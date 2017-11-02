As Trump prepares for Asia trip, North Korea may be planning another missile test

South Korea's spy agency warned lawmakers Thursday that it suspects North Korea may be readying another missile test, Reuters reports. "The active movement of vehicles around the missile research institute in Pyongyang" raises the possibility, Reuters says, just days before President Trump is expected to visit South Korea Nov. 7-8 as part of his nearly two-week trip to five Asian countries.
North Korea has not launched a missile since it fired one over Japan on Sept. 15, but it has recently warned the world to take "literally" the country's threat to test a nuclear weapon above ground. Trump will address the South Korean National Assembly on Nov. 8 in a speech where he plans to call for "maximizing" pressure on Pyongyang.
China was the last country to conduct an above ground nuclear test, in 1980. A North Korean above ground nuclear test would be seen as a significant escalation of tensions between the United States and North Korea. Kelly O'Meara Morales
On Thursday, The Associated Press reported that Russian hackers targeted prominent U.S. politicians and defense contractors, Russian opposition leaders, and Ukrainian officials in addition to the Democratic National Committee. AP obtained what it called a "digital hit list" containing thousands of Kremlin targets from the cybersecurity firm Secureworks, which traced the data after a hacking group known as Fancy Bear tried to "phish" email accounts using a public profile on an email link management platform.
Of the 4,700 individual email addresses targeted by Fancy Bear, AP was able to connect roughly half to account holders. Among the notable targets were then-Secretary of State John Kerry, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, defense contractors for Boeing and Raytheon, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, and the Russian punk band, Pussy Riot. Fancy Bear has long been accused of working on behalf of the Kremlin, and Secureworks' findings also show direct connections between these phishing efforts and the hacking of the DNC's emails during the 2016 presidential election.
Keir Giles, the director of the Conflict Studies Research Center in Cambridge, reviewed AP's findings and called the data "a master list of individuals whom Russia would like to spy on, embarrass, discredit, or silence." "It's a wish list of who you'd want to target to further Russian interests," Giles said.
The massive scope of the Secureworks' findings indicates that even if the Russian hackers succeeded in breaching but a small portion of their targeted accounts, the data drawn from could be multiple terabytes' worth — which would make Fancy Bear's effort one of the largest data leaks in history. Read more about the operation at The Associated Press. Kelly O'Meara Morales
House Republicans released their Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Thursday, a tax reform proposal that includes new tax brackets and rates, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The proposal would not change the tax rate for married Americans making more than a million dollars, which is currently at 39.6 percent. Married Americans making up to $90,000 would pay 12 percent, which could potentially mean they pay more; under current law, married couples making less than $18,650 only pay 10 percent, but couples making up to $75,900 pay 15 percent. The GOP additionally proposed that married couples making $260,000 pay 25 percent, and American families making up to $1 million, 35 percent.
With this bill, a typical middle-income family of four, earning $59,000 (the median household income), will receive a $1,182 tax cut.
— Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) November 2, 2017
Republicans have also proposed raising the standard deduction, with married couples able to deduct $24,000, up from the current $12,700. The child tax credit, now at $1,000, would also get a boost, to $1,600 plus $300 for the taxpayer, spouse, and non-child dependents.
Only very minor changes were proposed for retirement accounts, while the GOP additionally proposed lowering mortgage interest deduction for new homes to $500,000, down from today's $1 million. The GOP also proposed a $10,000 cap on state and local tax deduction (SALT). Read the full breakdown at The Wall Street Journal, and why the Republican tax plan is already on the ropes at The Week. Jeva Lange
Update 11:04 a.m. ET: Sam Clovis has withdrawn his nomination for chief scientist of the Department of Agriculture, The Associated Press reports. Our original post appears below.
President Trump's nominee for chief scientist of the Department of Agriculture, Sam Clovis, might know all about science fiction, but his open acknowledgement of a lack of hard science credentials has left many wondering how he is possibly in consideration for a job with the word "scientist" literally in the title, The Washington Post reports.
Appointees to the chief scientist position are required to be "among distinguished scientists with specialized training or significant experience in agricultural research, education, and economics." Clovis has a bachelor's degree in political science and an MBA and doctorate in public administration. In a letter to Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Clovis argued that he meets the job requirements simply by having run for state office in Iowa:
"Please list all graduate level courses you have taken in natural science," the second of [Stabenow's] 10 questions requested.
"None," Clovis replied.
"Please list all membership and leadership roles you have held within any agricultural scientific, agricultural education, or agricultural economic organizations," the third question read.
"None," Clovis replied.
"Please describe any awards, designations, or academic recognition you have received specifically related to agricultural science," the fourth question read.
"None," Clovis replied. [The Washington Post]
In another question, Clovis told Stabenow that his "specialized training or significant experience" in agriculture research came from the fact that "one cannot be a credible candidate in [Iowa] without significant agricultural experience and knowledge." Clovis' bid for Iowa state treasurer in 2014 was unsuccessful.
There could be even more problems afoot for Clovis, who was interviewed last week by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team. As the former national co-chair of Trump's campaign, Clovis was the supervisor of George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser who pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to making false statements to the FBI about his interactions with Russians. CNN reported Thursday that due to the probe, Clovis' nomination could soon be withdrawn. Jeva Lange
The Democratic National Committee coordinated with Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign to funnel party funds toward her nomination, former DNC interim chair Donna Brazile revealed in a book excerpt published Thursday at Politico. In the book blurb, Brazile recalls how she came to realize that the Clinton campaign was controlling party funds months before Clinton won the party's nomination over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
Soon after the Democratic National Convention in July 2016, Brazile writes, she received a phone call from Gary Gensler, the chief financial officer of the Clinton campaign. Gensler told Brazile that the DNC was $2 million in debt, and that the Clinton campaign had been bankrolling the party, per a Joint Fundraising Agreement signed by the Clinton campaign and the former CEO of the DNC.
The agreement, Brazile explains, worked like this: "In exchange for raising money and investing in the DNC, Hillary would control the party's finances, strategy, and all the money raised. Her campaign had the right of refusal of who would be the party communications director, and it would make final decisions on all the other staff." The document had been signed in August 2015 — nearly a year before Clinton became the party's presumptive nominee the following June.
On Sept. 7, 2016, Brazile says she called Sanders to inform him about the Joint Fundraising Agreement, which she says was "unethical" and "compromised the party's integrity." Read more about that phone call — in which she said Sanders reacted "stoically" — and about the intersection between the DNC and Clinton campaign at Politico. Kelly O'Meara Morales
The Justice Department is gathering evidence to potentially charge Russian officials over the 2016 DNC hack
Justice Department prosecutors have gathered evidence to potentially charge more than six Russian government officials over the 2016 Democratic National Committee hack, The Wall Street Journal reports. WikiLeaks published the DNC emails, as well as correspondences by Hillary Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta, in the lead-up to the presidential election.
People familiar with the Justice Department's ongoing investigation say that it is unlikely any Russian government officials will actually be arrested over the hack. Instead, the department "has been bringing more cases against alleged hackers acting on behalf of foreign governments as a means of making the allegations public and potentially forcing a change in behavior," The Wall Street Journal writes.
The investigation is separate from the probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russia's role influencing the 2016 election. The Justice Department and FBI were working on their investigation into the hacking for almost a year before Mueller came on. While the case is still in its preliminary stages, people familiar with the Justice Department's discussions say the charges could be brought early next year. Read the entire report at The Wall Street Journal. Jeva Lange
We've all seen the movie: Egyptologists discover a long-lost secret room within the Great Pyramid of Giza, and some sort of magical or mummified chaos ensues. Only this time, it's happening in real life — archaeologists have found a basketball court-length "void" hidden behind the walls of the Great Pyramid using advanced modern particle physics, NPR reports. "It is not known why the cavity exists or indeed if it holds anything of value because it is not obviously accessible," the BBC writes.
The Great Pyramid of Giza was built around 2500 BC. The newly discovered space sits above the pyramid's Grand Gallery. Some researchers believe the empty area's purpose is purely structural, meant to relieve the pressure of the 460-foot tall feat of human engineering. "What we are sure about is that this big void is there; that it is impressive; and that it was not expected as far as I know by any sort of theory," explained the Heritage Innovation Preservation Institute's Mehdi Tayoubi.
Unfortunately, real life is not often as exciting as Hollywood. "The romantic interpretation and what everyone wants to hear is that this is a hidden room and the king's body is inside or there's grave goods we didn't know about or we're going to learn more about history," Egyptologist Peter Der Manuelian told NPR. "And none of that is responsible speculation at the moment." Learn more about the mysterious space via Gizmodo, below. Jeva Lange
Scientists have discovered a secret, hidden chamber inside Giza's largest pyramid.
What do you think is in there? pic.twitter.com/5cLTaX8uXh
— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) November 2, 2017
The Houston Chronicle perfectly illustrates the emotional rollercoaster of winning a 7-game World Series
The Houston Astros won their first World Series title in franchise history on Wednesday night in a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7. The win represented not only a moment of celebration for the hurricane-ravaged city, but a satisfying payoff of years of hard work, rebuilding, and more than 106 losses between 2011 and 2013 for the team. As outfielder Carlos Beltran put it, "it only took 20 years to get to this position."
It was not exactly a cakewalk, though. Even coming off of triple-digit wins in the regular season, the Astros appeared to have met their match in the Dodgers, who pushed them through an epic series to a winner-take-all Game 7. The Dodgers won Game 1, the Astros Games 2 and 3, the Dodgers Game 4, Astros Game 5, and Dodgers Game 6.
Here is a look at what that rollercoaster of emotions — and the final, sweet payoff — looked like in the Magnolia City, as illustrated by the covers of the hometown paper, the Houston Chronicle. Jeva Lange
Nope, that wasn't a dream. The Astros won the World Series. https://t.co/1Vp0LBTM7Z pic.twitter.com/kILNCHtr71
— Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) November 2, 2017