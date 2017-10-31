Netflix announces the end of House of Cards after Kevin Spacey allegations

On Monday, Netflix and the production company Media Rights Capital announced that House of Cards will end after its current sixth seasons, appearing to link the decision to the allegations Sunday night by actor Anthony Rapp that star Kevin Spacey had made sexual advances on him when he was 14 and Spacey was 26, and Spacey's widely panned response. Netflix and MRC said they had sent executives to the House of Cards set in Baltimore on Monday to make sure actors "continue to feel safe and supported." Spacey had not been scheduled to be on set.

But Netflix and MRC had actually decided to cancel the show several months ago, The Associated Press reports, and Variety says the streaming service and production company are already working on at least one House of Cards spinoff, presumably not starring Spacey. House of Cards was Netflix's first big original hit, and it has been nominated for 53 Primetime Emmys.

Rapp cited the multiple allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein for his decision to go public with his Spacey allegation. On Monday, Weinstein was permanently barred from the Producers Guild of America, and The New York Times reported two news sexual assault allegations against him dating back to the 1970s. Separately, NBC News terminated its contract with political analyst Mark Halperin over sexual harassment allegations, The New Republic launched an investigation into publisher Hamilton Fish, and a cast member-turned-producer on The Bachelor filed suit against the production company, claiming retaliation for complaining about sexual harassment. Peter Weber