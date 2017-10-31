Trump is reportedly 'seething' and plotting after Mueller indictments, aides are 'freaking out'
The White House spent Monday insisting that everything was calm after Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of President Trump's campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his top aide, Rick Gates, plus the newly announced guilty plea of a Trump campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos. Trump's lawyers and White House press secretary insisted the president had no big reaction to the news.
But "Trump's anger Monday was visible to those who interacted with him, and the mood in the corridors of the White House was one of weariness and fear of the unknown," The Washington Post reports. Trump spent much of Monday watching TV upstairs in his private residence, "seething," a Republican close to the White House tells CNN. "In the hours after the indictment," The Associated Press says, "the president angrily told one confidant that Manafort had been a campaign 'part-timer' who had only helped steer the convention and got too much credit for Trump's ability to hold onto the nomination."
Trump had been expecting the Manafort indictment, but was taken off guard by the news that Papadopoulos had been cooperating with Mueller. "The walls are closing in," one senior Republican in close contact with top staffers told the Post. "Everyone is freaking out." The Post adds:
Away from the podium, Trump staffers fretted privately over whether Manafort or Gates might share with Mueller's team damaging information about other colleagues. They expressed concern in particular about Gates because he has a young family, may be more stretched financially than Manafort, and continued to be involved in Trump's political operation and had access to the White House, including attending West Wing meetings after Trump was sworn in. [The Washington Post]
Trump is said to be especially concerned that Mueller is nosing around in his business dealings. His lawyers and top aides are encouraging him to refrain from attacking Mueller, but former strategist Stephen Bannon and adviser Roger Stone are urging him to go on the offensive. Peter Weber
Paul Manafort, the former chairman of President Trump's 2016 campaign, was indicted Monday on 12 counts stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election interference. Manafort was implicated along with a former business associate, Richard Gates; both pled not guilty to the charges Monday and are on house arrest.
In a statement Monday afternoon, Manafort spokesman Kevin Downing dismissed Mueller's case against his client as "ridiculous" and a "very novel theory," singling out the charges of money laundering and false statements related to foreign lobbying in particular. "Today you see an indictment brought by the Office of Special Counsel that is using a very novel theory to prosecute Mr. Manafort regarding a [Foreign Agents Registration Act] filing. The United States government has only used that offense six times since 1966 and only resulted in one conviction."
Downing continued: "The second thing about this indictment that I, myself, find most ridiculous is a claim that maintaining offshore accounts to bring all your funds into the United States, as a scheme to conceal from the United States government, is ridiculous."
Read the full statement below. Kimberly Alters
Manafort's spox blasts out this statement, attributable to to Kevin Downing: pic.twitter.com/zdcBoFkIis
— Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) October 30, 2017
American special operations forces reportedly captured key Benghazi attack suspect Mustafa al-Imam in Libya on Sunday and are transporting him back to the U.S. for trial, The Associated Press reports. President Trump reportedly approved the mission himself. "Because of this successful operation, al-Imam will face justice in the United States for his role in the Sept. 11, 2012 attacks in Benghazi, which resulted in the deaths of Ambassador Christopher Stevens, Glen Doherty, Sean Smith, and Tyrone Woods," Trump said in a statement.
The Benghazi attack has been a major point of criticism against then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In a 2016 presidential debate, Trump falsely claimed Stevens "sent 600 requests for help" and claimed incorrectly that Clinton "didn't answer" the "call" at "3 o'clock in the morning."
Another alleged Benghazi attacker, Abu Khattala, went on trial in Washington earlier in October, facing charges such as "murder of an internationally protected person," AP writes. More than a dozen other people have also been charged over the attack.
The plan to capture al-Imam had reportedly been in the works for months. "The arrest of the man shows that President Trump, who vowed during his campaign to fill the wartime prison at Guantanamo Bay with 'bad dudes,' is willing to use civilian courts to prosecute terrorism suspects captured overseas," The New York Times reports. Jeva Lange
Pitchers for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros are complaining about the feel of the 2017 World Series baseballs. "The World Series ball is slicker," pitcher Justin Verlander, whose Astros are up 3-2 in the series and who starts on the mound for Game 6 on Tuesday, told Sports Illustrated. "No doubt ... You know when you sign a receipt at Starbucks, and if you don't hold the paper down with your hand, the pen just slides across the paper and the ink doesn't stick to it? That's what it's like sometimes trying to sign these balls. That's how slick the leather is."
The slicker balls are having a noticeable effect on the game, pitchers claim. The Dodgers' Yu Darvish "threw 14 sliders and did not get a single swing and miss on the pitch" in Game 3, Sports Illustrated writes. "It was the first time in 34 starts this year that Darvish did not get a swing and miss on his slider." In Darvish's own words: "I had trouble with the ball throwing a slider. It was slicker."
While ball-juicing conspiracies are a perennial complaint in baseball, the 2017 World Series has seen an astronomical rise in home runs. Game 5 on Sunday had seven dingers, adding to a record World Series total of 22 home runs — already. The 2002 World Series previously had the most home runs for the championship series, with 21 homers in seven games between the Anaheim Angels and the San Francisco Giants.
MLB's senior vice president of baseball operations, Peter Woodfork, said the league has done nothing to change the balls. "The only difference is the gold stamping on the baseballs," he said of the ink, which in the regular season is blue. But Sports Illustrated obtained World Series baseballs and agrees — something's fishy. Read the full investigation here, and why more home runs might not a good thing in baseball at The Week. Jeva Lange
Sarah Huckabee Sanders just read a viral email forward from 2011 to reporters to explain the White House's position on tax reform
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders launched into her first press briefing Monday since early morning reports about Special Counsel Robert Mueller indictments with a convoluted story about — taxes? "I want to start the briefing today by addressing a topic I know all of you are preparing to ask me about," joked Sanders, "and that's tax reform."
In order to explain why tax reform is needed, Sanders gave an almost word-for-word recitation of a viral email forward that has been circulating since at least 2011. "Suppose that every day, 10 people — for our purposes, we'll say 'reporters' — go out for beer, and the bill for all 10 comes to $100," she began. "If these 10 reporters paid their tab every night the way we pay our taxes, it would go something like this: The first four, the poorest, would pay nothing. The fifth would pay $1. The sixth would pay $3. The seventh would pay $7. The eighth would pay … "
Sanders quickly lost everyone:
The funniest part of Sarah Huckabee Sander's anecdote is the idea of 10 reporters only drinking $100 worth of beer.
— Ali Watkins (@AliWatkins) October 30, 2017
Sanders, sounding like America's worst math teacher, is reading a very convoluted tax parable about reporters drinking in a bar.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 30, 2017
REPORTERS DONT LEAVE THE BAR ASKING EACH OTHER ABOUT THE BILL
— Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) October 30, 2017
Tax reform was confusing before, but now, after hearing Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ story about reporters, it all makes sense to me.
— Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) October 30, 2017
is Sarah Sanders reading…..an email forward from my elderly uncle?
— Tom Namako (@TomNamako) October 30, 2017
Watch the whole thing below. Jeva Lange
Here's that whole anecdote from Sarah Huckabee-Sanders that, to my ear, sounded like an email your relative would forward you pic.twitter.com/y3ZpW855Jy
— Colin Jones (@colinjones) October 30, 2017
Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta is stepping down from his firm, the Podesta Group, after finding himself a target of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign's possible collusion with Russia, Politico reports. Podesta was reportedly sucked into Mueller's probe during an investigation into the finances of President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. "Manafort organized a PR campaign on behalf of a nonprofit called the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine," Politico writes. "Podesta Group was one of several firms that were paid to do work on the PR campaign to promote Ukraine in the U.S."
Podesta — whose brother, John Podesta, served as Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman — told his staff Monday that he was stepping down because he "needs to fight this as an individual, but doesn't want the firm to fight it," a person familiar with the farewell speech said. Podesta will be succeeded by the firm's CEO, Kimberley Fritts.
On Monday, Mueller brought charges against Manafort. An indictment of Trump aide George Papadopoulos was also unsealed. Jeva Lange
A judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday blocked President Trump's August memo directing the Pentagon to implement a ban on transgender troops, The Associated Press reports. Trump's order, which came as a surprise in July, demanded that the Defense Department stop accepting openly transgender recruits but allowed Pentagon leadership to decide whether active transgender personnel could continue in their roles.
Monday's ruling means that the ban cannot be enforced as it is debated in courts: "U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote Monday that transgender members of the military who had sued over the change were likely to win their lawsuit and barred the Trump administration from reversing course," AP writes.
The judge did, however, deny the plaintiffs' motion to lift the ban on funds for gender reassignment surgery, The Hill reports. Trump's memo prohibited federal spending on sex-reassignment surgeries unless they are needed "to protect the health of an individual who has already begun a course of treatment to reassign his or her sex."
Over the summer, Trump's ban was met by heavy criticism, including from Republicans and veterans. "Any American who meets current medical and readiness standards should be allowed to continue serving ... regardless of their gender identity," said Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) at the time. Jeva Lange
Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller is reportedly at risk of having his leg amputated after graphic in-game injury
Doctors are reportedly racing to save the leg of Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller, who damaged an artery after dislocating his knee in an attempt to make a touchdown reception during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Bleacher Report writes. "Vascular surgeons are trying to save Bears TE Zach Miller's leg, not just his career," tweeted ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Our hearts go out to Zach Miller and @ChicagoBears after #KneeDislocation (PCL, PLC, ACL) with arterial injury. pic.twitter.com/2E8Ap3MOxc
— Brian Waterman, MD (@H2O_SportsMD) October 30, 2017
"On top of losing a player who has 20 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns this season, the play came with another blow to the Bears," the Chicago Tribune writes. "Officials originally ruled Miller had made a touchdown catch, which would have cut the Saints' third-quarter lead to 14-10. But they overturned the call upon review, and the Bears settled for Connor Barth's 44-yard field goal to make it 14-6."
Added Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky of his 33-year-old teammate: "Zach means a lot to this team beyond the X's and O's and what he brings to the field but what he brings to us as a person. Specifically how much he has helped me grow in this process. You never want to see a teammate go down like that." Jeva Lange