening. "At the same time, executive departments and agencies have proposed to me that certain information should continue to be redacted because of national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns. I have no choice — today — but to accept those redactions rather than allow potentially irreversible harm to our nation's security."
These sensitive documents will now be reviewed over the next six months. The National Archives posted to its website 2,891 of the JFK documents Thursday night. Catherine Garcia