Paul Manafort's indictment involves a $1.3 million luxury shopping spree

President Trump's former foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos, was charged Monday with making false statements regarding his contact with a Russian "professor" who claimed he had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton during the campaign. Papadopoulos was arrested in July, and reportedly has been cooperating with government officials since.

"Defendant Papadopoulos acknowledged that the professor had told him about the Russians possessing 'dirt' on then-candidate Hillary Clinton in the form of 'thousands of emails,' but stated multiple times that he learned that information prior to joining the [Trump] campaign," the charges read. "In truth and in fact, however, defendant Papadopoulos learned he would be an adviser to the campaign in early March, and met the professor on or about March 14, 2016; the professor only took interest in defendant Papadopoulos because of his status with the campaign; and the professor told defendant Papadopoulos about the 'thousands of emails' on or about April 26, 2016, when defendant Papadopoulos had been a foreign policy adviser to the campaign for over a month."

Papadopoulos is pleading guilty. He had additionally told federal investigators that the professor was "a nothing" and "just a guy talk[ing] up connections or something," the charges add.

President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was also indicted Monday, although his charges are less directly related to allegations of collusion between the campaign and Russia. Read more about charges against Papadopoulos here. Jeva Lange