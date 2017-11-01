Civil War historians are unimpressed, disturbed by John Kelly's views on Robert E. Lee, the Civil War
In a Fox News interview on Monday night, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said that "Robert E. Lee was an honorable man" who "gave up his country for his state, which 150 years ago was more important than country," and argued that "the lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War." In defending those assertions about the Civil War on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said "many historians" agree with Kelly "that a failure to compromise was a cause of the Civil War." Civil War historians tell The Washington Post that Kelly's views on the war are outdated or debunked, "sad," "strange," "dangerous," and "kind of depressing."
"It's the Jim Crow version of the causes of the Civil War," Columbia University history professor Stephanie McCurry, who wrote a book on the Civil War, told the Post. "I mean, it tracks all of the major talking points of this pro-Confederate view of the Civil War." "This is profound ignorance," said David Blight, a history professor and Civil War author at Yale. "I mean, it's one thing to hear it from Trump ... but General Kelly has a long history in the American military."
"In 1861, compromise wasn't possible because some Southerners just wanted out; they wanted a separate nation where they could protect slavery into the indefinite future," McCurry said. "That's what they said when they seceded. That's what they said in their constitution when they wrote one." Blight added that "of course we yearn for compromise," but "look, Robert E. Lee was not a compromiser. He chose treason. ... Lee was a Confederate nationalist." You can read more of their critiques at The Washington Post, and watch a more late-night takedown of Kelly from Late Night's Amber Ruffin below. Peter Weber
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros 3-1 Tuesday night in Game 6 of the World Series, forcing the first Game 7 in Dodger Stadium history.
George Springer hit a solo home run in the third inning, giving the Astros the lead, but the Dodgers came back in the sixth inning with two runs and a Joc Pederson solo home run in the seventh. Game 7 is set for Wednesday, with the first pitch at 8:20 p.m. ET. Catherine Garcia
On Twitter Tuesday night, President Trump said he has ordered the Department of Homeland Security to "step up our already Extreme Vetting Program."
I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017
Trump made the announcement in the wake of Tuesday afternoon's truck attack in New York City, when a suspect, a 29-year-old man from Uzbekistan, drove a truck onto a busy bike path in lower Manhattan, killing eight people. The suspect came to the United States in 2010, law enforcement officials said. The Trump administration has called for a travel ban against citizens from seven countries; Uzbekistan is not on the list. Catherine Garcia
Last week, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team interviewed Sam Clovis, national co-chairman of President Trump's 2016 campaign and chief policy adviser, a person familiar with the situation told NBC News on Tuesday. He also testified before the investigating grand jury.
Clovis was the supervisor of George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser to the campaign who is cooperating with Mueller and pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to making false statements about his interactions with Russians. Court documents unsealed on Monday describe emails between an unnamed "campaign supervisor" and Papadopoulos, with the supervisor saying "great work" after they spoke about Russians trying to arrange a meeting between Trump and Russian officials. Clovis' attorney confirmed to NBC News that Clovis is the supervisor in the emails.
Notably, Clovis, a former Pentagon official and unsuccessful Senate candidate from Iowa, is President Trump's choice to be chief scientist at the Department of Agriculture, despite the fact that he is not and never has been a scientist. Catherine Garcia
House Republicans have postponed the release of their tax bill, a congressional aide told The New York Times Tuesday night.
Instead of Wednesday, the bill will be unveiled on Thursday. Over the past several weeks, House Republicans have been holding closed-door meetings, attempting to fill in the tax framework President Trump released in September.
Speaking to conservative groups on Tuesday afternoon, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) announced that the draft bill would immediately cut the top corporate tax rate to 20 percent and would phase in full repeal of the estate tax over several years, a meeting attendee told the Times. Much of the bill remains a mystery, including if the top income tax rate will go up or down and how it would affect pretax retirement savings. Catherine Garcia
Several media outlets, citing law enforcement officials, have identified the suspect in Tuesday's deadly truck attack in lower Manhattan as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, a 29-year-old from Uzbekistan.
Saipov entered the United States in 2010, and has lived in Ohio, Florida, and New Jersey, law enforcement officials told ABC News. He is married and has three children, and was the registered statutory agent for two trucking companies in Ohio, ABC News reports. Saipov allegedly drove a rented truck down a bike path Tuesday afternoon, killing eight people and injuring more than a dozen others. Catherine Garcia
CBS on Tuesday said it is "looking into" allegations of sexual harassment made against actor Jeremy Piven, star of the network's new drama Wisdom of the Crowd.
On Twitter Monday, actress Ariane Bellamar claimed that while on the set of Entourage and again at the Playboy Mansion, Piven "cornered" and groped her. Bellamar did not say if the alleged incident took place during shooting of the Entourage series or 2015 movie. In a statement, HBO said this was "the first we are hearing about Ariane Bellamar's allegations concerning Jeremy Piven. Everyone at HBO and our productions is aware that zero tolerance for sexual harassment is our policy. Anyone experiencing an unsafe working environment has several avenues for making complaints that we take very seriously." Piven has not yet responded to the allegations. Catherine Garcia
Following the truck attack in Manhattan that left at least eight people dead and more than a dozen injured, President Trump tweeted Tuesday evening about the Islamic State, saying militants "must not" be let into the United States.
"We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere," Trump said. "Enough!" It was his second tweet on the incident; about an hour earlier, he wrote, "In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!" Several minutes after his tweet about ISIS, Trump followed up with: "My thoughts, condolences, and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you!"
Police say a 29-year-old man drove his rented truck down a bike path in lower Manhattan, hitting several pedestrians before ramming into a school bus. The suspect then exited the vehicle, carrying "imitation firearms," and was shot by police. The suspect is in custody, being treated at a nearby hospital. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that based on the information available, "this was an act of terror," but no terror organization has claimed responsibility yet for the incident. Catherine Garcia