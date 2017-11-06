MSNBC's Joe Scarborough solemnly skewers Washington's muted response to Texas massacre

The Morning Joe team expressed frustration with everyone from the media to the government following the church shooting in Texas on Sunday that left 26 people dead. "We are sadly coming up on the five-year anniversary next month of Sandy Hook," co-host Joe Scarborough pointed out. "And there were a lot of people that said ... if that's not going to do it, what is? And now we have Southern Baptist churches getting shot up."
The shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, is the fifth-worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, with the deadliest attack, in Las Vegas, taking place just last month.
"Had [the Texas shooter] been a radical Islamic terrorist with a beard named Mohammed, Washington would be melting down right now," Scarborough said. Read more about President Trump's response to the attack here, and watch the segment from Morning Joe below. Jeva Lange
The Trump administration has apparently given an executive order eliminating ObamaCare's individual mandate to the Office of Management and Budget, the Washington Examiner reports. President Trump is reportedly waiting to sign such an order to see if the GOP will first include repeal of the mandate in its tax reform bill.
The individual mandate is the portion of ObamaCare that requires individuals to purchase health care or face a fine. Though Trump could not literally undo the mandate via executive order, he could expand ObamaCare's "hardship exemptions," which offer a set of conditions, like bankruptcy or natural disaster, that would allow customers to not be penalized for not having coverage. A broader list of hardship exemptions would effectively curtail the individual mandate.
The executive order now awaits approval, as Trump has held off on signing it after Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) pushed to include the individual mandate's repeal in the GOP tax bill. The White House declined to comment on the Washington Examiner's report, saying that the administration "does not get ahead of potential executive orders until they're ready to be announced."
Last week, Trump tweeted his support for including a repeal of the "unfair and unpopular" mandate in the Republican tax bill. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said over the weekend that the repeal of the individual mandate was "one of the things being discussed" as House Republicans finalize their bill. An unnamed GOP senator told the Washington Examiner said repeal could be incorporated because the revenue it would generate "pays for so many tax cuts."
Still, some Republicans have warned that including a mandate repeal could make it harder to pass tax reform. Last week, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) told Politico's Seung Min Kim: "I would prefer to stay out of the health-care process because it's tough enough to do a tax bill." Kelly O'Meara Morales
Monday marks exactly one year before the 2018 midterm elections, and, in the true spirit of excessively long American campaign seasons, that means we will begin talking about next year's races before this year's election (Tuesday, Nov. 7) has even happened.
The 2018 campaign is expected to easily cost more than the $3.84 billion spent in America's last midterm cycle in 2014, McClatchy reports, with record-setting spending from candidates and political action committees alike. Priorities USA, a PAC that helped elect former President Barack Obama, is planning to drop $50 million on digital advertising alone, while the America First Action Super PAC, which supports President Trump, projects it will raise and spend $100 million. Control of Congress will be hotly contested, with the Republican majority facing external challenge from Democrats and internal challenge from Stephen Bannon's "war" on the GOP establishment.
2018 could also be marked by grassroots activism from Democrats comparable to 2010's Tea Party enthusiasm among Republicans. "This looks more like the Tea Party election, except from the left, than it does the more sedate 2014 election," Sarah Bryner of the Center for Responsive Politics told McClatchy — except, that is, with a lot more money involved. Bonnie Kristian
Defense Secretary James Mattis said Monday he supports negotiations to bring an end to the six years of civil war and Islamic State-related conflict in Syria.
Mattis spoke with reporters while flying to Finland to meet with representatives of 12 European nations about Russian goals and activity in Eastern Europe. "Secretary [of State Rex] Tillerson engaged strongly with [U.N. Special Envoy for Syria] Staffan de Mistura about how do we move what has been going on in [Russian-supported Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan's capital city of] Astana," Mattis said, including "how do we move that over to Geneva where we can actually get the U.N. engaged on the way forward."
As ISIS continues to lose territory in Syria and Iraq, he added, good diplomacy will be important to avoid conflict between U.S. and Russian forces. Both oppose ISIS, but they support different sides in the Syrian civil war, and ISIS's losses make contact between the two militaries more likely. Bonnie Kristian
"We haven't fully found out the information from yesterday, and what it means, and where we can make an impact," Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said of Sunday's deadly mass shooting at a Texas church. Speaking in a CNN interview Monday morning, he continued: "I think what will come to light is we need better information sharing, if nothing else, in terms of criminal convictions or the background check issue," because "we don't have a good system now, the mixed system. We don't share information like we should between local and federal agencies."
Flake went on to say Congress should and "will be exploring" changes in those areas of gun policy as a better picture of what happened in Texas emerges. Still, he added, referencing his own experience of the congressional baseball practice shooting in June, political action is not the sole solution. "Sometimes there are things that would matter in terms of what Congress does," Flake said, but "sometimes it's more of a cultural issue or just a matter of discourse and how we treat each other." Watch his comments in context below. Bonnie Kristian
Democrats are heavy favorites on a generic 2018 ballot. Here's why that doesn't guarantee a liberal wave.
Democrats are poised for potentially sweeping victories in the 2018 midterm elections — if only they would show up to vote. A new Washington Post/ABC News poll found that hypothetical Democratic candidates are favored by voters against their Republican counterparts 51 percent to 40 percent. But "winnow down to those who say they voted in the last midterms and are certain to do so again and the contest snaps essentially to a dead heat, 48-46 percent," ABC News writes.
Democrats have often led generic ballots ahead of midterm elections, only for Republicans to surge ahead in the actual results, such as in 2010 and 2014. Still, the last time the Post and ABC News found such a significant spread in their hypothetical election poll was in October 2006, before a major Democratic wave.
That doesn't mean Democrats don't have their work cut out for them. The poll "suggests Democrats' antipathy toward Trump has not translated to greater motivation to vote, with an identical 63 percent of Democratic-leaning and Republican-leaning registered voters saying they are absolutely certain to vote next year," the Post writes.
The poll reached 1,005 adults over cell phones and landlines between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1, with a margin of error of 3.5 points. Read more about the results here. Jeva Lange
In a joint news conference Monday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Trump expressed a desire to arm Japan against North Korean threats, The Associated Press reports. Trump apparently said that once Abe "completes the purchase of lots of additional military equipment from the United States," he "will easily shoot [North Korean missiles] out of the sky."
Although Japan's pacifist constitution does not allow its military to shoot down missiles unless they pose a direct threat to the country, Abe announced a plan earlier this year to revise the country's self-defense clause through a constitutional amendment in 2020. On Saturday, The Japan Times reported that Trump apparently had told leaders of southeast Asian countries that he did not understand why "a country of samurai warriors" like Japan did not shoot down North Korean missiles that flew over the country earlier this year.
Trump's comments come days before he is scheduled to visit South Korea and call for "maximizing pressure" on Pyongyang in a speech in front of the South Korean National Assembly. White House officials and Asian leaders fear that North Korea may launch a missile test or conduct an atmospheric nuclear test during Trump's visit to Japan or South Korea, Politico reported Saturday. Last week, South Korea's spy agency warned the South Korean National Assembly that it sees signs indicating that North Korea is preparing to launch a missile test. Kelly O'Meara Morales
At a meeting in June, President Trump reportedly encouraged Native American leaders to break federal law and bypass regulations that frustrated their ability to harness energy, a person present told Axios. "Chief, chief," Trump apparently told one leader in the room after encouraging the flagrant violations. "What are they going to do? Once you get it out of the ground, are they going to make you put it back in there? I mean, once it's out of the ground it can't go back in there. You've just got to do it."
An official in the room apparently spoke up to clarify that the administration was working on rolling back regulations, only for Trump to speak out again. "Guys, I feel like you're not hearing me right now," Trump reportedly said. "We've just got to do it. I feel like we've got no choice; other countries are just doing it. China is not asking questions about all of this stuff. They're just doing it. And guys, we've just got to do it."
The White House did not dispute Axios' account, although another person in the room said Trump did not encourage the violation of any standing laws and that the meeting was unremarkable. Still, Axios notes that the report is "increasingly the norm" for the president, who "considers himself above the traditions, limits and laws of the presidency — even when he's not, as in this case." Read more at Axios. Jeva Lange